17 Things To Do in Tokyo This Weekend: September 10–12

Along with the cooler weather, this weekend announces the official kick-off of seasonal events in Tokyo. From Lewis Carroll-inspired sweets buffets to Kanazawa afternoon teas, be sure to taste Japanese ingredients you can only find this time of year.

Note: While more Tokyoites are getting vaccinated every day, now more than ever, be sure to stay updated with the latest information about Covid-19 measures, regulations and more.

Last Chance

Jean-Baptiste-Camille Corot painted somewhere between the Arcadian tastes of Neo-Classical painting and the sensual effects and plein-air principle of Impressionism. To many, he was the progenitor of the latter movement. This exhibition traces the trajectory of 19th-century French landscape painting, from Corot to its peak during Impressionism. From a selection of masterpieces from the Musée des Beaux-Arts in Reims, we are able to see the growth of landscape from an inferior lower-class genre to an artistic and societal cornerstone. In addition to the SOMPO Museum of Art’s impressive permanent collection – which includes Gauguin and even van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” – you can view 50 oil paintings and 20 woodblock prints from the realist Barbizon school and luminaries such as Michallon, Courbet, Pissarro and Monet. Advanced reservation is recommended. For safety purposes, museum visits are divided into four sessions.

When: Until Sept 12

2. DinoScience: The Dinosaurs of Laramidia These giants may have been unearthed in Laramidia, but they are once again brought to life at the DinoScience exhibition. Brought by Sony, it’s a new and otherworldly experience that allows anyone to learn about these prehistoric reptiles. The exhibition houses a serious collection of excavated bones, casts and never-before-seen fossils of new species. One of their main highlights, the iconic Tyrannosaurus Rex and complete skeleton of Triceratops, makes visitors feel as if the beasts are roaming around in broad daylight. The CG film conjures accurate images down to the finest details. The dinosaurs are visualized through realistic renderings based on scientific evidence, such as skeletal structure and habitat. For children and history buffs alike, this exhibition will evoke the five senses through science and cutting-edge technology. When: Until Sept 12 3. Eco Edo Nihonbashi 2021 In Nihonbashi, zero point of old Edo, a recent addition to the summer event calendar will take to the streets again in late July. In keeping with the outdoor trend, Eco Edo is an open-air event with many takeout stalls selling foodstuffs in the likeness of one of Japan’s classic summer animals: the goldfish. There will also be a “Yukata de Nihonbashi Sampo Mapu”, which will guide yukata-clad amblers around the “cool” sites of Nihonbashi — plus, selected shops around the neighborhood offering discounts to guests dressed in traditional Japanese garb. When: Until Sept 12 4. All About Film Festivals International film festivals have become a bridge for cross-border filmmakers to interact with each other — and global audiences — in a creative dialogue and raise urgent social issues. Two figures who had propelled the Japanese film industry to the international spotlight were husband-and-wife duo Kashiko and Nagamasa Kawakita. A film producer and entrepreneur, the latter was instrumental in distributing both foreign and Japanese films after World War II. The former, meanwhile. established the Japan Film Library Council to preserve films as “cultural properties.” This space would then be renamed the Kawakita Memorial Film Institute following her husband’s passing. All About Film Festival will honor the Kawakitas’ legacy by displaying a series of film festival poster designs, commemorative photos of filmmakers and trophies. Screenings of award-winning films and special talk events will also be held. When: Until Sept 12 Ending Soon 5. Another Energy: Power to Continue Challenging – 16 Women Artists from around the World This exhibition focuses on 16 female artists in their 70s or older, from across the globe, who continue to embark on new challenges. Ranging in ages 71-105 with their careers spanning over 50 years, these artists are originally from 14 different countries, and equally diverse in their current locations. Showcasing their wide array of powerful works from paintings, video, sculptures, to large-scale installations and performances, it contemplates the nature of the special strength, “Another Energy” of these women who have all continued challenging throughout their long-standing careers. When: Until Sept 26 6. 47 Rental Store Special Exhibition Since opening in 2012, d47 Museum has been — and will always be — about giving spotlight to 47 Japanese prefectures through showcasing the region’s unique product designs and craftsmanship. Each event concentrates on a particular theme or category. However, there’s a common thread that ties everything on display: products and services must utilize local technologies, address climate issues and hold value to the local areas. For this upcoming exhibition, the museum/gallery joins hands with creative company Loftwork to set in motion 47 Rental Store. The special collaboration pushes the concept of “communication born from rental.” Here, visitors can rent the products and services during the exhibition period. Upon returning, creators and borrowers can engage in a creative dialogue and forge a new relationship that nurtures growth. The exhibition will also display prototypes and unsold products that are not yet on the market. When: Until Sept 27 7. Katsuya Terada: MONSTER HEAD GIRL So much of the thought and aesthetic of Takashi Murakami’s Hidari Zingaro and Kaikai Kiki Gallery revolves around manga. And most Japanese manga, says Katsuya Terada, is character driven. Such is true for Terada’s work. His eponymous doll-like “monster head girls” are instantly recognizable and so consistent and spirited that we assume they occupy the same universe. The narrative flow of the manga, Terada continues, is created by its crucial borders. He wishes to capture these characteristics of a propelling story in a single picture. But this solo exhibition will focus less heavily on two-dimensional works than his previous ones, featuring new bronze sculptures of his characters – 3D articulations of his line drawing. When: Until Sept 17 Seasonal Events 8. “Pink & Shadow” Halloween Sweets Buffet at Conrad Tokyo This year’s theme for the Conrad Tokyo Halloween sweets buffet is “Pink & Shadow.” The 13 different sweets include a rich pumpkin Mont Blanc, batty purple sweet potato pudding, refreshing jellies with enticing flavors such as grapes and pink grapefruit, and flamingos perched upon raspberry and chocolate cream choux pastries, plus waguri (Japanese chestnut) Mont Blanc tart served at a Live Station. When: From Sept 11 9. Alice in Wonderland Sweets Buffet at Intercontinental Tokyo Bay Intercontinental Tokyo Bay is hosting a sweets buffet inspired by “Alice in Wonderland,” featuring a variety of sweets reminiscent of the characters in the story. Enjoy chocolate cake in the shape of a caterpillar, a purple sweet potato Mont Blanc inspired by the Cheshire Cat, white rabbit cupcakes, and bright red cake inspired by the Queen of Hearts. Other eerie details make this one of the eeriest afternoon teas this season, with a mysterious white rabbit welcoming you at the entrance and a photo booth featuring a big teacup. When: From Sept 11 10. “Flavor of Japan” Halloween Afternoon Tea at Conrad Tokyo The finest Japanese ingredients were chosen for the luxurious snacks in this Halloween-themed event. Enjoy Mont Blanc made with chestnuts from Ehime Prefecture simmered in syrup, a chocolate tart and apple mousse with Kougyoku (Jonathan) apples from Aomori Prefecture and a chocolate spider web and blackberry on top. If you’re hoping for something more savory, opt for the leek and potato mousse with grilled sea urchin and a hint of wasabi. Don’t be scared, because every mouthful will make you tremble with delight! When: Until Oct 31 11. Kanazawa Omotenashi | Afternoon Tea at Palace Hotel Tokyo The Palace Hotel Tokyo is hosting a “Kanazawa Omotenashi” themed afternoon tea in collaboration with wagashi (Japanese confectionary) Kanazawa store Yoshihashi, served exclusively in the lobby lounge. Yoshihashi was established in 1947 and is a renowned shop trusted by tea masters in Ishikawa Prefecture and sells only made-to-order sweets. This afternoon tea experience will be the first of its kind in Japan, designed to provide a unique experience for those who cannot travel to Ishikawa. Perfect for those yearning to have a bite of Kanazawa staples without leaving their home city of Tokyo. When: Until Nov 30

