5 Items From Japanese Brands for a Day at the Beach

The rising temperatures in Tokyo call for a seaside getaway, and no beach day is complete without the appropriate gear. The TW team has put together our ideal beach bag that covers everything from sun protection to electronics – because you know we need those summer jams. Read on for some must-have items to add to your checklist.

1. Kurashiki Hampu Tote Bag

Packing for the beach starts with the perfect beach bag. Naturally we turned to Kurashiki Hampu. Crafted using a 130-year old traditional weaving technique, these durable totes come in a variety of chic and summery colors. The opening has a zipper, which can protect your beach items from falling out or getting lost in the crowd.

¥19,800. Browse Kurashiki Hanpu’s selection.

2. Shiseido The Perfect Protector Sunscreen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHISEIDO (@shiseido)

While it is recommended that you wear sunscreen all year long, no matter the weather, when heading to the beach it is even more imperative that you protect your skin from sun damage. Shiseido’s sunscreen strengthens its UV barriers when it senses heat and water, so you can enjoy those long summer days while feeling light and protected. This sunscreen is ocean-friendly and is formulated without oxybenzone and octinoxate.

¥5,170. Browse Shiseido Japan’s online shop.

3. Ayame Sunglasses

Sunglasses are another beach staple. Stand out in the crowd with these unique Ayame sunglasses. Their new collection offers fun, colorful shades that are waterproof, so you don’t have to worry about having cloudy lenses caused by masks and wet environments. The brand also offers multiple shades of lenses to suit your preferences and style.

Starts at ¥12,000+ tax. Browse the collection.

4. Mono Handmade x GoodLuck Bucket Hat

So you’re protecting your skin and eyes, but you can never be too careful when it comes to avoiding a painful sunburn on your nose so here is one more environment-friendly option to protect yourself outdoors. This cute bucket hat by Mono Handmade uses leftover offcuts from their pants and jumpsuits. You can learn more about Mono Handmade and sustainable fashion in Japan in our interview with founder Mina.

$40.00. Shop Mono Handmade.

5. Sony SRS-XB23 Wireless Portable Speaker

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony India (@sonyindiaofficial)

Good music is a must when it comes to summer days out at the beach. A reliable, waterproof portable speaker will make it easy to jam out to your favorite songs anywhere you go. Sony‘s SRS-XB23 portable speaker is one of our favorites, though the company offers a myriad of options in all sizes and colors.

¥13,200. Browse Sony Japan’s online store.