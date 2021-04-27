Day Trips From Tokyo: 5 Outlets Malls To Visit on Your Next Shopping Spree

What makes Tokyo stand apart from other fashion capitals in the world are its ritziest shopping streets, luxurious department stores, opulent boutiques, and the snazzy outlet malls offering one-of-a-kind pieces that can make anyone turn green with envy. And if you love a good bargain, you have to check out these outlet malls in and around Tokyo that guarantee a unique shopping experience, while letting you get your holiday shopping fix without going broke.

1. Venus Fort (Tokyo)

If you have been longing for an international holiday, take a trip to the European village-inspired mall Venus Fort in Odaiba that would make you feel like you’re strolling the piazza in Venice. The third floor is where you’ll find about 50 outlets of popular brands like Hackett London, Beams, Citizen, and more. The best part? You can also spend some time gazing at the magnificent views aboard the Ferris wheel that’s located only a few steps away from the mall.

For access information, visit the Venus Fort website here.

2. Shisui Premium Outlets (Chiba Prefecture)

Easily accessible from Tokyo city center, Shisui Premium Outlets is another outlet mall with great designers as well as premium high-street Japanese labels to suit all shopping budgets and needs. With a huge selection of over 200 shops including about 100 Japanese brands like Beams, Mila Owen, and Samantha Thavasa. Take a break around lunchtime at one (or two) of the unique dining experiences. Other facilities at this outlet mall include a nursing room for new moms, a first-aid station and stroller rentals that make it a no-fuss option for family outings.

For access information, visit the Shisui Premium Outlet website here.

3. Laketown Outlet (Saitama Prefecture)

Laketown Outlet is a preferred shopping mall for many locals due to its picturesque location with ample greenery. It is especially a great place to go if you live in northern or west Tokyo. Offering a great mix of Japanese and international brands like Michael Kors, Wacoal, Geox, and Beams, this outlet mall also has many seasonal events and campaigns that make the trip worthwhile. Visitors with an Aeon card are eligible for additional discounts and offers.



For access details, visit the Laketown Outlet website here.

4. Mitsui Outlet Park Yokohama Bayside (Kanagawa Prefecture)

Opened last summer after renovations, Yokohama Bayside Mitsui Outlet Park is best known for being not only a great place to shop but also a beautiful location to enjoy long walks with an ocean breeze. Whether you’ve been searching for a new pair of sneakers or a dress for your next big occasion, you can find your match at stores like Tomorrowland, Beams, Nike and Adidas. Also find plenty of cafés and restaurants for when you need to grab a bite.

For access information, please refer to this website.

5. Gotemba Premium Outlets (Shizuoka Prefecture)

With a stunning view of Mount Fuji and home to around 290 Japanese and international luxury stores, Gotemba Premium Outlets is one of the largest centers in Japan that’s worth a trip for a fun shopping spree. Once you are done exhausting your credit cards at luxury brands like Gucci, Burberry, Céline and Alexander Wang, stop by Numazu Uogashizushi for a delicious sushi and tempura lunch or take a break and refuel with a cup of coffee and pastries at Fauchon Paris.

You can also book a fun one-day tour that departs from JR Ueno and Shinjuku stations which not only includes some shopping time but also sightseeing spots like Mount Fuji 5th and Kawaguchiko.

For access information, visit the Gotemba Premium Outlet website here.