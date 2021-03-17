17 Things To Do in Tokyo and at Home This Weekend: March 5-7

The first week of March is here and it’s bringing us a host of things to celebrate with Hina Matsuri, ‘Girl’s Day’ on March 3. Why not invite your favorite woman, or girl, to somewhere adorned with flowers, like the soon-to-be re-opened TeamLab Planets. Stroll around Roppongi Hills with Takashi Murakami’s flower-faced friends or visit an exhibition dedicated to portraits of 21st-century women. Bonus tip: If hay fever is getting you down, dive inside a captivating art exhibit and view some hypoallergenic flowers instead.
1. Mr Brainwash Exhibition : Life is Beautiful
Shibuya PARCO Museum hosts the first large scale exhibition in Japan by LA-based street artist Mr Brainwash. The enigmatic Mr Brainwash has steadily garnered global attention since his appearance in Banksy’s 2010 documentary ‘Exit Through the Gift Shop’. His raw visual take on popular culture and mass consumption has attracted legions of fans, leading to international exhibitions, high profile celebrity collaborations and a recurring residency at Art Basel.
When: Mar 15
Where: Shibuya PARCO, 15-1 Udagawacho, Shibuya City, Tokyo
2. Cherry Blossoms Bloom at TeamLab Planets
TeamLab Planets will reopen and with it an explosion of pink in time for cherry blossom season. Its interactive artworks such as ‘Floating in the Falling Universe of Flowers’ will surround you with thousands of blooming cherry blossoms. At the ‘Infinity’ installation, the digital koi around your ankles will scatter and burst into the seasonal flower. What’s more, delicious cherry blossom sweets, such as dorayaki, can be found at the on-site food stand.
When: Mar 6 – Apr 30
Where: teamLab Planets, 6-1-16 Toyosu, Koto-ku
3. Evangelion Tokyo Skytree Project
An exhibition and collaboration between the stunning observation attraction and the world-renowned Evangelion anime franchise. The fourth and final instalment of the latest Rebuild of Evangelion movie series, ‘Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time’ was released at the end of January. What better way to celebrate your love for the Nerv crew and think about the battle against global cataclysms than to look out over Tokyo as you take in exhibits and a photo spot exploring the Evangelion universe.
When: Until Mar 31
Where: Tokyo Skytree, 1-1-2 Oshiage, Sumida-ku, Tokyo
4. Roppongi Hills Takashi Murakami Project
As part of a collaboration between the Tokyo cultural center and the preeminent contemporary artist, Takashi Murakami’s 10-meter-tall sculpture Flower Parent and Child will stand until the end of May in Roppongi Hills’ 66 Plaza. In addition to this display, a number of collaborative projects will pervade Roppongi’s culinary and commercial scene: a “flower cafe“; Murakami goods at stores from BEAMS to Tsutaya; and even a floral afternoon tea at the Grand Hyatt.
When: Until May 31
Where: Roppongi Hills, 6-11-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku
5. Gaspard et Lisa – Japan Debut 20th Anniversary Exhibition
Celebrate 20 years since the lovable black-and-white pair first debuted in Japan. Created by French husband and wife duo, Gaspard et Lisa (Gaspard and Lisa) are the main characters of a series of children’s book which have yielded decades of sequels, spin-off goods and collaborations. This special exhibition features over 150 original drawings from the picture books in addition to messages from the authors.
When: Until Mar 3
Where: Matsuya Ginza, 3 Chome-6-1 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo
6. 25th Anniversary Rurouni Kenshin Exhibition
An exhibition celebrating 25 years of the popular series Rurouni Kenshin, telling the story of a former assassin turned Japanese hero. Fans of the series, or historical manga and anime in general, will be delighted by the rare exhibits on show, including more than 200 handwritten manuscripts and original color drawings.
When: Until Mar 7
Where: Gallery AaMo, Tokyo Dome City, 1-3-61 Kokuraku, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo
7. Qrais Cafe at Tokyo Parade
Enjoy a fun and tasty cafe time with the popular characters by Qrais. The quirky creations of Japanese illustrator and animator Qrais are popping up to take over Tokyo Parade cafe and goods store on the sixth floor of Shibuya PARCO. Tuck into special themed menu items, check out the limited goods on sale and immerse yourself in the humorous world of Qrais Cafe with all your favorite characters.
When: Until Apr 5
Where: Shibuya PARCO, 15-1 Udagawacho, Shibuya City, Tokyo
8. Alice’s Bread, “Eat Me” too! Lunch and Afternoon Tea
Enjoy a luxurious bread-based afternoon tea party at Bar & Lounge Zatta, in the Hilton Tokyo. From the decadent Rossini burger with foie gras and truffle sauce on steak, or anchovy and black olive bread, to a smoked salmon croissant sandwich and traditional scones, choose from a tempting array of tasty light dining options.