Things to Do at Home

Japan has dozens – maybe even hundreds – of local crafts to enjoy. In our "Day in the Life" series, we talk to talented craftsmen about their art, life and the future of crafts in Japan.

With so much extra time at home, the weekends are the perfect time to work on your cooking skills and add a recipe or two to your family cookbook.

Some very good video games were released in the last few years that offer great escapism. If traveling is what you're missing, try playing Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin, which can teach you the ins and outs of growing rice, or Ghosts of Tsushima if you've always wanted to be a samurai (not the Tom Cruise kind). Pokémon also recently released Pokémon Unite, a free multiplayer online game for those aiming to be the very best trainer out there.

Fun fact: We love fun facts at TW. If you find yourself a bit bored this weekend and want to have something interesting to tell you friends during your next Zoom gathering, below are some fact-filled articles about a remote Okinawa island, Mount Fuji and trains in Japan:

Come join us as we dive into (mostly) contemporary books either written by Japanese authors, set in Japan or have some sort of connection with the country. We read a new book every month! Previous reads include Sweet Bean Paste, Ms Ice Sandwich and The Travelling Cat Chronicles.

Just because we're stuck at home doesn't mean we can't dream of our next travel destination. Japan was voted as one of the top wellcation destinations so the TW editors put together a list of tried and tested places that will take away all your worries.

Feature image by Anna Petek