What’s New in Kamakura This Month: October 2021

As vivid gradients of summer gradually start to resemble quieter shades, everyone can agree that autumn is finally settling in. The leaves have not changed to red and yellow yet, but there are autumn flowers and pumpkins to see in October in Kamakura.

Seasonal Activities

Visit the Kamakura Museum of Literature

The charms of Kamakura have inspired many artists of various genres ever since ancient times. It is a town of culture and tradition, after all. To get in touch with Japanese literature in Kamakura, visit the Kamakura Museum of Literature in the Hase area.

From October 3, the museum is holding a special exhibition commemorating the 105th year since famous writer Ryunosuke Akutagawa arrived in Kamakura.

Admire Beautiful Roses at the Kamakura Museum of Literature

To add to your visit, don’t miss the museum’s rose garden filled with glorious colors during October. The rose garden combined with the museum’s historic building offers a beautiful scene as if straight out of a fairy tale. A romantic stroll amongst dreamy scents of flowers is a great way to rejoice in the coming of fall.

During weekends and holidays, there will also be a coffee van brewing superb coffee to accompany your stroll, so make sure to look out for it.

Where: 1-5-3 Hase

When: 9am–4:30pm (last entry at 4pm)

More Autumn Flowers and a Halloween Event at Ofuna Flower Center

A great place to witness more colors of fall is the Ofuna Flower Center. Their magnificent rose garden which covers a vast area of approximately 2,400 square meters should be in full bloom in mid-October.

Even if you miss out on the roses, you’ll still have time to witness the magnificent chrysanthemum showcase held from October 27 October until November 23.

Also, from October 12 to October 31, a family-friendly Halloween event is going to be held. The flower center will be decked in Halloween decorations including 70 gigantic pumpkin monuments and a special photo booth. If your kids come dressed in costumes they’ll even get a special treat. There are also Halloween-themed foods sold at the café as well as quiz games and scary plants on display.

Where: 1018 Okamoto

Food & Drink

Creative Miso Cooking at the Miso Dining Cotokama

Miso is a unique source of umami which creates that divine flavor in Japanese cuisine. It has been growing ever more popular.

Recently rebranded from its former name Trattoria Inoue, the Miso Dining Cotokama is a new cozy eatery dedicated to serving dishes with a twist of miso. From breakfast to dinner, even desserts, all their dishes are packed with flavors of miso. It’s conveniently located only a stone’s throw away from the Kamakura Station’s western exit. No reason not to pop in for a visit.

Where: 11-2 Onarimachi

When: 7am–9am | lunch 11am–3pm | dinner from 5pm

Try the Amazing Coffee at Dark Arts Coffee

The famous British coffee brand Dark Arts Coffee opened only one shop in Japan, located in Nagae, Hayama. Brewed by a coffee pro utilizing the best quality beans, their drinks will satisfy even the pickiest coffee lover.

When you drop in, try their brand-new signature drink, espresso tonic with a hint of lychee syrup. A refreshing cold beverage with an exquisite harmony of flavors.

Along with coffee, you’ll also find a good selection of vegan foods. The store also showcases their range of original items such as T-shirts and mugs. If you can’t make it to Hayama, you can also make an online order for their quality coffee beans.

Where: 2 Nagae, Hayama, Miura

When: 10am–6pm (closed on Mondays)

If you want to stay up to date with what’s happening in the metropolis, check more of our What’s New articles.