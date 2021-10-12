This year has gone by in a blink of an eye with October already swooping in on a refreshing autumnal wind. It’s the perfect month to be outside traversing undiscovered places in well-known neighborhoods. Nakano is encouraging just that with a local treasure hunt and Koenji is promoting its ward with a festival filled with family activities. Continue reading to find out what else these Western Tokyo hubs have in store for us in October.

Food and Drink

Spicy Curry Born in Sri Lanka, Living in Nakano

Even in a sizeable city like Tokyo, it can be hard to find authentic lesser-known cuisine such as Sri Lankan food. This is where Spice Curry comes in. With a bridge between Sri Lanka and Japan, they have created a nutritious curry that cuts out the fat but keeps in the good stuff. In true Sri Lankan fashion, the dishes come with a mix of wonderful flavors all on one plate, so no two combinations taste the same. One of the options is a traditional parippu curry (also known as dhal curry) which lacks gluten but not flavor.

Where: 2−5−3 Nakano Sakaue, Nakano-ku

Sweet Home Salad Opens with Delicious Salads, Soups and Sides

Down the road in Nogata, you’ll find a new take-out shop. From the people behind the local Daily Coffee Stand, arrives Sweet Home Salad. They had a soft opening which meant soups and side dishes were available early, but customers had to wait until the grand opening on October 11 for the highly-anticipated salads. The soups, made from chestnut pork and Russian-style beef, are already causing quite a stir.

Where: 6 4−1 Nogata, Nakano-ku

Tasty Korean Sushi Rolls Come to Koenji

The newly opened Gimbap One is providing a healthy and iconic Korean snack for the Koenji community. Unlike other stores, these spicy seaweed rolls are jam-packed with nutritional ingredients that aren’t overpowered by rice. With over ten varieties to choose from, you’ll discover one to fit any taste. For an indulgent treat, try the melty cheese gimbap that harmonizes spicy and salty flavors. Those watching their calories may opt for the egg gimbap which is a refreshing snack. Either way, uncover the real flavors of Korea without traveling too far.

Where: 3-22-2 Koenjikita, Suginami-ku

Shopping

New Supermarket with Foods from All Over Asia Opens in Nakano

The hunt for international ingredients in Japan can be slightly laborious and expensive. You have to know where to look and sometimes do the rounds in various small import shops. This new supermarket in Nakano Broadway offers a lot of products in one place. They provide a generous stock of food from China, Vietnam, Thailand, South Korea and the Philippines. So, you can fill your baskets with various types of dumplings, meat, spices and pastes. There’s also a broad selection of juices including coconut, mango and guava.

Where: Nakano Broadway BF1, 5-52 Nakano, Nakano-ku

Art and Exhibitions

More Collaborative Art at Mono.logues Art Space

If you enjoyed the first group exhibition from the Mono.logues art space, then you must attend the second installment: Unlogical 02. They will introduce artists Hayato Tobayama, Mai Yokoyama and Sal who all vary in their use of mediums and motifs. Tobayama focuses on abstract images and hidden figures while Yokoyama uses oil paints to explore what it means to be ‘genuine.’ Lastly, Sal explores peculiar themes through oil, pencil and ball-point pen.

When: Until Oct 25 | Fri – Mon only

Where: 5-30-16, Nakano, Nakano-ku

Events

Koenji Festival 2021

One of the four major Koenji festivals, this two-day autumn event riles the townsfolk of Koenji into an extraordinary display of community, music, art and fun. With events for both children and adults, you can participate in live musical performances, workshops, stamp rallies and sales in the vicinity of Koenji station. It’s a great chance to try the “Curry Battle of Suginami” where you can go head-to-head with other curry lovers.

When: Oct 30–31

Sento Stamp Rally Campaign in Koenji

Kosugiyu is a much-loved and long-established Koenji bathhouse known for its beautiful Mount Fuji mural. It is currently holding a promotion with the new slogan: “Ato wa neru dake,” meaning “all that’s left now is go to sleep.” Beautiful illustrations will be exhibited during this period, as well as a stamp rally for the popular relaxation drink Chill Out. With the weather getting cooler, it might be time to go soak in the thermal waters of your local sento.

When: Until Oct 31

Where: 3-32-17 Koenjikita, Suginami-ku

Instagram Contest and Treasure Hunt by the Nakano Neighborhood Association

From October 1, celebrate this quirky town by participating in Nakano Neighborhood Association’s “Nakano Lovers Walk.” There will be many prizes to be won in both the “walk rally” and an Instagram contest. The former will have competitors scour bulletin boards throughout the ward to retrieve the winning dismembered word, with 200 correct answers receiving roast beef worth ¥3,000. If you are handy with a camera, enter the photo contest by following @nakano_choren on Instagram and posting your fantastic Nakano images with the hashtag #あいらぶなかのスポット (meaning “I love Nakano spots”). Winners will be published on the official website and get souvenirs.

When: Until Oct 31

Where: Around Nakano

