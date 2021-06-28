July delivers all the appropriate things to do in Tokyo for the late rainy season. Whether you want to hole up from the city buzz in an art gallery or venture out to watch the mesmerizing aquatic performance at the rooftop of Tokyu Plaza Shibuya, this weekend offers something for everyone. Unless it rains — in which case we suggest you channel your inner cooking talent (no matter how small), whip some iced coffee and check our recipes for Japanese food to recreate at home.

Note: Events details are subject to change. Check any event websites before heading out and keep respecting the measures against Covid-19 in Tokyo whenever possible.

Based in Takeo, Saga Prefecture, Hideki Yamamoto finds beauty in simplicity — or in “subtraction,” as the ceramic master prefers to call it. He is best known for his deep black glaze, which took him a long period of trials and errors to perfect. Called kuroyu, the method involves a firing process that allows the texture of the soil to transform. Inspired by nature and Zen philosophy, Yamamoto’s ceramics are easily recognizable by their sophisticated metal-like surface. His plates, vases and tablewares all at once look rustic and gentle — a vessel with a mysterious charm that echoes his aesthetic of reduction. The bare beauty allows room for food or flower to take center stage, making his works a popular choice for chefs and other artists alike. The exhibition will display a few of Yamamoto’s creations and art pieces that are available for purchase.

When: Jul 1–21

Where: Huls Gallery Tokyo, 6-4-10 Akasaka, Minato-ku

Curated by Mami Hidaka, Tokyu Plaza Shibuya will display a series of full-scale artworks that are inspired by the memories of those living in Tokyo and the emotions it conjures. The theme of ‘dawn’ directs to a metaphor. Like a threshold between night and day, the art exhibition nudges to the beginning of a new era. From Kaoru Hirano’s mystifying installation made from painstakingly deconstructed threads and old clothes to Emi Mizukami’s haunting oil paintings, these artists depict the muted loneliness of city dwellers. Altogether, their stories will resonate with many of us, too. In addition to the exhibition, a collaboration shop with the popular lifestyle magazine Brutus will be held.

When: Jun 29–Jul 22

Where: Tokyu Plaza Shibuya, 1-2-3 Dogenzaka, Shibuya-ku

Since its opening in 2012, d47 Museum is all about giving spotlight to 47 Japanese prefectures through showcasing the region’s unique product designs and craftsmanship. Each event concentrates on a particular theme or category. However, there’s a common thread that ties everything on display: products and services must utilize local technologies, address climate issues and hold value to the local areas. For this upcoming exhibition, the museum/gallery joins hands with creative company Loftwork to set in motion 47 Rental Store. The special collaboration pushes the concept of “communication born from rental.” Here, visitors can rent the products and services during the exhibition period. Upon returning, creators and borrowers can engage in a creative dialogue and forge a new relationship that nurtures growth. The exhibition will also display prototypes and unsold products that are not yet on the market.

When: Jul 1–Sep 27

Where: d47 Museum, 2-21-1 Shibuya, Shibuya-ku 4. Shibu Niwa Splash Summer Lounge Perched on the 17th floor of Toku Plaza Shibuya, Shibu Niwa’s new summer lounge grants Tokyoites a chance to blow away the summer heat as the temperature cranks up. Over the course of three months, water splash and mist will be sprayed from the center of the commercial space. At night, an immersive light installation by artist Houxo Que will paint the rooftop in fluorescent colors, accompanied by solid music from the DJ booth. The mesmerizing water displays, music and lights make for a truly enchanting summer visual experience. There are VIP seats available at an extra charge. If you’re looking to try some summer-inspired cocktails — in case you need the ultimate cool-down, of course — there’s the fusion restaurant Bao by Cé La Vi adjacent to the Shibu Niwa. When: Jun 25–Oct 3

Where: Shibu Niwa, 1-2-2 Dogenzaka, Shibuya-ku