17 Things To Do in Tokyo This Weekend: June 11–13

A little downpour is not a good enough excuse to ditch the perfect weekend agenda. For something refined, there’s Ewelina Skowronska’s thought-provoking exhibition Voices from the Inside, partly inspired by witches and female shamans. For anyone looking to pump the night up a notch, there’s live music and painting at Tokyo LoveHotels. On top of all that, there are plenty of other events to get excited about in Japan’s capital this weekend. Here are some of our recommendations of things to do in Tokyo.

Note: Events details are subject to change. Check any event websites before heading out and keep respecting the measures against Covid-19 in Tokyo whenever possible.

1. Tokyo LoveHotels Vol.20 #SENDMYLOVE Join an extravagant night filled with body painting, DJs, popups and live performances at #SENDMYLOVE while also supporting local Tokyo and international artists. Tokyo LoveHotels is an organization that arranges art events. They exhibit works by creators without charging them a commission. This gives artists the opportunity to network and promote their work. At the same time, they can perform with peace of mind. When: Jun 12

Where: Sankeys Penthouse, 6-28-6 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku 2. Hitomitoi Park Live Hitomitoi made her debut in 2002. The singer has since garnered a loyal audience with her airy, coquettish vocals. Since 2012, she has released several conceptual albums, beginning with City Dive, which was named best album of the year in some reputed music magazines. In addition to studio albums, she is actively involved in theater productions and has worked with Kenji Ozawa. Join Hitomitoi this Friday on Park Live’s YouTube channel. When: Jun 11, from 9pm

Where: Online

Set in France in the middle ages, the young countess Raymonda waits for her lover Jean de Brienne who has joined the Crusade. At the same time, Saracen knight Abderkrakham is captivated by Raymonda’s beauty and confesses his love for her. As the heroine’s inner turmoil grows, we begin to wonder who will win her affection. The immersive story is told through four ballet scenes, now to be relived once again at the New National Theatre Tokyo. It features a glorious music score by Alexander Glazunov and is masterfully choreographed by Marius Petipa. Alongside the sublime compositions and intricate dance routines, there is a vibrant choice of colors. Moreover, the production is dramatic, sensuous and grand.

When: Jun 5—13

Where: New National Theatre Tokyo, 1-1-1 Honmachi, Shibuya-ku

In his first-ever collaborative photography exhibition, Japan’s leading photographer Tamotsu Fujii focuses on leather bags manufactured by Tsuchiya Kaban as his primary subject. It is a long-established manufacturer that began in an industrial Tokyo suburb in 1965. Tsuchiya Kaban prides itself on handmade leather bags made by Japanese craftsmen. Fujii manages to capture the items in a simple yet sophisticated way. The brand’s iconic “Black-nume” bag will be on display alongside his photo book.

When: Until Jun 14

Where: Daikanyama T-site, 17-5 Sarugakucho, Shibuya-ku

Kokura-ori, a sturdy traditional textile woven in vertical stripes, was once used to make hakama and obi for samurai. It soon became a dying craft in the Showa Era, before textile artist Noriko Tsuiki succeeded in reviving its production and capturing its three-dimensional depth through trial and error. The fabric is intense and delicate, with a strong yet soft structure. The Kokura-ori brand Kokura Shima Shima honors the tradition behind this special technique by giving it a modern look. In their exhibition at Huls Gallery Tokyo, Kokura Shima Shima will showcase their Spring 2021 collection, inspired by the four seasons in Japan. In addition to three new original patterns, the exhibition will also display various everyday items such as bags, furoshiki (traditional Japanese wrapping) and clothing.

When: Until Jun 26

Where: Huls Gallery Tokyo, 6-4-10 Akasaka, Minato-ku

Shinsuke Tomita works mainly in oil painting and copperplate printing. His debut solo show in Tokyo features selected copperplate prints and some new works. The scenes in his prints are enigmatic with a cinema-like quality. It’s not always clear what you are meant to be looking at. Tomita begins on the copperplate with a vague image. As he marks the surface and conducts test prints, the compositions grow firmer.

When: Jun 2-26

Where: Hiromart Gallery, 1-30-7 Sekiguchi, Bunkyo-ku

The Dutch artist Mark Manders has acquired worldwide acclaim for his “self-portrait as building” concept. In this, his first solo exhibition in a Japanese museum, Manders has designed the whole exhibition space as a single work. Each work in the exhibition is part of a larger whole and while each can be viewed in isolation, it is as a whole that they develop greater meaning. It is a thought-provoking exhibition. The viewer’s understanding is further distorted by the concept of an imaginary self-portrait of a fictional Mark Manders that entwines with the real artist creating the sculptures and objects on view. Personal memories and art historical references run through each work, promising a multitude of details and different meanings and experiences for each viewer. Advanced ticket reservations are required.

When: Until Jun 22

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo, 4-1-1 Miyoshi, Koto-ku

Moe Kimura “Nerimono” 2020 © Kamiyama Foundation Collection 8. Moe Kimura – Fabric Garden Exhibition

Moe Kimura’s painting can be best described as elusive. With a sheer cloth glued to the wooden frame, Kimura’s work is draped with a cloud of mystery brought about by the play of shadow from the thin canvas that responds to light. The artist’s painting objects are dreamy danglings referred to as “dough.” While the painting is partly transparent, it is clearly visible — a depth born from an uncertain existence. Kimura’s first solo exhibition Fabric Garden introduces new audience to the fresh sensibilities of these paintings.

