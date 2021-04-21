Konstantin Ishkhanov and Conductor Tomomi Nishimoto are Proud to Launch Japan Grande Classico Music Festival

This May, the IlluminArt Philharmonic Orchestra will embark on a four-concert tour of Japan, performing in Osaka, Tokyo, Nagoya and Yokohama. The orchestra will be led by its Artistic Director, Tomomi Nishimoto and conductor Toshio Yanagisawa. The IlluminArt Philharmonic will be joined by five noted soloists including celebrated Japanese pianist, Yoshihiro Kondo, (prize winner in the 1987 Japan Piano Competition) and Daiki Kato (recent top prize winner at the 17th Hamamatsu International Piano Academy Competition), award-winning violinists Tomoko Kato and Asa Nakajima and internationally acclaimed cellist, Nobuo Furukawa. The tour is organized by the European Foundation for Support of Culture (EUFSC) and the IlluminArt Philharmonic Orchestra.

The IlluminArt Philharmonic Orchestra will boldly relaunch its touring activities with the May 2021 edition of the Japan Grande Classico Music Festival, embarking on an ambitious tour of four Japanese cities including Tokyo. Formed in 2012 under the leadership of conductor Tomomi Nishimoto, the IlluminArt Philharmonic made history by being the first Asian orchestra to perform as part of the Vatican International Music Festival’s “Cardinal’s Mass” in 2013.

The tour will begin in Osaka, at the city’s Symphony Hall, on May 9th, where the orchestra will be joined by Yoshihiro Kondo. The orchestra will continue to visit major Japanese cities for the subsequent dates on the tour, performing to audiences each consecutive Saturday evening for the rest of May: at the Kioi Symphony Hall (Tokyo) on May 14th with Daiki Kato on May 21st with Tomoko Kato at the Aichi Prefecture Arts Hall in Nagoya, and at the Kanagawa Prefectural Music Hall in Yokohama with Nobuo Furukawa and Asa Nakajima.

Tomomi Nishimoto, Artistic Director of the IlluminArt Philharmonic Orchestra, is widely recognized as one of classical music’s leading conductors and she is the youngest ever recipient of the Vatican’s Honor of Fondazione Pro Musica e Arte. Toshio Yanagisawa, conductor on the 14th of May’s concert, is the second prize winner at the Tokyo International Music Competition and performer all around the world alongside prestigious orchestras.

The program of music will cover a wide range of repertoire, and features works by Claude Debussy, Aram Khachaturian, Ludwig van Beethoven, Alexey Shor, Nikolay Rimsky-Korsakov, Edward Mirzoyan and Johann Strauss II.

“The origins of old Japanese songs and music are diverse. I want A. Shor to make a work about Asia. We believe that we can be newly awakened to the distant memories of each person’s hometown.” Tomomi Nishimoto, Artistic Director of the IlluminArt Philharmonic Orchestra.

The tour is organized by IlluminArt Philharmonic Orchestra and the European Foundation for Support of Culture (EUFSC), a leading cultural organization based in Malta that promotes and supports artistic projects around the world. Each year the Foundation organizes a series of concerts, festivals, masterclasses, competitions, lectures and other events. The tour in Japan represents a welcome return to this country for the EUFSC, following the previous highly successful edition of the Japan Grande Classico Music Festival in 2019.

“I am honored to announce this year’s edition of the Japan Grande Classico Music Festival, which was held the last time in 2019 by the EUFSC. Being able to collaborate with Tomomi Nishimoto and the IlluminArt Orchestra is an incredible incentive and honor for the Foundation. These artists have always brought classical music to the highest levels of professionality, promoting their culture across many different countries. I wish Tomomi Nishimoto, the IlluminArt Orchestra and their guest soloists all the best for this project and for their performances.” — Konstantin Ishkhanov, President of the European Foundation for Support of Culture.

Sponsored Post