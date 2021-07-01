What’s New in Roppongi This Month: July 2021

In Roppongi this July you’ll find a mixture of stay-at-home experiences, new openings and re-openings as well as small-scale events. From a comic book art exhibition in Roppongi Hills to an exploration of Tokyo Midtown with the help of a drone, here’s what’s in store.

Explore Tokyo Midtown on the Wings of a Bird

As an alternative to the canceled events throughout the year, Tokyo Midtown in Minato-ku created a video to allow would-be visitors to explore its glossy, art-dotted halls from the air. Utilizing a first-person perspective — by way of a drone — the camera glides through the empty halls and plazas of Tokyo Midtown accompanied by a serene, nature-inspired soundscape. “With the prolonged time at home, we wanted you to feel as if you were a bird flying freely in the sky,” states the official press release.

Where: YouTube

When: Available Now

Art & Exhibitions

Meet Your Favorite Superheroes at Art of DC Exhibition

After the Mori Art Museum underwent a soft reopening in June, Tokyo City View (also located in the upper tier of Roppongi Hills) has unveiled its own highly sought-after exhibition for the coming months. The Art of DC: Dawn of the Superheroes is an exhibition with more than 400 items that celebrates the iconic heroes, heroines and villains of DC lore: Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, the manic duo of the Joker and Harley Quinn and many more. You’ll also find original editions of old-school comic strips, vintage costumes, movie props and black and white concept art.

Advance tickets are highly recommended.

Where: 6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku

When: 10am—8pm (Last admission 7pm) | until Sep 9

The Last Chance to See Murakami’s Golden Statue Has Been Extended

Last year, irreverent artist Takashi Murakami took to the Roppongi Hills complex to showcase his new range of vivid artworks. The centerpiece, a ten-meter tall anthropomorphic Golden Flower and its offspring, was scheduled to come down in late May or early June. But a recent announcement extended the statue’s run until September 26. You’ll still find it towering over the Roppongi Hills’ Roku-Roku Plaza, opposite the spider sculpture.

Where: 6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku

When: Until Sep 26

Food & Drink

Soul Food House Reopened for Business

Soul Food House, which sizzles and grills classic Cajun dishes from the American south, reopened for business in June after a pandemic-enforced hiatus. The Azabu Juban restaurant, just a short jaunt from Roppongi, accompanies its soulful repasts with equally soulful music, including gospel, jazz and blues numbers. Adding some extra spice to the mix is a story-driven cocktail menu created by proprietor and in-house mixologist, David Whitaker. For the time being, table reservations are also required.

Where: 2-8-10 Azabujuban, Minato-ku

More New Happenings at Roppongi Hills and Ark Hills

With the summer in full swing, a range of new stores and pop-ups have been unveiled at the Roppongi Hills and Ark Hills complexes.

Roppongi Hills:

Cheese terrines by h.u.g-flower: From Jul 4

Moncler apparel: From Jul 4

Beams Golf Pop-up: Jul 16—Aug 1

Ark Hills:

The European-Style Akasaka Flea Market is set to return on July 25. It will continue every Sunday thereafter.

