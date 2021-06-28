July delivers all the appropriate things to do in Tokyo for the late rainy season. Whether you want to hole up from the city buzz in an art gallery or venture out to watch the mesmerizing aquatic performance at the rooftop of Tokyu Plaza Shibuya, this weekend offers something for everyone. Unless it rains — in which case we suggest you channel your inner cooking talent (no matter how small), whip some iced coffee and check our recipes for Japanese food to recreate at home.
Note: Events details are subject to change. Check any event websites before heading out and keep respecting the measures against Covid-19 in Tokyo whenever possible.
1. Hideki Yamamoto: The Beauty of Sensible Tableware
Based in Takeo, Saga Prefecture, Hideki Yamamoto finds beauty in simplicity — or in “subtraction,” as the ceramic master prefers to call it. He is best known for his deep black glaze, which took him a long period of trials and errors to perfect. Called kuroyu, the method involves a firing process that allows the texture of the soil to transform. Inspired by nature and Zen philosophy, Yamamoto’s ceramics are easily recognizable by their sophisticated metal-like surface. His plates, vases and tablewares all at once look rustic and gentle — a vessel with a mysterious charm that echoes his aesthetic of reduction. The bare beauty allows room for food or flower to take center stage, making his works a popular choice for chefs and other artists alike. The exhibition will display a few of Yamamoto’s creations and art pieces that are available for purchase.
When: Jul 1–21
Where: Huls Gallery Tokyo, 6-4-10 Akasaka, Minato-ku
2. Tokyu Plaza Shibuya Art Exhibition: Dawn
Curated by Mami Hidaka, Tokyu Plaza Shibuya will display a series of full-scale artworks that are inspired by the memories of those living in Tokyo and the emotions it conjures. The theme of ‘dawn’ directs to a metaphor. Like a threshold between night and day, the art exhibition nudges to the beginning of a new era. From Kaoru Hirano’s mystifying installation made from painstakingly deconstructed threads and old clothes to Emi Mizukami’s haunting oil paintings, these artists depict the muted loneliness of city dwellers. Altogether, their stories will resonate with many of us, too. In addition to the exhibition, a collaboration shop with the popular lifestyle magazine Brutus will be held.
When: Jun 29–Jul 22
Where: Tokyu Plaza Shibuya, 1-2-3 Dogenzaka, Shibuya-ku
3. 47 Rental Store Special Exhibition
Since its opening in 2012, d47 Museum is all about giving spotlight to 47 Japanese prefectures through showcasing the region’s unique product designs and craftsmanship. Each event concentrates on a particular theme or category. However, there’s a common thread that ties everything on display: products and services must utilize local technologies, address climate issues and hold value to the local areas. For this upcoming exhibition, the museum/gallery joins hands with creative company Loftwork to set in motion 47 Rental Store. The special collaboration pushes the concept of “communication born from rental.” Here, visitors can rent the products and services during the exhibition period. Upon returning, creators and borrowers can engage in a creative dialogue and forge a new relationship that nurtures growth. The exhibition will also display prototypes and unsold products that are not yet on the market.
When: Jul 1–Sep 27
Where: d47 Museum, 2-21-1 Shibuya, Shibuya-ku
4. Shibu Niwa Splash Summer Lounge
Perched on the 17th floor of Toku Plaza Shibuya, Shibu Niwa’s new summer lounge grants Tokyoites a chance to blow away the summer heat as the temperature cranks up. Over the course of three months, water splash and mist will be sprayed from the center of the commercial space. At night, an immersive light installation by artist Houxo Que will paint the rooftop in fluorescent colors, accompanied by solid music from the DJ booth. The mesmerizing water displays, music and lights make for a truly enchanting summer visual experience. There are VIP seats available at an extra charge. If you’re looking to try some summer-inspired cocktails — in case you need the ultimate cool-down, of course — there’s the fusion restaurant Bao by Cé La Vi adjacent to the Shibu Niwa.
When: Jun 25–Oct 3
Where: Shibu Niwa, 1-2-2 Dogenzaka, Shibuya-ku
5. Rita Ackermann & Andro Wekua: Chapter 4
European-born duo Rita Ackermann and Andro Wekua stage chaos and political fragments as the touchstones of their artistry. Using graphite and oil crayons, Ackermann paints large-scale compositions that are figuratively abstract and provokingly bold. Her final pictures bring viewers back to her early life in the 1990s Eastern Block. Wekua, too, evokes a dark emotional dialogue using Rothko-inspired bright hues of pink, magentas and acid yellow. Collaborating on the grounds of their common repressed experience and their long-time kinship, this dual exhibition oscillates between subtle symbolism and audacious artistic strokes. It also gives a fascinating view of the hazy past and the present.
