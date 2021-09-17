With the extension of Tokyo’s state of emergency, many events are postponed indefinitely or are happening online; others go as planned but with much stricter measures. Travel is discouraged, but there’s the chance to travel to Myoko city through an interactive workshop right here in Tokyo this weekend. Also, check out exhibitions like “Born After Waste” and “The Nature of Things” before they end. And don’t miss out on all the seasonal afternoon tea offerings either. Some of them will change come October to incorporate a Halloween theme too.

Note: While more Tokyoites are getting vaccinated every day, now more than ever, be sure to stay updated with the latest information about Covid-19 measures, regulations and more.

Skip ahead:

Located in the mountains of southern Niigata Prefecture, the small city of Myoko is home to delightful ski slopes, secluded hot spring resorts and adrenaline-pumping activities for travelers of all ages. The local area also has its fair share of local delicacies and crafts.

In times when traveling is restricted, TW is offering our Tokyo readers the chance to travel to Myoko city through an interactive workshop right here in Tokyo.

Event highlights are kanzuri making workshop, sobagaki tasting, Niigata sake tasting, and so on.

When: Oct 2 — 3

The Kuma Kengo Studio architect Ludovica Cirillo is an admirer of traditional Japanese crafts-making. She has put its techniques into practice with her eco-tech jewelry brand, ByLUDO. For this exhibition, she collaborated with Alexander Perrine in his sculpture series “Bodies of Waste,” which makes use of discarded matter to form human likenesses (Niko Wu does the art photography). With Perrine, she reminds us about life’s transience (though it leaves behind clutter and relics) and explores the transformative capacity of what is essentially trash into new forms, giving the material new life.

“Cycles” by Andrew Faulk

Digital collage, 42cmx55cm

Featuring an international roster of nine emerging and established artists with strong roots in Japan, “The Nature of Things” is the second group exhibition that Tokyo Art Studio has launched. There will be 70 artworks on display from September 25 to October 4. This group exhibition demonstrates the artistic interpretation of what nature is, as displayed in the context of each artist. Through the play of natural elements, material movement, and bodies in motion the artists express their joys of sight through these processes.

The artists exhibiting are Francois Audrin, Andrew Faulk, Anat Feldman, Malcolm Foster, Mikako Fujii, Rin Fukumoto, Yoko Minagawa, Shelley Sacks, and Katsutoshi Yuasa.

Advanced registration is encouraged, but walk-ins are welcomed too.

When: Sep 25 — Oct 4

In the canon of both Japanese and Western art, the idealized female figure features prominently: Mona Lisa, the Aphrodite of Knidos, the Venus of Urbino, and of course the binjinga of the Edo period. This exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art, Saitama, subverts the narrative to center images of “beautiful men” or binan. While images of men have been examined in light of a period’s social conditions, trends and attitudes towards masculinity, they are rarely considered “beautiful” or “pretty” subjects. The exhibition spans from the Meiji era to present day.

When: until Nov 3

This afternoon tea is a collaboration with Asahi’s Kubota sake brewery. Taste a variety of desserts created with an alcohol twist such as tiramisu with yuzu liqueur or a berry compote marinated in Junmai Daiginjo. A head-turner is a dish inspired by the hotel’s garden, a milky soy dessert put together in a Kubota sake cup.

You can enjoy this limited-edition afternoon tea menu at the hotel’s Ryotei Kinsui restaurant in the garden.

When: Oct 1 — Nov 10