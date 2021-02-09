Escape and Hit the Slopes at Lotte Arai Resort [Special Offer]

Located in Myoko city in Niigata Prefecture, Lotte Arai Resort is the perfect destination for those who are looking for a more secluded Japow experience. Guests can enjoy the slopes amidst a dreamy landscape of mountains with the ocean in the distance.

The resort boasts 257 luxurious rooms for short- and long-term guests. The area around the resort has everything you need to plan the perfect winter getaway, from 15 ski courses to choose from as well as first-class activities. When not gliding down slopes, relax at one of the neighboring spas and pools or indulge in a delicious meal at one of the restaurants or cafés. Those who want to get more adrenaline pumping can sign up for a 1,501-meter zip tour, the longest of its kind in all of Asia.

Lotte Arai Resort brought home the award for Japan’s Best Ski Resort in the World Ski Awards 2020, so you know that you can expect nothing but the best by booking your next ski adventure here.

Special Offer

Thinking about escaping the city and treating yourself to a luxury ski retreat? Lotte Arai Resort is offering TW readers a special discount code. To take advantage of this offer, enter TYOWKD when booking via this link. The offer is valid for the rest of the ski season, which ends at the end of March, 2021.

For more information on activities and accommodation plans, visit Lotte Arai Resort’s official website here.

Essential Information

Lotte Arai Resort

Address: 1966 Ryozenji, Myoko City, Niigata Prefecture

35-minute drive from Joetsu Myoko Station. From Tokyo, get to Jetsu Myoko Station in 2 hours by taking the Hokuriku Shinkansen Contact: +81-255-75-1100

+81-255-75-1100 Reservations: https://www.lottehotel.com/arai-resort/en.html