When: Until Jul 3
Where: Fergus McCaffrey Tokyo, 3-5-9 Kita-Aoyama, Minato-ku
6. Pieces of Dreams Exhibition
Enter the whimsical mindscape of Tokyo-based visual artist Dennis Sun. Curiously dreamlike and vibrant, Sun’s works ruminate on footprints of childhood memory. One moment, it’s a red-nosed clown with a star-studded jester’s hat. The next, it’s a violent frenzy of anthropomorphic figures with their uncanny stares. There’s somewhat a muted sense of déjà vu and confusion as you stare into his works — a camaraderie between a child and their imaginary friends relived. For the Filipino artist, art is a vehicle for internal monologue and self-discovery. In his upcoming Pieces of Dreams exhibition, the sunny creatures stalk, sits and merry around the canvas, making it a trippy stroll down memory lane.
When: Jun 27–Jul 9
Where: Kouyama Garden, 3-1-21 Koyama, Nerima-ku
7. Shiriagari-san, Hokusai-san—Show Time, with a Giggle!
Known for his dark humor and satirical twists, manga artist Kotobuki Shiriagari isn’t reluctant to give absurd interpretations to ukiyo-e painter Katsushika Hokusai’s masterpieces. It’s a homage to the Japanese pioneer and a playful jab at his well-known artworks. Full of mischief and lacking in common sense, it’s an eyebrow-raising way to get familiar with both Hokusai’s iconic and lesser-known paintings. In addition to 36 gag strips of Shiriagari’s returning comical renditions, his newer works such as Blue Fuji and Ruri Fuji, alongside replicas of Hokusai’s prints will also be on display.
When: Until Jul 10
Where: Sumida Hokusai Museum, 2-7-2 Kamezawa, Sumida-ku
8. Chance Market at Tokyu Plaza Shibuya
Chance Market is the new kid on the sustainability block. The little venue at Tokyu Plaza Shibuya comes alive with three types of market. In the “Chance Flower,” florists beautifully arrange three-flower bouquets using unsold and discarded stems. With a pay-what-you-want system, you can further shop with ease knowing every purchase will be donated to the Shibuya Ward Medical Association. For anyone planning to do their weekly grocery haul, “Chance Vege & Fruit” sells fresh produce by local producers with a playful twist. Already wrapped inside the packaging, you won’t know what you’re getting until after you’ve paid and opened the wrapping. The “Chance Craft” offers a fresh selection of products that tell stories from individual artists. It’s certainly a charming one-stop site for city dwellers to learn more about sustainability, nature and ecology.
When: Jun 25–Jul 11
Where: Tokyu Plaza Shibuya 1-2-3 Dogenzaka, Shibuya-ku
9. Bitter Nest Exhibition
Bitter Nest gathers a trans-generational group of American artists whose works act as social intersections between culture, history and art from the past half-century. For example, Genesis Belanger’s unearthly pop art mirrors his exploration of the psychological dialogue between power and anxiety. Painter Emily Mae Smith, too, grounds her creativity in queer, racial, decolonization and feminist issues. Other artists, including Nina Chanel Abney, Chiffon Thomas and Judy Chicago, seamlessly rewrite the narrative on multilayered homophobia, exclusion and muted oppression. The exhibition’s title Bitter Nest is borrowed from mixed media artist Faith Ringgold’s painted narrative quilt series.
When: Jun 15–Jul 17
Where: Perrotin Tokyo, 6-6-9 Roppongi, Minato-ku
10. Ewelina Skowronska: Voices from the Inside
“When a woman thinks alone she thinks evil,” reads the Hammer of Witches. Shinto female priests and European witches in the middle ages were once oppressed due to intense patriarchy and fear, morphing into mania. Tokyo-based Polish artist Ewelina Skowronska relives this narrative and the depth behind their stories in her exhibition Voices from the Inside. Known to explore gender, identity and the female body through her ceramic sculptures and prints, Skowronska uses experimental airbrush techniques to further examine the cultural and mythological significance of shamans and witches. Once an outlier of their community, they have now resurfaced as symbols of feminism and sexual liberation. Carnal and provoking, Skowronska centers her exhibition on the spiritual and cultural elements of the female anatomy.
When: Until Jul 27
Where: The Knot Tokyo Shinjuku, 4-31-1 Nishishinjuku, Shinjuku-ku
11. Stamp de Archaeology at Philatelic Museum
For anyone interested in stamps, the Philatelic Museum in Tokyo’s Toshima-ku is a must. The current exhibition focuses on stamps with an archaeological theme. When viewing stamps, the images displayed are only part of the story. It is the traces of past lives and stories that stamps evoke that give them meaning beyond their function. As well as providing glimpses onto personal histories from the past, they shine a light on the values and beliefs of past societies, through the images chosen to be displayed on the stamps and their popularity with the public. The wildly different meanings stamps held for different people is also a fascinating part of their history, as a stamp with an archaeological view could be both a treasured possession for a collector and a pretty adornment to a postcard or a souvenir to another. The Philatelic Museum encourages us to think about the past in a different way through the stamps that it shows.
