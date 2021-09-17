With the extension of Tokyo’s state of emergency, many events are postponed indefinitely or are happening online; others go as planned but with much stricter measures. Travel is discouraged, but there’s the chance to travel to Myoko city through an interactive workshop right here in Tokyo this weekend. Also, check out exhibitions like “Born After Waste” and “The Nature of Things” before they end. And don’t miss out on all the seasonal afternoon tea offerings either. Some of them will change come October to incorporate a Halloween theme too.
Note: While more Tokyoites are getting vaccinated every day, now more than ever, be sure to stay updated with the latest information about Covid-19 measures, regulations and more.
1. Get to Know Myoko City, Niigata Prefecture
Located in the mountains of southern Niigata Prefecture, the small city of Myoko is home to delightful ski slopes, secluded hot spring resorts and adrenaline-pumping activities for travelers of all ages. The local area also has its fair share of local delicacies and crafts.
In times when traveling is restricted, TW is offering our Tokyo readers the chance to travel to Myoko city through an interactive workshop right here in Tokyo.
Event highlights are kanzuri making workshop, sobagaki tasting, Niigata sake tasting, and so on.
When: Oct 2 — 3
2. ByLUDO, Ludovica Cirillo – “Born After Waste”
The Kuma Kengo Studio architect Ludovica Cirillo is an admirer of traditional Japanese crafts-making. She has put its techniques into practice with her eco-tech jewelry brand, ByLUDO. For this exhibition, she collaborated with Alexander Perrine in his sculpture series “Bodies of Waste,” which makes use of discarded matter to form human likenesses (Niko Wu does the art photography). With Perrine, she reminds us about life’s transience (though it leaves behind clutter and relics) and explores the transformative capacity of what is essentially trash into new forms, giving the material new life.
“Cycles” by Andrew Faulk
Digital collage, 42cmx55cm
3. Tokyo Art Studio — The Nature of Things Group Exhibition
Featuring an international roster of nine emerging and established artists with strong roots in Japan, “The Nature of Things” is the second group exhibition that Tokyo Art Studio has launched. There will be 70 artworks on display from September 25 to October 4. This group exhibition demonstrates the artistic interpretation of what nature is, as displayed in the context of each artist. Through the play of natural elements, material movement, and bodies in motion the artists express their joys of sight through these processes.
The artists exhibiting are Francois Audrin, Andrew Faulk, Anat Feldman, Malcolm Foster, Mikako Fujii, Rin Fukumoto, Yoko Minagawa, Shelley Sacks, and Katsutoshi Yuasa.
Advanced registration is encouraged, but walk-ins are welcomed too.
When: Sep 25 — Oct 4
4. “Handsome Men They Are” at MOMAS
In the canon of both Japanese and Western art, the idealized female figure features prominently: Mona Lisa, the Aphrodite of Knidos, the Venus of Urbino, and of course the binjinga of the Edo period. This exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art, Saitama, subverts the narrative to center images of “beautiful men” or binan. While images of men have been examined in light of a period’s social conditions, trends and attitudes towards masculinity, they are rarely considered “beautiful” or “pretty” subjects. The exhibition spans from the Meiji era to present day.
When: until Nov 3
5. Kubota Sake Afternoon Tea at Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo
This afternoon tea is a collaboration with Asahi’s Kubota sake brewery. Taste a variety of desserts created with an alcohol twist such as tiramisu with yuzu liqueur or a berry compote marinated in Junmai Daiginjo. A head-turner is a dish inspired by the hotel’s garden, a milky soy dessert put together in a Kubota sake cup.
You can enjoy this limited-edition afternoon tea menu at the hotel’s Ryotei Kinsui restaurant in the garden.
When: Oct 1 — Nov 10
Ending Soon
6. Anna Park at BLUM & POE
Anna Park, as a South Korean who grew up in Utah, often found herself adopting the perspective of “outsider looking in.” Accordingly, her epic charcoal drawings are a touch voyeuristic and fundamentally visual. Hovering between the abstract and figural, blurring the boundaries between discrete forms, Park explores tropes of sociality and Americana.
Make a reservation for Park’s exhibition at Blum & Poe Tokyo here.
When: Until Oct 9
7. Walls & Bridges at Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum
The curation design of Walls & Bridges, upcoming at Ueno’s Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum, is itself unique. The exhibition brings together five artists of various backgrounds, who worked in a number of media from film and photo to sculpture to painting. Indeed, biographically, these artists have little in common – ranging from a watercolorist and former lumberjack from Oita, to a Czech sculptor who once was imprisoned in a concentration camp – but they all are said to transform their personal barriers, or “walls,” into opportunities for expression, of course “bridges,” that sustain their particular creative vision.
When: Until Oct 9
8. Masakatsu Kondo – “Element”
The seasoned painter Masakatsu Kondo, who is based in London and has exhibited with the likes of Peter Doig and Chris Ofili, is presenting a number of new works at THE CLUB. He painted the new canvases “with landscape as the medium,” explaining that nature is the foundation of our philosophy, art and sciences. In addition to foregrounding scenic vistas and organic forms, he plays with light phenomena and imagery, like color spectra. While the rise of the internet and AI have contributed to culture, Kondo asks, “are we not also paying the price of having to bear many social problems?” So he looks for the “importance inherent in nature.”
Make a reservation here by 18:00 the day before your visit.
