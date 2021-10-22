CrypTOKYO III at TRUNK (Hotel): NFTs For Charity

Art and technology combine at the latest installment of the popular exhibition series CrypTOKYO. Curated by experts at leading NFT marketplace Blockchain Art Exchange (BAE) which is produced by Bailey Labs, the exhibition, CrypTOKYO III, will feature works by artists represented by various galleries established under the new BAE Gallery system. This provides gallery owners with their very own customizable smart contract allowing them to curate their own galleries, decide on the gallery theme and the royalty arrangement with their artists who, in return, benefit from a zero upload fee and gallery support.

Through this distinctive and cutting-edge system, BAE only charges a 1.5 percent commission, with artists and individuals able to set up and create their own gallery, including the ability to raise funds for charitable causes.

CrypTOKYO III Lineup

Some of the artists participating in CrypTOKYO III are TW favorites Jörgen Axelvall, Przemeck Sobocki and Aerosyn-Lex Mestrovic. Other creatives included in the stellar lineup include Ash Hudson (CONART), Anna Tsubaki and acclaimed lensman Yasumasa Yonehara.

The exhibition is also playing a major role in raising awareness of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) which is a progressive nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing loss of muscle control. CrypTOKYO III is dedicated to ALS survivor Hiro Fujita, founder of the END ALS Association, and has been curated by a team of his close friends headed by Jesse McFaddin (RIZE/The BONEZ) and Kathy Knowles (unKut Diamond).

One of the featured NFTs is titled “King Hiro” by artist Tadaomi Shibuya (CHUDO). This piece was inspired by the tag piece, “Be A Hero,” which was presented to Hiro by the late P.H.A.S.E.2, a key innovator of aerosol art and the hip-hop movement from the 1970s. The combination of Shibuya’s distinctive rectilinear style of portrait art with P.H.A.S.E.2’s signature writing was created to pay homage to P.H.A.S.E.2, as it was his wish to collaborate with Hiro to support his fight to raise ALS awareness. Proceeds from this gallery will go to not only END ALS Association but to various medical research institutions for neurodegenerative diseases.

Held at the super stylish TRUNK (Hotel) in Shibuya, CrypTOKYO III is an opportunity to see NFT art up close, become involved in an exciting new creative scene and a chance to support a very important charity.

When: Oct 28–Nov 3, 2021 | 1pm–9pm on Oct 28| 11am–9pm from Oct 29 onward |

Where: TRUNK(Hotel) Room 101, 5-31 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku

Visit our Events calendar for more details about this event.