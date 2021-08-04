Shop Japan: 10 Made-in-Japan Items For Your Kitchen

This week, our Shop Japan roundup includes everything from chopsticks to coffee makers to furnish your Tokyo kitchen. All items are made in Japan using high-quality materials. Much thought has also gone into their designs.

1. okaeri chopsticks by YAMACHIKU Co., Ltd.

Say “welcome back” (okaeri) to the long-held tradition of bamboo chopsticks with these light and supple utensils made to blend into daily life.

¥1,430–¥1,650. Buy here.

2. Wajima urushi hashi WabiSabi Kohaku by Hashimoto Kosaku Shikkiten Co., Ltd.

These chopsticks are applied with Wajima-urushi lacquer on top of gold leaf sourced from Kanazawa, embracing the Japanese aesthetics of wabi-sabi.

¥7,700. Buy here.

3. Flex Metal Spoon • Fork by OKABE YOSHOKKI CO.,LTD.

Making a meal much more comfortable to eat, these flexible stainless steel spoons and forks can bend up and down as well as left and right.

¥2,090–¥2,200. Buy here.

4. Wooden bowl Maki-e by Wakacho Co., Ltd.

Revive the 400-year-old tradition of Kishu lacquerware with this beautiful bowl made from North American jujube wood and coated with urushi lacquer.

¥3,080. Buy here.

5. SHIRASAGI sibo series by Shirasagi Mokkou Co., Ltd.

Carefully crafted in Japan, this tableware series uses the traditional Shibo-urushi method to create a fine, leather-like texture that visibly reduces scratches.

¥4,620–¥5,500. Buy here.

6. Cat Soy Sauce Dispenser by ARTHA Co., Ltd.

A porcelain cat-shaped soy sauce dispenser that’s so cute you’ll want to stroke it. As it releases soy sauce from the tail, it prevents dripping.

¥660–¥825. Buy here.

7. best pot by MOLATURA CO., LTD.

Using the same high-precision technology as rocket parts, the gap between the “best pot’s” cast iron lid and ceramic earthenware pot is air-tight.

¥13,200–¥41,800. Buy here.

8. COFIL Fuji by IMARITOGEI Co. Ltd.

This paperless ceramic coffee filter designed in the shape of iconic Mount Fuji preserves the natural flavor of the beans to ensure the perfect taste.

¥5,478. Buy here.

9. Paper roll hanger by Inataya

This hanger-type paper roll holder can be hung anywhere and is easy to carry around, making it ideal for camping trips or barbecues.

¥3,498. Buy here.

10. WAZAMARUKUN Nishijin brocade cover by Tatsuno Cork Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Sitting in traditional seiza-style needn’t be uncomfortable with a flexible bean bag cushion enveloped in traditional Nishijin-ori fabric. Beautifully produced in Hyogo.

¥3,938. Buy here.

All featured products are part of Omotenashi Selection, a project that brings together fine handcrafted items from around Japan and shares them with international audiences.