17 Things To Do in Tokyo This Weekend: September 3–5

This weekend is your last chance to catch summer restaurant specials and exhibitions, including an art lounge in Tokyo Midtown, Dai Fujiwara’s ‘Human Nature’ and more. September brings new events to the calendar, such as Halloween-themed afternoon teas. And, as many of us are still staying home most days, we’ve got some recommendations for things to keep you busy inside.

Note: While more Tokyoites are getting vaccinated every day, now more than ever, be sure to stay updated with the latest information about Covid-19 measures, regulations and more.

Last Chance

The formula for a perfect summer brunch is pretty straightforward but hard to find. You need some lip-smacking food, a breezy outdoor space and that ‘it’ factor. Tokyo Midtown brings you all three in their new art and food lounge. It’s the next solid destination for those Tokyoites in-the-know who are looking to escape the hustle of the city and unwind. Refreshingly inspired by Japanese summer scenes, the menu is craftily prepared and very Instagram-worthy. From fresh seasonal fruit spring rolls served on a paint palette and festival-inspired colorful mocktails to shaved ice with edible bowls, word is that it’s already setting the bar high in the brunch business. As you sit on the fluffy bush-like couch and get your daily dose of community gossip from your girl (or guy) friends, the colorful graphic lanterns make the entire experience seem even more surreal.

When: Until Sept 5

A well-known artist highly regarded for his use of cutting-edge technology, creative director Dai Fujiwara looks at the relationship between art, science and design throughout his impressive portfolio. In his words, “Nature and humans are not separated, nor are they united.” With heavy regard to this paradox, Fujiwara uses unorthodox approaches to link science and manufacturing, alongside modern and local communities. This can be seen through his sweater and shirt designs with color and motifs that are reminiscent of Chigasaki. His epoch-making ideas continue to unveil new sensibilities and much of his unseen projects will be unveiled for the first time in this upcoming exhibition.

When: Until Sept 5

Proposed by the Japanese government, Society 5.0 in a groundbreaking vision — the “next phase in history” that merges cyberspace with physical space. The expo will showcase the human-centered concept by presenting the latest national achievements, including scientific breakthroughs, strategic programs and sophisticated technologies. 50 leading Japanese companies, universities and organizations will exhibit around 200 products and achievements that cover a variety of fields such as healthcare, agriculture and manufacturing. From flying cars to wearable cyborgs, these innovations take the nation one further step towards Society 5.0 while tackling the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. Japan’s first Society 5.0 expo, the exhibits will be grouped based on five themes. The organizers have also made the event available online with multilingual explanations so international viewers can learn more about this progressive concept.

When: Until Sept 5

Ending Soon

Jean-Baptiste-Camille Corot painted somewhere between the Arcadian tastes of Neo-Classical painting and the sensual effects and plein-air principle of Impressionism. To many, he was the progenitor of the latter movement. This exhibition traces the trajectory of 19th-century French landscape painting, from Corot to its peak during Impressionism. From a selection of masterpieces from the Musée des Beaux-Arts in Reims, we are able to see the growth of landscape from an inferior lower-class genre to an artistic and societal cornerstone. In addition to the SOMPO Museum of Art’s impressive permanent collection – which includes Gauguin and even van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” – you can view 50 oil paintings and 20 woodblock prints from the realist Barbizon school and luminaries such as Michallon, Courbet, Pissarro and Monet. Advanced reservation is recommended. For safety purposes, museum visits are divided into four sessions.

