Tokyo Supercars promises an exclusive experience to fulfill your dreams of driving a supercar along scenic stretches of open roads and skylines. Routes are carefully planned and range from a short drive around Tokyo to a full-day drive out to the Hakone region. Whether you’re looking for something classic, sleek or ostentatious, Tokyo Supercars’ impressive lineup of elite vehicles has you covered. Currently available supercars include McLaren 720S, Ferrari 458 Spider, Aston Martin V12 Vantage S, Porsche 911 GT3 RS and more. Every step of the way, you’ll be in the safe hands of the Tokyo Supercars support staff. Services range from driving tours, car sharing, photoshoot hire and corporate events and partnerships.

Where: 1-21-1 Tomigaya, Shibuya-ku

The rental and tour service presents some of Nissan’s legendary sports cars such as Nissan Skyline and Fairlady Z that you can flaunt around the city. There are two available routes, each taking you through Tokyo’s famous sights for an hour or two. Set off from Kinshicho and drive over the Rainbow Bridge to take in the full view of the Tokyo Bay area. If you prefer the buzzing downtown vibe, glide through the Shibuya Crossing and into the upmarket neighborhoods of Omotesando, Roppongi and Ginza. The second course makes a final stop at Tokyo Skytree. No closed courses – just you in the driver’s seat of some of these legends.

Where: 1-11-12 Taihei, Sumida-ku

Hailed as a “drifting paradise” in Japan, the Ebisu Circuit attracts experienced professionals and hobbyists for its high-octane experience that pushes the limits physically and mentally. Located two hours away from Tokyo, there are five drifting layouts fitted with hairpin turns, fast-sweeping corners and technical chicanes. Buckle up in the passenger’s seat of a modified Toyota drift taxi (up to three people per car) before an actual D1 driver takes you on a thrilling spin around the circuit to burn some rubber. The racing complex also offers private drift lessons for car tuners to sharpen their competitive edge.

Where: 1 Sawamatsukura, Nihonmatsu city, Fukushima Prefecture

Buckle up for approximately three miles of pure racing at Twin Ring Motegi with your best crew and favorite ride. A two-track venue linked to the Hakko Mountain of Tochigi, the circuit offers an array of motorsport action on two or four wheels and stages some of the top thrilling battles including MotoGP, Super Formula and Super GT. Fitted with strategic straight lines – for fierce overtakes and tight exit corners – it’s the closest thing you’ll get to becoming a racing driver. Head to the Racing Kart if you’re looking for kid-friendly go-karting and motor racing.

Where: 120-1 Hiyama, Motegi, Tochigi Prefecture

Just on the outskirts of Toyota city sits five and a half hectares of multipurpose attraction that is notorious for its four-wheel driving thrill and rocky off-road trails. Find out how your family SUV performs beyond asphalt or rent a heavy-duty Land Cruiser to tackle the most extreme terrains. From gravel tracks and rocky climbs to steep declines, you can choose from three available courses depending on their difficulty, each guaranteed to give a rush to the head. The facility also offers a barbecue area, a camping ground and an athletics field.

Where: 16-1 Mukaiyama, Ibo-cho, Toyota city, Aichi Prefecture