When: Until Apr 30
Where: Hilton Tokyo, 6-6-2 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku
9. Pretty Woman Afternoon Tea
Are you a fan of the award-winning movie Pretty Woman? Then you’ll love this unique afternoon tea experience at the Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Otemachi. Designed in collaboration with FRED, the makers of the iconic necklace worn by Julia Roberts, this signature dining experience combines the culinary creativity of Four Seasons with the joyful sophistication of the French jewellery maison.
When: Until Mar 31
Where: Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Otemachi, 1-2-1 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku
10. Constable: A History of His Affections in England
An exhibition of works by the revolutionary romantic English landscape painter. John Constable (1776-1836) is widely known and revered for his glorious works depicting scenes of England with his personal and intimate touch. From the rural fields of his birthplace in Suffolk to the historic sights of nearby Sailsbury, Hampstead, Brighton and beyond, the artist’s detailed works capture a vibrant sense of his love of the land which led many to a newfound appreciation of the landscape genre.
When: Until May 30
Where: Mitsubishi Ichigokan Museum, 2-6-2 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku
11. “Bear Bear Bear” Postage Stamp Exhibition
A special exhibition of bear-related postage stamps at the stamp museum in Meijiro. From ferocious grizzlies and playful pandas to spectacular polar bears and the humble teddy bear, animal lovers and bear fanatics can expect to be delighted by the impressive volume and range on display at this modest but fascinating museum.
When: Until Mar 21
Where: Philatelic Museum, 1-4-23 Mejiro Tokyo
12. Shin Hamada – “atarimae no kototachi e”
Though the pictures of Shin Hamada range from vast urban landscapes to microcosms of the city, all his work has a distinct slice-of-life, even voyeuristic, feel – getting up close to rocks on the ground, or the window of a family restaurant, scenes we would not notice in a daily rhythm. He actually dabbles in pottery as well, a total realization of his seeming fascination with material, texture and the often-underappreciated surfaces of things. His new solo exhibition represents yet another step of Hamada’s striving for experimentation.
When: Until Apr 4
Where: Open Letter, 5-3-17 Shimotakaido, Suginami-ku
13. Robert Doisneau La Musique Paris
Immerse yourself in the magnificent works of one of France’s most celebrated photographers. Robert Doisneau (1912-1994) is renowned and adored as a pioneer of modern photojournalism and practitioner of humanist photography. His works capture the everyday lives of the residents of Paris, with this special exhibition focusing on his celebration and love of music.
When: Until Mar 31
Where: Bunkamura The Museum, 2-24-1 Dogenzaka, Shibuya-ku
14. Kosai Hori + Erize Hori – “To Remember- Who am I?”
The Japan Art Inheritance Association presents the first of two exhibitions in support of East Japan Earthquake reconstruction. To Remember- Who am I? is an audio and video installation by the creative unit Kosai Hori + Erize Hori, and involves the artists’ account of a devastated site a month after the 2011 earthquake. Immersing the viewer in image and sound, the installation asks them to both remember the past and envision a new age: What comes after disaster?
When: Until Mar 26
Where: Root K Contemporary, 6 Minami Cho, Shinjuku-ku
15. Miyamoto Saburo: Portraits of Women – Their Work and Roles
Painter Miyamoto Saburo’s style can be defined by his range of portraits, especially of women of the entertainment world. Through his paintings, he captured the reality of women in urban cities and their roles in society. Rather than posing a perverse or objectifying eye on them, Saburo looked to paint the colors of their personality. This unique collection of works suggests reflection on how the times have changed and the portrayal of women in the 21st century.
When: Until Mar 14
Where: Miyamoto Saburo Memorial Museum, 5 Chome-38-13 Okusawa, Setagaya-ku
Explore Japan through the lens of your favorite Ghibli films. This virtual tour takes you through various locations in Japan, which are said to have inspired seven of the most popular Ghibli films, including My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, and Princess Mononoke.
When: Until April 10
Where: Online
17. Online Cooking Classes with Air Kitchen Live
From lovely panda obento to gyoza from scratch and Carbonara taught by an Italian chef, you have a lot of options to choose from, but the best thing is that you’ll never wonder what to cook next. There is also a good selection of vegan recipes and such for people with different dietary preferences. Participants will be provided with a list of all necessary ingredients and cooking supplies prior to the class and when the food’s ready, you can sit down and enjoy the meal along with all other participants.
When: Until Mar 31
Where: Online