When: Until Sept 12

5. DinoScience: The Dinosaurs of Laramidia These giants may have been unearthed in Laramidia, but they are once again brought to life at the DinoScience exhibition. Brought by Sony, it’s a new and otherworldly experience that allows anyone to learn about these prehistoric reptiles. The exhibition houses a serious collection of excavated bones, casts and never-before-seen fossils of new species. One of their main highlights, the iconic Tyrannosaurus Rex and complete skeleton of Triceratops, makes visitors feel as if the beasts are roaming around in broad daylight. The CG film conjures accurate images down to the finest details. The dinosaurs are visualized through realistic renderings based on scientific evidence, such as skeletal structure and habitat. For children and history buffs alike, this exhibition will evoke the five senses through science and cutting-edge technology. When: Until Sept 12 6. Eco Edo Nihonbashi 2021 In Nihonbashi, zero point of old Edo, a recent addition to the summer event calendar will take to the streets again in late July. In keeping with the outdoor trend, Eco Edo is an open-air event with many takeout stalls selling foodstuffs in the likeness of one of Japan’s classic summer animals: the goldfish. There will also be a “Yukata de Nihonbashi Sampo Mapu”, which will guide yukata-clad amblers around the “cool” sites of Nihonbashi — plus, selected shops around the neighborhood offering discounts to guests dressed in traditional Japanese garb. When: Until Sept 12 7. All About Film Festivals International film festivals have become a bridge for cross-border filmmakers to interact with each other — and global audiences — in a creative dialogue and raise urgent social issues. Two figures who had propelled the Japanese film industry to the international spotlight were husband-and-wife duo Kashiko and Nagamasa Kawakita. A film producer and entrepreneur, the latter was instrumental in distributing both foreign and Japanese films after World War II. The former, meanwhile. established the Japan Film Library Council to preserve films as “cultural properties.” This space would then be renamed the Kawakita Memorial Film Institute following her husband’s passing. All About Film Festival will honor the Kawakitas’ legacy by displaying a series of film festival poster designs, commemorative photos of filmmakers and trophies. Screenings of award-winning films and special talk events will also be held. When: Until Sept 12 Starting This Week 8. “Flavor of Japan” Halloween Afternoon Tea at Conrad Tokyo The finest Japanese ingredients were chosen for luxurious savories following the sophisticated Halloween-themed event. Enjoy Mont Blanc made with chestnuts from Ehime Prefecture simmered in syrup, a chocolate tart and apple mousse with Kougyoku (Jonathan) apples from Aomori Prefecture and a chocolate spider web and blackberry on top. If you’re hoping for something more savory, opt for the leek and potato mousse with grilled sea urchin and a hint of wasabi. Don’t be scared, because every mouthful will make you tremble with delight! When: From Sept 1 9. Kanazawa Omotenashi | Afternoon Tea at Palace Hotel Tokyo The Palace Hotel Tokyo is hosting a “Kanazawa Omotenashi” themed afternoon tea in collaboration with wagashi (Japanese confectionary) Kanazawa store Yoshihashi, served exclusively in the lobby lounge. Yoshihashi was established in 1947 and is a renowned shop trusted by tea masters in Ishikawa Prefecture and sells only made-to-order sweets. This afternoon tea experience will be the first of its kind in Japan, designed to provide a unique experience for those who cannot travel to Ishikawa. Perfect for those yearning to have a bite of Kanazawa staples without leaving their home city of Tokyo. When: From Sept 1 10. Anna Park at BLUM & POE Anna Park, as a South Korean who grew up in Utah, often found herself adopting the perspective of an “outsider looking in.” Accordingly, her epic charcoal drawings are a touch voyeuristic and fundamentally visual. Hovering between the abstract and figural, blurring the boundaries between discrete forms, Park explores tropes of sociality and Americana. Make a reservation for Park’s exhibition at Blum & Poe Tokyo here. When: From Sept 1

Things to Do at Home

11. Watch Paralympians compete for the gold

The closing ceremony of the Olympics took place a couple of weeks ago, but Tokyo 2020 isn’t over yet. The Paralympic Games are currently taking place and will be held until September 5. Five years ago in Rio, Japan didn’t win any golds and as a result, finished 64th in the medal table. This time around, Japanese Paralympians are expected to even the score with several tipped to top the podium in their homeland. Here we look at some of those athletes working hard to reach the top. See who we’re watching.

12. Learn about the life of Japanese craftsmen with our “Day in the Life” series

Japan has dozens – maybe even hundreds – of local crafts to enjoy. In our “Day in the Life” series, we talk to talented craftsmen about their art, life and the future of crafts in Japan. Below are some of our top picks from recent years:

Browse the full series.

13. Cook one of the many other Japanese dishes you can make at home

With so much extra time at home, the weekends are the perfect time to work on your cooking skills and add a recipe or two to your family cookbook. We have tons of articles on our site about cooking with specific Japanese ingredients. Here are a few of our favorites to get you started:

14. Play your way through Japan

Some very good video games were released in the last few years that offer great escapism. If traveling is what you’re missing, try playing Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin, which can teach you the ins and outs of growing rice, or Ghosts of Tsushima if you’ve always wanted to be a samurai (not the Tom Cruise kind). Pokémon also recently released Pokémon Unite, a free multiplayer online game for those aiming to be the very best trainer out there.

15. Learn some lesser-known facts about Japan

Fun fact: We love fun facts at TW. If you find yourself a bit bored this weekend and want to have something interesting to tell you friends during your next Zoom gathering, below are some fact-filled articles about a remote Okinawa island, Mount Fuji and trains in Japan:

16. Join the TW Book Club

Come join us as we dive into (mostly) contemporary books either written by Japanese authors, set in Japan or have some sort of connection with the country. We read a new book every month! Previous reads include Sweet Bean Paste, Ms Ice Sandwich and The Travelling Cat Chronicles. We’re announcing our September read at the end of this week. Be sure to follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates.

17. Plan your next Japan wellcation – whenever it ends up being

Just because we’re stuck at home doesn’t mean we can’t dream of our next travel destination. Japan was voted as one of the top wellcation destinations so the TW editors put together a list of tried and tested places that will take away all your worries. There’s no harm in dreaming, right?

Feature image by Anna Petek