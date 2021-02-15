Enter your search query

Culture Fashion
Published February 15, 2021
TOPCultureFashionCreative Constructs: Meet Multidisciplinary Artist & TW Cover Star Yuki Matsuda
Culture Fashion

Creative Constructs: Meet Multidisciplinary Artist & TW Cover Star Yuki Matsuda

Making waves as a member of music duo Young Juvenile Youth, Yuki Matsuda brings attitude to Lakeside Museum in Ichihara city

By Weekender Editor

Weekender Editor

By Weekender Editor

Multitalented artist Yuki Matsuda brings an extra sharp edge to Lakeside Museum in Ichihara city, the feature of this issue’s cover shoot. A member of the electronic music duo Young Juvenile Youth, Matsuda attracted attention earlier this year for her artwork, with her character George Ocean, a fictional shark motif, going on exhibit at Bookmarc in Omotesando. The future’s definitely got some bite.

Yuki Matsuda at Lakeside Museum
Get the Look: Coat ¥120,000, T-shirt ¥38,000, pants ¥35,000, shoes ¥68,000 (all prices without tax), all by UNDERCOVER
Yuki Matsuda at Lakeside Museum
Get the Look: Dress ¥470,000, shoes ¥56,000 (all prices without tax), all by YOHJI YAMAMOTO

Photos by Allan Abani
Photographic assistant: May Qin
Stylist: Soichiro Kobayashi
Hair: Takayuki Shibata
Makeup: Haruka Tazaki

Our Top Picks For You

Check Out Some Of Our Partner Content