Where: Philatelic Museum, 1-4-23 Mejiro Tokyo
12. Kazumi Nakamura Exhibition
Kazumi Nakamura’s oeuvre morphs into bodies of work throughout his life, yet his practice maintains a critical commitment to abstraction. For his third solo exhibition at Blum & Poe Tokyo, Nakamura strays away from his preference for canvasses and relies on paper to procure paintings of consistent compositional structure. With thick paint and ragged, expressive brushstrokes, Nakamura’s pieces traverse between three and two-dimensionality. On display, too, are exclusive early examples of his “Y-shape” — referring to the symbolism of his earlier work and the Diagonal Grid series made in the 1980s. The artist once described these alluring collections as “social semantics.”
When: Until Aug 7
Where: Blum & Poe Tokyo, 1-14-34 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku
13. Picaresque Art Gallery: Tokyo Artist Book Fair 2021
For this three-month-long exhibition, Picaresque Art Gallery asked 100 artists to create booklets, or collections, of their own works. Each booklet has its own unique finish－ some have a handcrafted feel to them, while others are professionally printed with a glossy cover. If you find one that you really like, all works are available for purchase either at the gallery or online. Also displayed at the gallery are some of the original, postcard-sized versions of the artworks which are featured in the artists’ booklets.
When: Until Aug 29
Where: Picaresque Art Gallery, 4-54-7 Yoyogi, Shibuya-ku
14. All-you-can-drink Umeshu Bar at Hotel Ryumeikan Tokyo
It’s important to cool down and stay hydrated to keep the summer blues at bay — and there is no better way to do so than lounging on the 15th floor of Hotel Ryumeikan Tokyo with a glass of umeshu (Japanese plum liquor) in hand. Golden-colored, delightfully sweet and pleasantly refreshing, you can now enjoy the authentic summer staple from this all-you-can-drink deal. There’s practically a bottomless booze option: 23 kinds of umeshu, 207 cocktail variants whipped upon demand and nine ways to drink. Guzzle down a few glasses, or take a brief break with another dizzyingly great grub. There’s a beautifully prepared 7-item basket “Umegozen” of cream cheese, fresh spring rolls, shrimp, and char siu on the roll. The restaurant recommends ending the feast with a scoop of ice cream poured over umeshu — and really, who can complain?
When: Until Aug 31
Where: Hotel Ryumeikan Tokyo, 1-3-22 Yaesu, Chuo-ku
15. Imma’s Heaven Exhibition
Meet imma — Instagram personality, Tiktok star, pink-bob-haired icon and, above all, Asia’s first virtual human. Since its debut in 2018, imma has baffled the world with its offbeat presence that transcends both reality and the virtual world. In this collaborative exhibition at the Diesel Art Gallery, 13 highly acclaimed Japanese artists base imma as the center of their graphic designs, digital data, photography and paintings. Led by the brilliant mind of art director Minoru Murata, various works centered around imma narrate for a dynamic space with the theme of “Heaven.” These works challenge the line between genuine existence and imitation.
When: Until Sep 2
Where: Diesel Art Gallery, 1-23-16 Shibuya, Shibuya-ku
16. Steps Ahead: Artizon Museum Recent Acquisitions
As an exhibition of recent acquisitions, there is no unifying theme here, but rather a showcase of the museum’s collecting philosophy and recent progress. The collection itself is diverse, ranging from ancient Chinese paintings to contemporary Japanese art, and is particularly strong on Impressionist and modern Japanese paintings. The recent acquisitions reflect this, but also the museum’s desire to expand its breadth to include more abstract and contemporary works, as well as early modern Japanese art. Whether or not you are interested in the Artizon Museum’s collecting philosophy, the exhibition promises an unchallenging yet sumptuous display of paintings.
When: Until Sep 5
Where: Artizon Museum, 1-7-2 Kyobashi, Chuo-ku
17. Another Energy: Power to Continue Challenging – 16 Women Artists from around the World
This exhibition focuses on 16 female artists in their 70s or older, from across the globe, who continue to embark on new challenges. Ranging in ages 71-105 with their careers spanning over 50 years, these artists are originally from 14 different countries, and equally diverse in their current locations. Showcasing their wide array of powerful works from paintings, videos, sculptures, to large-scale installations and performances, it contemplates the nature of the special strength, “Another Energy” of these women who have all continued challenging throughout their long-standing careers.
When: Until Sep 26
Where: Mori Art Museum, Roppongi 6-10-1, Minato-ku