17 Things To Do in Tokyo This Weekend: April 2-4

In the blink of an eye, we are suddenly in the midst of spring. Suitably, the first weekend of April is sprouting flowery events all over Tokyo and there’s a bunch to choose from: see painted blossoms at an art exhibit, smell the scent of fresh flowers overlaying the sea-air in Yokohama, or devour a glorious selection of spring-themed victuals. And don’t forget to catch the last of the falling cherry blossoms before the season is over.

A grand exhibition of lesser-known works by the Nihonga painter Watanabe Seitei. After studying painting at the renowned Kikuchi Yosai studio in the mid 19th century, Seitei’s work was exhibited in the Paris World Exposition in 1878 and the Chicago World’s Fair in 1893, garnering much attention overseas. His unique influences and expressive style developed with a particular focus on birds and flowers.

When: Until May 23

Where: The University Art Museum, Tokyo University of the Arts, 12-8 Uenokoen, Taito-ku

In the current exhibition, Picaresque Art Gallery highlights the works of female artists who have experienced childbirth. In the global art scene, it is true that many female artists struggle in gaining recognition and value due to the stigma that their works change in quality after childbirth.

When: Until Apr 18

Where: Picaresque Art Gallery, 4 Chome-54-7 Yoyogi, Shibuya-ku

Blum & Poe proudly presents a solo exhibition of works by the innovative Kwon Young-woo. As one of the founding figures of Dansaekhwa, the Korean monochrome painting movement of the 1970s, he uses creative and — some might say — unusual methods to make his pieces: scratching, ripping, dragging and sometimes soaking a canvas to emphasize his artistic vision.

When: Apr 3 – May 22

Where: Blum & Poe, 1-14-34 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku

Colorful blooms fill the Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse event plaza at this annual spring flower garden. Now celebrating its 15th year, Flower Garden 2021 follows the theme of ‘Natural & Relax’. You can enjoy a wide variety of spectacular flowers in full bloom as you look out to the sea beyond or take a break on one of the relaxing lawns.

When: Until Apr 18

Where: Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse, 1-1 Shinko, Naka-ku, Yokohama



Spend a spring day surrounded by flowers in soft sunlight. The limited-time Midtown Blossom Lounge will be held at Midtown Garden, and this year’s theme is ‘Bright Flowers’ which is exactly what you’ll find dispersed throughout. The Ritz-Carlton will provide their expertise and prepare botanical gin cocktails that pair beautifully with a selection of seasonal sweets.

When: Until Apr 18

Where: Midtown Garden, 9-7-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku



For the first time, enjoy more than 100 cherry blossoms of 20 varying species amongst a sea of clouds at Hotel Chinzanso at this year’s Sweet Selection. Watch them roll in from the terrace as you sip sparkling wine and dine on a two-tiered tower of glorious cherry macaroons, sakura-scented bread and perfectly crafted scones. Savory dishes such as quiche, roast beef, clam chowder soup and rapeseed sandwiches are also on offer.

When: Until Apr 9

Where: Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo, 2 10-8 Sekiguchi, Bunkyo-ku



This year, Nihonbashi is bringing spring to you. Food and cherry blossoms have always had a strong relationship and Nihonbashi intends to celebrate that. Around 150 historical and modern restaurants from the area will be participating in a take-out campaign with specialized menus. The streets of Chuo-dori and Edo Sakura-dori will be lit up in a pink haze and an original bench topped with a cherry tree umbrella can be utilized for photoshoots.

When: Until Apr 11

Where: Around Nihonbashi Area



There are plenty of cherry blossom delights for you to enjoy at Andaz Tokyo this season. On their 52nd-floor rooftop terrace, Sakura Garden, you’ll find yourself looking out at breathtaking views of Tokyo Tower and the city beyond while indulging in delicate sweets and morish savory bites. Cherry blossoms are the key ingredient, so expect a burst of pink on your plate when sampling this exquisite Sakura Afternoon Tea.

