Creative Constructs: Meet Multidisciplinary Artist & TW Cover Star Yuki Matsuda

Multitalented artist Yuki Matsuda brings an extra sharp edge to Lakeside Museum in Ichihara city, the feature of this issue’s cover shoot. A member of the electronic music duo Young Juvenile Youth, Matsuda attracted attention earlier this year for her artwork, with her character George Ocean, a fictional shark motif, going on exhibit at Bookmarc in Omotesando. The future’s definitely got some bite.

Photos by Allan Abani

Photographic assistant: May Qin

Stylist: Soichiro Kobayashi

Hair: Takayuki Shibata

Makeup: Haruka Tazaki