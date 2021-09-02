What’s New in Shibuya This Month: September 2021

The end of summer is in sight which means a chance to enjoy refreshing autumnal winds to accompany a gentle stroll around Yoyogi Park or a shopping adventure in the city center. The Tokyo Toilet has once again impressed us with a newly built, voice-command toilet in Nanago Dori Park and Shibuya Parco has given us the opportunity to cuddle up with polar bears. This month enjoy an atmospheric date night amongst classic French paintings, start healthy habits with organic green tea, or revolutionize the way you shop while in Shibuya.

Food & Drink

A Matcha Made in Heaven

Be kind to yourself and the earth by purchasing organically made matcha from The Matcha Tokyo. Established just three years ago, the green tea company has expanded with a new café in Miyashita Park. There you can sip on a wide selection of foamy matcha beverages that include interesting combinations such as Matcha Chai and Matcha Coconut Latte.

Where: 6-20-10 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku

Spicy and Sweet Korean Street Food

Need a place to satisfy both your spicy and sweet food cravings? AmPm presents a refreshing look at Korean take-out food that’s far from unimaginative. Choose from four types of classic and original Korean sandwiches, all made with delectable spicy and creamy ingredients sandwiched between delicious homemade wholegrain, butter-toasted bread. If that’s not enough to satiate you then turn to their indulgent sweets’ menu for a popular cupcake dessert.

Where: 1-16-6 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku

Coffee, Croffle and Cream

A cup of fresh coffee is what most of us need to kick off our day. This treat is for those taking a break from it. Abe Drip Roastery has released a new dessert inspired by the croffle (a croissant, waffle hybrid) that has been making waves in Korea. Dip this crispy pastry into soft ice cream filled with delicious hand-drip coffee flavors.

Where: 3-16-10 Higashi, Shibuya-ku

Shopping

Choose How You Shop

Our shopping habits have significantly moved online in the last decade and the ongoing pandemic has pushed many enthusiastic high street shoppers onto the sofa. This has led to a rise in OMO (Online Merges with Offline) shops such as Choose Base Shibuya which is to open this September. By creating a seamless interaction between virtual and physical spaces, the store allows you to make a better-informed decision about what you buy. It’s an unusual concept that’s bound to catch on.

When: From Sept 2

Where: 21-1 Udagawa-cho, Shibuya-ku

Museums & Exhibitions

Check Out This Exhibition

We can’t say much about this exhibition yet as details are being kept behind closed doors but what we do know leaves us hunting for the key. Famous comedian, Akira Kawashima will become the manager of Hotel Kawashima as visitors “explore the inside of (his) mind”. But to find out what the rooms accommodate we must first make a reservation.

When: From Sept 17

Where: 15-1 Udagawacho, Shibuya-ku

French Masters Come to Bunkamura

Surround yourself with 28 legendary artists as The Museum once again delves into the wonders of France. The exhibition will take you through impressionists such as Monet and Renoir in the late 19th century to the post-impressionists of the early 1900s. This collection of masterpieces is on loan from the well-regarded Pola Museum of Art, known for its impressive accumulation of western painters. There will be three themes on display: Paris, the female form and travel.

When: From Sept 18

Where: 2-24-1, Dogenzaka, Shibuya-ku

Art Reflecting the World of Award-Winning Author Sayaka Murata

Sayaka Murata’s novels delve into Orwellian themes that examine the future of our societies. This exploration has now spilled over into the art world with a joint exhibition that features British-born visual artist David Shrigley and Japanese artist Teppei Kaneuji, who also created the cover artwork for Murata’s Convenience Store Woman. The author herself will also present pieces she created as a student in a fascinating array of works that question the line between utopia and dystopia.

When: Until Oct 17

Where: 5-10-1 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku

If you want to stay up to date with what’s happening in the metropolis, check more of our What`s New articles.