When: Until Apr 11

Where: Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills, 1-23-4 Toranomon, Minato-ku



TeamLab Planets will reopen and with it an explosion of pink in time for cherry blossom season. Its interactive artworks such as ‘Floating in the Falling Universe of Flowers’ will surround you with thousands of blooming cherry blossoms. At the ‘Infinity’ installation, the digital koi around your ankles will scatter and burst into the seasonal flower. What’s more, delicious cherry blossom sweets, such as dorayaki, can be found at the on-site food stand.

When: Until Apr 30

Where: teamLab Planets, 6-1-16 Toyosu, Koto-ku

On the 17th floor of Tokyu Plaza Shibuya, you’ll find the rooftop garden, Shibu Niwa, filled with enchanting cherry blossoms. Take this opportunity to select a sakura-inspired cocktail of your choice at Cé La Vi Tokyo and gaze upon the pink neon lights snaking up the trees.

When: Until Jun 20

Where: Tokyu Plaza Shibuya, 1-2-3 Dogenzaka, Shibuya-ku

The National Museum of Modern Art is celebrating spring with a wonderful art exhibition that will include Kawai Gyokudo and his famous cherry-blossom painting as well as around 200 works that celebrate the flowers of the season, including more than 40 types of rare cherry blossoms. This is a collection where you can see the flow of Japanese art over the last 100 years, from the Meiji era to the present day.

When: Until Apr 11

Where: The National Museum of Modern Art Tokyo, 3-1 Kitanomaru Koen, Chiyoda-ku

Currently, the Edo-Tokyo Museum is showcasing some of the masterpieces from the Egyptian collection at the Egyptian Museum of Berlin. Their collection covers thousands of years of Egyptian history, especially that of the Amarna Period. Until April 4, 130 masterpieces are on display at the Edo-Tokyo Museum in the theme of ‘The Creation of the World’.

When: Until Apr 4

Where: Edo-Tokyo Museum, 1-4-1 Yokoami, Sumida-ku

An exhibition of works by the revolutionary romantic English landscape painter. John Constable (1776-1836) is widely known and revered for his glorious works depicting scenes of England with his personal and intimate touch. From the rural fields of his birthplace in Suffolk to the historic sights of nearby Sailsbury, Hampstead, Brighton and beyond, the artist’s detailed works capture a vibrant sense of his love of the land which led many to a newfound appreciation of the landscape genre.

When: Until May 30

Where: Mitsubishi Ichigokan Museum, 2-6-2 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku

Held at Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall 4 to 6, the Japan Campingcar Show is one of the largest conventions of its kind. This year, there will be an exhibition corner, “New Lifestyle x Camping Car,” featuring vehicles that can be used for telework and bio-disaster prevention. With the pandemic, outdoor activities have exploded in popularity. Correspondingly camper vans are attracting attention as “mobile offices” for those suffering with cabin fever, not to mention as medical apparatuses. More than 300 vehicles will be displayed this year, including the trendy Karukyan NUGGET and AURORA STAR CRUISE.

When: Apr 3 – 4

Where: Makuhari Messe, 2-1 Nakase, Mihama-ku, Chiba

15. Hunters on Land Exhibition An exhibition at the National Museum of Nature and Science takes a close-up look at the predators of the animal world. Take a walk on the wild side and discover fascinating facts and remarkable natural history artifacts at this special exhibition, ‘Hunters on Land’. From crocodiles to tigers, and even bees, learn about the importance, evolution and hunting tactics of predators in the ecosystem.

When: Until Jun 13

Where: National Museum of Nature and Science, 7-20 Ueno Park, Taito-ku 16. Sports Exhibition at Minato Science Museum Explore the wonder of sports from a scientific perspective at this special exhibition at Minato Science Museum. From the biology of athletes to the evolution of the tools and equipment they use, this exhibition celebrates and explains the science behind the sports we love. When: Until May 8

Where: Minato Science Museum, 3-6-9 Toranomon, Minato-ku



This unique and impressive animal orchestra put a cute and cuddly spin on classical concerts. Originally created as mascots for Yokohama Zoo, the Zoorasian Brass band became so popular they now regularly hold concerts across Japan and even have their own fan club. Together with some of their furry friends (such as the Saxofoxes and the Claricats), the Zoorasian musicians offer an afternoon of music and fun for all the family, available to stream online.

When: Apr 3 (Archive Viewing Available Until Apr 6)

Where: Online