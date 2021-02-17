17 Things To Do in Tokyo and at Home This Weekend: February 5-7

Let’s leave the January blues behind us and really kick off this year with the first weekend of February. With Valentine’s Day coming up, we thought it especially suitable to include some chocolate-themed events. For those without a sweet tooth, immerse yourself in an online experience or try your hand at table tennis. While you plan ahead, keep up with the latest news on Covid in Tokyo and keep practicing social distancing when around the city. Stay safely entertained!

1. Table Tennis Space ‘Tokyo Smash!’ at Tokyo Tower Try your hand at table tennis at this temporary table tennis pop up at Tokyo Tower Foot Town. Collaborating with table tennis manufacturer Nittaku, Tokyo Tower is encouraging visitors to get indoor active and discover the fast action fun of ping pong at Tokyo Smash! All ages and abilities are welcome to take to the table and show off your skills in a 30-minute session. So after you’ve had your fill of the spectacular views over Tokyo, why not challenge your family and friends to a match or two? When: Until Mar 31, 14:00–19:00

Where: Tokyo Tower, 4-2-8 Shibakoen, Minato-ku 2. The Energy of Edo: Genre Painting and Ukiyo-e During the Edo period, people in Japan began to realize the importance of enjoying life, more than constantly enduring hardships and war. The subject of paintings changed to that of daily life, depicting people who looked positively into the future. The exhibition displays ukiyo-e and genre paintings in the early modern era, including some that have never been featured in public exhibitions before. When: Until Feb 7, 10:00 – 16:00 (Last entry at 15:30. Closed on Mondays.)

Where: Seikado Bunko Art Museum, 2-23-1 Okamoto, Setagaya-ku, Tokyo

3. Midtown Ice Rink The Midtown Ice Rink, a winter tradition in the capital, is here again. Organizers have taken such sanitation measures as restricted admission, scrupulous sanitation and cashless payment for a safer experience. And as one of the largest outdoor skating rinks in Tokyo, there is ample space for fun. At night, the ice is illuminated, making this a perfect date spot. When: Until Feb 28, 11:00-20:00

Where: Tokyo Midtown, 9-7-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku 4. Pinky Vision Solo Exhibition ‘Tokyo 2021’ Step into the positive world of Pinky Vision at the UK-based graffiti artist’s first ever show in Japan. Gaining recognition as part of the vibrant Graffiti Art scene that swept through Europe in the 90s, Pinky is known for his unique, hyper-saturated and sometimes psychedelic style full of love, peace and positivity. This exhibition showcases all new works on paper and canvas based on sketches produced during ‘lockdown’ throughout 2020. Colorful characters are waiting to greet you for a better new year, spreading the message of love and togetherness. When: Until Feb 7

Where: WISH LESS Gallery, 5-12-10 Tabata, Kita-ku, Tokyo