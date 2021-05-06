8 Things to Do at Home This Weekend: May 7–9

18Plans have been unceremoniously canceled this Golden Week to the horror of those looking forward to a much-needed trip or anticipated festival. There is still a silver lining or two: Music concerts can now be enjoyed without clambering for the front row, museums can be entered virtually without waiting in line and above all, we are staying safe. Keep up-to-date with the latest Covid-19 news here.

Wings for Life is organizing a world run to raise money to fund research for spinal cord injuries. Download the Wings for Life World Run app and decide how you want to run. You can run alone, with friends, or you can join the group app run. Start at the same time as tens of thousands of people around the world. The entire participation fee will be used to fund research into finding a cure for spinal cord injuries.

When: May 9

Where: Your choice

The free open-air festival has been canceled this year, but theatrical performances and cultural experiences will still take place online. Held for the first time in two years, expect spectacular showcases of dramatic opera, ballroom dancing and musical ensembles. Plus, a chance to educate yourself about everything theatrical through lectures and talks.

When: Apr 29 – May 16

Where: Online

The UK’s popular pop and R&B singer Craig David delivers a special livestream concert of his critically acclaimed debut album. It’s been 20 years since the smooth sounds of British pop sensation Craig David took the UK (and beyond) by storm. To celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the genre-bending Born to do it, the fastest-selling British Male Solo act in the UK will be performing the full album with a live band, in addition to UK garage set by DJ Spoony.

When: Until May 25

Where: Online



Naked. Inc has released a VR experience in collaboration with the hot spring town of Achi Village in Nagano, named the best place in Japan to see a sky filled with bright stars. Now, you can experience it from the comfort of your bathtub. For only ¥1,000, you get a set of 360° VR goggles (waterproof available) and revitalizing Hirugami Onsen bath salts.

When: At your own pace

Where: In your bathtub

5. Spring clean

Take this time to Mari Kondo your home and let go of the mess before the relentless heat of summer knocks out your motivation. Start cleaning out your closet and say goodbye to those jeans you’ve outgrown or that holey pair of socks. Consider purchasing extra storage savers to tidy up in a neat and productive way. That feeling when you look upon an organized and spotless room is hard to beat.

When: At your own pace

Where: At home

6. Whip up your favorite dishes and drinks

Restaurants have to close early but your kitchen doesn’t. Pro chef or not, everyone has the ability to cook and this may be the perfect time to do it. If you always wanted to learn how to make gyoza, or roll the perfect tamagoyaki, there’s no time like the present. Why not check out some of our recipes or improvise your own. If worse comes to worst, abandon ship and order takeout.