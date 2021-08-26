What’s New in Ueno This Month: September 2021

A new state of emergency means cancellations and postponements, so unfortunately many festivals and events are crossed off the calendar for the time being, but luckily Ueno’s wealth of museums is continuing forward with plenty of new exhibitions. Here’s what’s new in September in Ueno.

Keep in mind that many of these exhibitions require you to reserve a spot in advance in order to keep things as safe as possible.

While the highlight of this exhibition is of course the Eleven-Headed Kannon of Shōrinji Temple, this exhibition at the Tokyo National Museum also has 30 other items including Buddhist sculptures from Daigorinji Temple. If you are interested in Japanese history or Japanese religion, this exhibition will be right up your alley.

Where: 13-9 Ueno Park, Taito-ku

When: Until Sep 12

Helene Kröller-Muller was one of the first European women to put together a major art collection, and she was considered one of the first people to recognize the genius of Vincent van Gogh’s work. This exhibition highlights her collection by featuring 28 paintings and 20 drawings and prints by the Dutch post-impressionist painter. The exhibition also has several other paintings from her collection including those by Millet and Renoir.

Where: 7-20 Ueno Park, Taito-ku

When: From Sep 18

The National Museum of Nature and Science is putting on an exhibition that highlights the beauty and mystery of plants. It is a large-scale exhibition with specimens, videos, models and installations. If you speak Japanese, the exhibition also has an audio guide with actor Kenichi Takifuji.

Where: 7-20 Ueno Park, Taito-ku

When: Until Sep 20

This exhibition celebrates sport in Japan from the beginning of the Edo era to the modern era in which time Japan has hosted two Olympic Games. With paintings and artifacts showcasing horse-riding, kendo and archery in Japan, as well as uniforms and medals from the 1964 Olympics, this exhibition is sure to be exciting for anyone who is interested in sports.

Where: 13-9 Ueno Park, Taito-ku

When: Until Sep 20

The Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum’s exhibition Walls & Bridges – Touching the World, Living the World is free for all foreign nationals until it finishes on October 9. The exhibition features five artists, including sculptors, painters and photographers, who come from entirely different backgrounds, yet share an affinity for memories. This exhibition looks dreamy and nostalgic, so take a visit and see some lesser-known artists.

Where: 8-36 Ueno Park Taito-ku

When: Until Oct 9