When: Until Oct 9
9. KAWS Exhibition
Like Kusama, Kaws has a certain lore surrounding his work. You might have spotted his cast of characters on a Uniqlo tee, modeled off of pop-cultural idols. Usually, we see his characters in states of distress, consoling each other. From graphic paintings to colossal environmental installations — such as a 28-meter floating figure on Hong Kong Harbor – Kaws is ever ambitious. This is his first large-scale exhibition in Japan, and will trace his creative development across the ages, featuring pieces from his own private collection. The exhibition will even feature AR (Augmented Reality) works and interactive installations. It is an aim of the exhibition to emphasize Kaws’ continuing cultural force.
When: Until Oct 11
10. Jasper Johns: Eyes in the Persistence of Form
Concurring with a dual retrospective at New York’s Whitney Museum and the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the new Jasper Johns show at Fergus McCaffrey looks at the abstract expressionist’s later work, where his quintessential flags and targets give way to records of his memories. From around the 1980s to the early 200s, Johns moved past the exploration of internal, mental symbols to symbols of visual perceptions. In these paintings, which were created between the American East Coast and St. Martin, a torrid storm (or is it a swirling galaxy?) features prominently.
When: Until Oct 16
Seasonal Events
11. Get Afternoon Tea Takeout
Sweet tooths can now enjoy The Strings Omotesando’s original pastries at home. The original take-out box even includes a three-tiered afternoon tea stand. The menu features a brightly colored Mont Blanc made with softly sweetened purple sweet potatoes from Okinawa, a cheesecake with seasonal figs and a beautiful marinated cream-colored with blueberries. Also in the box are sandwiches with Daisen chicken and purple cabbage on purple sweet potato bread and purple carrot flan.
When: Until Oct 4
Another place offering takeout is Intercontinental Tokyo Bay. Hotel Intercontinental Tokyo Bay is offering a special autumn afternoon tea at The Shop N.Y. Lounge Boutique. Enjoy sweets using chestnuts such as Mont Blanc and savories using seasonal pumpkin. For a limited time only, you can also purchase the special sweets to take home.
The autumn selection includes Mont Blanc with Uji green tea sponge topped with whip cream, chestnut cream and marron glacé, and a combination of marron mousse and buttercream. The savory menu includes tortillas filled with tandoori chicken and vegetables, chestnut and bacon quiche with a combination of sweet and salty flavors, and pumpkin salad with cream cheese dip, and mini pancakes sandwiched with smoked salmon and sour cream.
When: Until Nov 30
12. Have Fall & Halloween Themed Afternoon Tea
The afternoon tea offerings are plentiful this season. There’s a Witch’s Halloween Party at The Strings Omotesando. Called Haunted Château, it’s a hauntingly delicious sweets buffet doubles as a mystical Halloween party held in an extraordinary space with the image of a witch’s castle.
Conrad Tokyo offers both a Halloween Sweets Buffet called “Pink & Shadow” as well as afternoon tea called “Flavor of Japan.”
Halloween Afternoon Tea at the Shin Yokohama Prince Hotel has everything from bat-shaped marron-chocolate tart and berry verrine to ghost pumpkin pudding. Other Yokohama options are Halloween Sweets and Afternoon Tea at Hotel New Grand Yokohama and Halloween Fair at the Yokohama Royal Park Hotel.
Read more about all the seasonal afternoon tea and buffets to try in Tokyo this year.
When: Until Oct 31
Things to Do at Home
13. Cook one of the many other Japanese dishes you can make at home
With so much extra time at home, the weekends are the perfect time to work on your cooking skills and add a recipe or two to your family cookbook. We have tons of articles on our site about cooking with specific Japanese ingredients. Here are a few of our favorites to get you started:
- Seasonal Japanese Ingredients and How To Use Them: Shiso
- How to Make Homemade Pumpkin Pie in Japan
- Seasonal Japanese Ingredients and How To Use Them: Yuzu
14. Brush up on Your Japanese
We know time for learning is hard to find, so how about some light language learning with the help of language apps? TW has reviewed four Japanese learning apps so far, to see what are the pros and cons of using them.
- Dealing With Duolingo
- Trying Human Japanese
- Drilling Kanji and More With WaniKani
- Trying Rosetta Stone
If you want to go the old-fashioned way and get some textbooks, we have you covered too. Check out these Tokyo libraries that are very foreigner-friendly
15. Play your way through Japan
Some very good video games were released in the last few years that offer great escapism. If traveling is what you’re missing, try playing Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin, which can teach you the ins and outs of growing rice, or Ghosts of Tsushima if you’ve always wanted to be a samurai (not the Tom Cruise kind). Pokémon also recently released Pokémon Unite, a free multiplayer online game for those aiming to be the very best trainer out there.
16. Learn some lesser-known facts about Japan
Fun fact: We love fun facts at TW. If you find yourself a bit bored this weekend and want to have something interesting to tell your friends during your next Zoom gathering, below are some fact-filled articles about a remote Okinawa island, Mount Fuji and trains in Japan:
- 9 Things to Know About Yonaguni
- 9 Fun Facts about Mount Fuji for Mountain Day
- Japan Train Superlatives: 23 Fun Facts for Dinner Party Convos
17. Join the TW Book Club
Come join us as we dive into (mostly) contemporary books either written by Japanese authors, set in Japan or have some sort of connection with the country. We read a new book every month! Previous reads include Sweet Bean Paste, Ms Ice Sandwich and The Travelling Cat Chronicles. We’re announcing our September read at the end of this week. Be sure to follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates.
Feature image: Katsutoshi Yuasa, VR Tokaido 1, 2021, Woodcut print (water-based ink, Japanese heritage paper), 30cm x 45cm, edition of 5, courtesy of Tokyo Art Studio