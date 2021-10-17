17 Things To Do in Tokyo This Weekend: October 8–10

Tokyo’s SOE is finally lifted. As the city livens up after a rough summer, so does our event roundup. This week we have a variety of exhibitions, some ending soon and some starting in a few days. And, to get into the Halloween spirit, we’re also introducing a few must-attend seasonal buffets and afternoon teas.

Skip ahead:

The curation design of Walls & Bridges, upcoming at Ueno’s Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum, is itself unique. The exhibition brings together five artists of various backgrounds, who worked in a number of media from film and photo to sculpture to painting. Indeed, biographically, these artists have little in common – ranging from a watercolorist and former lumberjack from Oita, to a Czech sculptor who once was imprisoned in a concentration camp – but they all are said to transform their personal barriers, or “walls,” into opportunities for expression, of course “bridges,” that sustain their particular creative vision.

Anna Park, as a South Korean who grew up in Utah, often found herself adopting the perspective of “outsider looking in.” Accordingly, her epic charcoal drawings are a touch voyeuristic and fundamentally visual. Hovering between the abstract and figural, blurring the boundaries between discrete forms, Park explores tropes of sociality and Americana.

The seasoned painter Masakatsu Kondo, who is based in London and has exhibited with the likes of Peter Doig and Chris Ofili, is presenting a number of new works at THE CLUB. He painted the new canvases “with landscape as the medium,” explaining that nature is the foundation of our philosophy, art and sciences. In addition to foregrounding scenic vistas and organic forms, he plays with light phenomena and imagery, like color spectra. While the rise of the internet and AI have contributed to culture, Kondo asks, “are we not also paying the price of having to bear many social problems?” So he looks for the “importance inherent in nature.”

Make a reservation here by 18:00 the day before your visit.

When: Until Oct 9

Like Kusama, Kaws has a certain lore surrounding his work. You might have spotted his cast of characters on a Uniqlo tee, modeled off of pop-cultural idols. Usually, we see his characters in states of distress, consoling each other. From graphic paintings to colossal environmental installations — such as a 28-meter floating figure on Hong Kong Harbor – Kaws is ever ambitious. This is his first large-scale exhibition in Japan, and will trace his creative development across the ages, featuring pieces from his own private collection. The exhibition will even feature AR (Augmented Reality) works and interactive installations. It is an aim of the exhibition to emphasize Kaws’ continuing cultural force.

Ending Soon

Concurring with a dual retrospective at New York’s Whitney Museum and the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the new Jasper Johns show at Fergus McCaffrey looks at the abstract expressionist’s later work, where his quintessential flags and targets give way to records of his memories. From around the 1980s to the early 200s, Johns moved past the exploration of internal, mental symbols to symbols of visual perceptions. In these paintings, which were created between the American East Coast and St. Martin, a torrid storm (or is it a swirling galaxy?) features prominently.

When: Until Oct 16

Is the art of Tomohiro Nagahata cute and grotesque, both or neither? The artist, who is based in Ome and was featured in this year’s VOCA (Vision of Contemporary Art) Exhibition, creates by the credo of “Feel before you think!” This spontaneity is apparent his works, which traverse sculpture, painting and manga. For this solo exhibition you will see a monumental baby head, a “three-dimensional” squirming with beasts and more fantastical, liberating creations. See the corresponding two-part film for the titular piece here and here.

When: Until Oct 17

Starting This Week

Masanobu Sakakibara, who was born in the Eighties in Hokkaido, is an artist of his generation. His paintings are inspired by video game imagery from his childhood; now these games are known as retro. In his solo exhibition at Hiromart Gallery, you will see knights, dragons and chimeras dance across his canvases. His bold, rich application of paints gives his pictures an uncanny historical feel. For those planning to visit the gallery on Sunday, make a reservation by contacting [email protected]

When: From Oct 6

Konomad is an artist-run community and creative platform founded by Tomihiro Kono and Sayaka Maruyama specialized in design, art direction, publications and pop-up events. Konomad holds its second pop up event, inviting creators and shops who were selected by Kono and Maruyama. Artists ranging in mediums from fancy wigs to jewelry to sculpture to orange juice will exhibit and sell their works.

When: From Oct 8

TW’s Top Picks

True fans know better than to enter the Grace Field House, but the iconic place appeals to our inner thrill-seeker. From popular manga and anime series The Promise of Neverland, it maintains a facade of an orphanage, when it is in fact a terrifying human plantation. In this new exhibition, visitors can experience the thrilling story of the protagonist, Emma, from her point of view as she uncovers the truth behind the house and what lies outside her sheltered life. Visitors will be sure not to miss the important breadcrumbs as they step inside the house, from the foreshadowed Minerva’s Promised Pen to something as simple as the desks in the test room. Going deeper into the chambers, you’ll feel a sense of dread as you realize the term ‘prison’ is more fitting than a ‘house’. The venue consists of seven chapters, with realistic props and a serious production setting that makes the universe a realistic, albeit eerie and heart-pounding, alternative.

When: Until Dec 30

This afternoon tea is a collaboration with Asahi’s Kubota sake brewery. Taste a variety of desserts created with an alcohol twist such as tiramisu with yuzu liqueur or a berry compote marinated in Junmai Daiginjo. A head-turner is a dish inspired by the hotel’s garden, a milky soy dessert put together in a Kubota sake cup.

When: Until Nov 10

TV Asahi Co., Ltd. reopens the Wakabadai Media Center in October 2021. Based on the concept of “experiences that will be a turning point in life,” the venue will provide exhibitions and experiences that bring awareness and learning while having fun. The first participatory event, “You can be a doctor” exhibition empowered by Dr. allows children to experience the popular TV Asahi program Sandwich Man & Dr. Aina Ashida! In this exhibition, the children “Dr.” make notebooks using the knowledge they acquired from the adults appearing in the program.

Seiichi Saito of Panoramatiks, who plans international events such as Expo and KENPOKU ART 2016, serves as producer and will direct the art direction and set design of the TV programs. Also involved are CEKAI Tetsumaru Fukuda, who is active in a wide range of fields such as video director and music production, and artist Kentaro Okawara, who is in charge of the artwork for the entire event.

When: Until May 8, 2022

Since its birth, Sanrio has produced countless characters and products that have come to represent Japan’s kawaii culture today. This exhibition looks back at the last 60 years of Sanrio’s history and how kawaii culture has flourished, allowing us to see things from the company’s perspective. Over 80 items such as products, documents and original sketches as well as over 400 characters can be seen on the 52nd floor of Mori Tower.

When: Until Jan 10, 2022