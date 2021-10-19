Sai Gallery is Bringing Contemporary Art to All

Though Shibuya might not be the first Tokyo neighborhood that comes to mind when we think of art, it certainly has cultivated its own culture over the years. Rayard Miyashita Park (stylized RAYARD MIYASHITA PARK) made it its mandate to pay tribute to this culture when plans for its renewal were first set.

All around the shopping complex, visitors will encounter art created by emerging Japanese and international artists, all reminiscent of Shibuya. There are also those who might be interested in art but are intimidated by the art world, not knowing where to start. This is where Sai Gallery comes in.

Sai Gallery is located on the third floor of the south building. Find the gallery thanks to its

recognizable floor-to-ceiling windows and architectural entrance. We visited Sai Gallery in between projects and on that day, the windows were papered up. Usually, though, visitors are greeted with impactful works. Stepping through the front door will take you to a wide and bright gallery space facing the Yamanote line train tracks with of course trains passing every five minutes or so; the ultimate Tokyo soundscape.

The curator of the gallery is Shunsuke Kimura, a lover of contemporary art. He works alongside other directors as part of En One Tokyo. Kimura knows his stuff and he clearly has a passion to introduce and support artists that break the status quo. His goal with Sai Gallery is to show art you would see nowhere else; art that is risqué in theme or visuals but ultimately reflects the human experience in the modern world.

A great example, Kimura mentioned, is the gallery’s April 2021 exhibition that starred Okinawa artist Ryuichi Ishikawa. Ishikawa is well known in the art world for his raw, bare style of photography. His exhibition at Sai Gallery this spring was in conjunction with the release of his latest book, The Inside of Life. Works on display featured mainly photographs of the insides of wild animals in strangely beautiful, relaxing nature settings.

Ishikawa’s subject matter wasn’t just for aesthetic purposes or shock value. “These animals that you see, they were his source of food too,” Kimura explained. In fact, this series of photographs, as disturbing as it could come across, was produced during a time when Ishikawa immersed himself into the survivalist lifestyle.

“We had a lot of young students come in to see the exhibition,” Kimura continued. “I thought maybe they’ll look at the photographs and think ‘Ew, this is gross’. But actually many would look and describe [the subjects of the photographs] as cute or stare at one work for a while, engulfed in thoughts.” This, he said, is a rare sight at other galleries and is one of the points that makes Sai Gallery stand out in the Shibuya and even southwestern Tokyo.

Kimura sees no limits when it comes to art. Since its opening in 2020, the gallery has hosted artists from around the world, including its incredible inaugural exhibition featuring Kyne and its most recent exhibition introducing Swiss photographer Philippe Fragnière. The 2022 schedule already confirms artists from Spain and the United States.

Sai Gallery also aims to be a sort of institution for younger Tokyoites eager to learn about

contemporary art. Because it is free to enter and only a few minutes from Shibuya Station, it is much more accessible than galleries of comparable size in other Tokyo neighborhoods.

This October, Kimura is holding its very first art auction at Sai Gallery. As he flipped through the first version of the catalog, we were impressed with just how many pieces would be available for purchase. The auction will present over 120 works from established and emerging artists. A few notable names, in case you have some yen to spare, include Yoshimoto Nara, Kaws, Kyne and Futura 2000.

For this new chapter, Kimura started a new company, New Auction, that will officially launch with the event. Through this new endeavor, the curator hopes to further share his love for contemporary art with a wider audience, all the while making it as approachable as possible. Sai Gallery will be a major player.

The auction is open to all and will be held from October 30 to November 6, 2021. A second part of the auction will also take place at Ba-Tsu Art Gallery in Omotesando, also on November 6.

Essential Information

Sai Gallery

3F Miyashita Park South, 6-20-10 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku

Website

New Auction

Website

Photos by Ryoko Ogawa

Sponsored Post