When: Jun 5-27

Where: Loko Gallery, 12-6 Uguisudanicho, Shibuya-ku

You’ll see a vast mosaic of petals and leaves at the Yamatane Museum’s 55th anniversary special exhibition with around 60 works on display. Since ancient times, artists in Japan across all disciplines have loved flowers. Working based on the Chinese-style floral and vegetal art of the Middle Ages, artists after the Meiji Period sought to create new expressions while maintaining the aesthetics of the past. At the same time, they wanted to include Western painting techniques and modern sensibilities in their works. This exhibition focuses on contemporary Japanese paintings such as Taikan Yokoyama’s “Cherry Blossoms,” Kokei Kobayashi’s “Lotus Petals” and Gyoshu Hayami’s “Camellias.”

When: Until Jun 27

Where: Yamatane Museum of Art, 3-12-36 Hiroo, Shibuya-ku

This exhibition delves into all aspects of the lives of the ancient Egyptians, from their aesthetics to their medical knowledge. Over 200 objects will be displayed from one of the largest Ancient Egypt collections in Europe. The mummy cases, in particular, are worth seeing. They will be displayed together and in the upright standing position. They are rarely showcased in this manner, making this exhibition special. The exhibition also incorporates modern technology, displaying for the first time the results of CT scans of mummified bodies. A fascinating exhibition with a touch of the macabre that might just be gruesome enough to be of interest to all ages.

When: Until Jun 27

Where: Bunkamura The Museum, 2-24-1 Dogenzaka, Shibuya-ku

European-born duo Rita Ackermann and Andro Wekua stage chaos and political fragments as the touchstones of their artistry. Using graphite and oil crayons, Ackermann paints large-scale compositions that are figuratively abstract and provokingly bold. Her final pictures bring viewers back to her early life in the 1990s Eastern Block. Wekua, too, evokes a dark emotional dialogue using Rothko-inspired bright hues of pink, magentas and acid yellow. Collaborating on the grounds of their common repressed experience and their long-time kinship, this dual exhibition oscillates between subtle symbolism and audacious artistic strokes. It also gives a fascinating view of the hazy past and the present.

When: Until Jul 3

Where: Fergus McCaffrey Tokyo, 3-5-9 Kita-Aoyama, Minato-ku

“When a woman thinks alone she thinks evil,” reads the Hammer of Witches. Shinto female priests and European witches in the middle ages were once oppressed due to intense patriarchy and fear, morphing into mania. Tokyo-based Polish artist Ewelina Skowronska relives this narrative and the depth behind their stories in her exhibition Voices from the Inside. Known to explore gender, identity and the female body through her ceramic sculptures and prints, Skowronska uses experimental airbrush techniques to further examine the cultural and mythological significance of shamans and witches. Once an outlier of their community, they have now resurfaced as symbols of feminism and sexual liberation. Carnal and provoking, Skowronska centers her exhibition on the spiritual and cultural elements of the female anatomy.

When: Until Jul 27

Where: The Knot Tokyo Shinjuku, 4-31-1 Nishishinjuku, Shinjuku-ku

13. Watch True Colors Circus

As the stage lights up and the music rolls, you notice something rather different: performers are on wheelchairs and using other aids. Today, art by people with disabilities is still thought of as quite rare, but the True Colors Festival is testament to what can be achieved by embracing diversity. Sponsored by The Nippon Foundation, True Colors recognizes the outstanding talents of these artists and builds a stage where everyone can display their individual talents. These performers tell their own stories with their own voices, thus becoming a natural part of the show. Due to the state of emergency, on-site performance has been canceled, but a full-length video will be distributed online.

When: Until Jul 31

Where: Online via YouTube

Kazumi Nakamura’s oeuvre morphs into bodies of work throughout his life, yet his practice maintains a critical commitment to abstraction. For his third solo exhibition at Blum & Poe Tokyo, Nakamura strays away from his preference for canvasses and relies on paper to procure paintings of consistent compositional structure. With thick paint and ragged, expressive brushstrokes, Nakamura’s pieces traverse between three and two-dimensionality. On display, too, are exclusive early examples of his “Y-shape” — referring to the symbolism of his earlier work — and the Diagonal Grid series made in the 1980s. The artist once described these alluring collections as “social semantics.”

When: Until Aug 7

Where: Blum & Poe Tokyo, 1-14-34 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku

It’s important to cool down and stay hydrated to keep the summer blues at bay — and there is no better way to do so than lounging on the 15th floor of Hotel Ryumeikan Tokyo with a glass of umeshu in hand. Golden-colored, delightfully sweet and pleasantly refreshing, you can now enjoy the authentic summer staple from this all-you-can-drink deal. There’s practically a bottomless booze option: 23 kinds of umeshu and 207 cocktail variants. Guzzle down a few glasses, or take a brief break with some great grub. There’s a beautifully prepared seven-item basket “Umegozen” of cream cheese, fresh spring rolls, shrimp and char siu on the roll. The restaurant recommends ending the feast with a scoop of ice cream poured over umeshu.

When: Until Aug 31

Where: Hotel Ryumeikan Tokyo, 1-3-22 Yaesu, Chuo-ku

Meet imma — Instagram personality, Tiktok star, pink-bob-haired icon and, above all, Asia’s first virtual human. Since its debut in 2018, imma has baffled the world with its offbeat presence that transcends both reality and the virtual world. In this collaborative exhibition at the Diesel Art Gallery, 13 highly acclaimed Japanese artists base imma as the center of their graphic designs, digital data, photography and paintings. Led by the brilliant mind of art director Minoru Murata, various works centered around imma narrate for a dynamic space with the theme of “Heaven.” These works challenge the line between genuine existence and imitation.

When: Until Sep 2

Where: Diesel Art Gallery, 1-23-16 Shibuya, Shibuya-ku