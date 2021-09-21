Fukuoka International School (FIS) began its story in 1972 amidst the rapidly growing international community of Kyushu. Since then, the non-profit school has grown from under 30 students to approximately 300 with talented educators from all over the world. Its impressive half-century legacy of instilling lifelong knowledge into young minds, from elementary to high school, is something everyone connected to the institution is particularly proud of.

A Rejuvenated Look for Fukuoka International School

That celebration began with a design overhaul including a revamped website, logo, signage and uniform.

“It’s been a really exciting couple of months for FIS with the launch of our new brand and the start of our 50th anniversary celebrations,” says Head of School Robin Schneider. “Our new look is modern, fresh and it symbolizes a new and exciting chapter for FIS. We’re looking forward to seeing our new brand carry us through our next 50 years as a school.”

In August 2021, the school’s new guiding statement was also officially launched after an extensive collaborative process involving the wider FIS community. The three succinct words of FIS’ new guiding statement encompass what the school stands and has always stood for: “Include, Empower, Impact.” FIS students, faculty and staff aspire to create an inclusive environment, nurture empowered learners and to make a positive impact.

The international school includes its students in all activities without prerequisites. The Wellbeing Team is also there to support and nurture learners, including an on-site counselor, nurse and English Language Development Team.

Inclusion inevitably leads to empowerment. The secure, comfortable environment which FIS promotes allows independence to grow and self-discovered educational choices to blossom. Opportunities for developing leadership, organization and team skills present themselves in the school’s various student-led programs including Model United Nations.

Offering Three Inclusive IB Programs

FIS became an official International Baccalaureate School in 2007 and was the first school in Kyushu to operate three IB programs. These programs facilitate students to develop key characteristics based on the ten attributes of the IB Learner Profile, aiming to shape growing minds into confident, successful adults.

Primary Years Program (PYP): Designed for ages 3-12 and with a high teacher-student ratio, the PYP encourages exploration internally and externally to better understand our ever-developing world. Implementation of transdisciplinary themes such as ‘Who we are’ and ‘Sharing the planet’ establishes a haven for inquisitive minds.

Middle Years Program (MYP): One of only 21 programs in Japan, this specified course for ages 11-16 challenges students to apply their knowledge collaboratively in real-life scenarios. Eight IB MYP subjects are offered from Mathematics to Individuals and Societies.

Diploma Program (DP): The final two years of high school are to prepare IB students to receive their diplomas. They will display all they have learned at FIS with the goal of leaving as mindful, reflective members of society. Qualities that are highly desired by universities across the globe.

Year of Celebrations for Fukuoka International School

The IB World School will celebrate 50 years of community and extensive growth during its golden anniversary celebrations throughout this school year. Since its inception, FIS has flourished and expanded from its original campus to the current scenic riverside location in Momochi; continually nourishing a diverse community through high-quality education.

Every month during the 2021–2022 school year, the institution will celebrate a different decade of history through themed assemblies and dress-up days as well as creating a special keepsake book. These celebrations will culminate in a monumental gala evening for the FIS family on March 19, 2022. Parents, staff, alumni and friends from the past and present will gather to share memories spanning 50 years.

If you are an alumnus and are interested in joining any of these events, including the keepsake book, assemblies and gala, or would simply like to share your memories of FIS, please contact Marketing & Communications Manager Rachel Richardson at [email protected]

To find out more about Fukuoka International School please visit www.fis.ed.jp

