17 Things To Do in Tokyo and at Home This Weekend: March 5-7

The first week of March is here and it’s bringing us a host of things to celebrate with Hina Matsuri, ‘Girl’s Day’ on March 3. Why not invite your favorite woman, or girl, to somewhere adorned with flowers, like the soon-to-be re-opened TeamLab Planets. Stroll around Roppongi Hills with Takashi Murakami’s flower-faced friends or visit an exhibition dedicated to portraits of 21st-century women. Bonus tip: If hay fever is getting you down, dive inside a captivating art exhibit and view some hypoallergenic flowers instead.

Shibuya PARCO Museum hosts the first large scale exhibition in Japan by LA-based street artist Mr Brainwash. The enigmatic Mr Brainwash has steadily garnered global attention since his appearance in Banksy’s 2010 documentary ‘Exit Through the Gift Shop’. His raw visual take on popular culture and mass consumption has attracted legions of fans, leading to international exhibitions, high profile celebrity collaborations and a recurring residency at Art Basel.

When: Mar 15

Where: Shibuya PARCO, 15-1 Udagawacho, Shibuya City, Tokyo

TeamLab Planets will reopen and with it an explosion of pink in time for cherry blossom season. Its interactive artworks such as ‘Floating in the Falling Universe of Flowers’ will surround you with thousands of blooming cherry blossoms. At the ‘Infinity’ installation, the digital koi around your ankles will scatter and burst into the seasonal flower. What’s more, delicious cherry blossom sweets, such as dorayaki, can be found at the on-site food stand.

When: Mar 6 – Apr 30

Where: teamLab Planets, 6-1-16 Toyosu, Koto-ku

An exhibition and collaboration between the stunning observation attraction and the world-renowned Evangelion anime franchise. The fourth and final instalment of the latest Rebuild of Evangelion movie series, ‘Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time’ was released at the end of January. What better way to celebrate your love for the Nerv crew and think about the battle against global cataclysms than to look out over Tokyo as you take in exhibits and a photo spot exploring the Evangelion universe.

When: Until Mar 31

Where: Tokyo Skytree, 1-1-2 Oshiage, Sumida-ku, Tokyo

As part of a collaboration between the Tokyo cultural center and the preeminent contemporary artist, Takashi Murakami’s 10-meter-tall sculpture Flower Parent and Child will stand until the end of May in Roppongi Hills’ 66 Plaza. In addition to this display, a number of collaborative projects will pervade Roppongi’s culinary and commercial scene: a “flower cafe“; Murakami goods at stores from BEAMS to Tsutaya; and even a floral afternoon tea at the Grand Hyatt.

When: Until May 31

Where: Roppongi Hills, 6-11-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku