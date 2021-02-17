17 Things To Do in Tokyo and at Home This Weekend: February 5-7

Let’s leave the January blues behind us and really kick off this year with the first weekend of February. With Valentine’s Day coming up, we thought it especially suitable to include some chocolate-themed events. For those without a sweet tooth, immerse yourself in an online experience or try your hand at table tennis. While you plan ahead, keep up with the latest news on Covid in Tokyo and keep practicing social distancing when around the city. Stay safely entertained!
1. Table Tennis Space ‘Tokyo Smash!’ at Tokyo Tower
Try your hand at table tennis at this temporary table tennis pop up at Tokyo Tower Foot Town. Collaborating with table tennis manufacturer Nittaku, Tokyo Tower is encouraging visitors to get indoor active and discover the fast action fun of ping pong at Tokyo Smash! All ages and abilities are welcome to take to the table and show off your skills in a 30-minute session. So after you’ve had your fill of the spectacular views over Tokyo, why not challenge your family and friends to a match or two?
When: Until Mar 31, 14:00–19:00
Where: Tokyo Tower, 4-2-8 Shibakoen, Minato-ku
2. The Energy of Edo: Genre Painting and Ukiyo-e
During the Edo period, people in Japan began to realize the importance of enjoying life, more than constantly enduring hardships and war. The subject of paintings changed to that of daily life, depicting people who looked positively into the future. The exhibition displays ukiyo-e and genre paintings in the early modern era, including some that have never been featured in public exhibitions before.
When: Until Feb 7, 10:00 – 16:00 (Last entry at 15:30. Closed on Mondays.)
Where: Seikado Bunko Art Museum, 2-23-1 Okamoto, Setagaya-ku, Tokyo
3. Midtown Ice Rink
The Midtown Ice Rink, a winter tradition in the capital, is here again. Organizers have taken such sanitation measures as restricted admission, scrupulous sanitation and cashless payment for a safer experience. And as one of the largest outdoor skating rinks in Tokyo, there is ample space for fun. At night, the ice is illuminated, making this a perfect date spot.
When: Until Feb 28, 11:00-20:00
Where: Tokyo Midtown, 9-7-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku
4. Pinky Vision Solo Exhibition ‘Tokyo 2021’
Step into the positive world of Pinky Vision at the UK-based graffiti artist’s first ever show in Japan. Gaining recognition as part of the vibrant Graffiti Art scene that swept through Europe in the 90s, Pinky is known for his unique, hyper-saturated and sometimes psychedelic style full of love, peace and positivity. This exhibition showcases all new works on paper and canvas based on sketches produced during ‘lockdown’ throughout 2020. Colorful characters are waiting to greet you for a better new year, spreading the message of love and togetherness.
When: Until Feb 7
Where: WISH LESS Gallery, 5-12-10 Tabata, Kita-ku, Tokyo
5. Chocolate Paradise 2021
Chocolate Paradise 2021, one of the capital’s largest chocolate fairs, is held on the 7th floor of Seibu Ikebukuro’s event area until Valentine’s Day. The theme for the event is to “connect,” featuring products that connect buyers to others during a pandemic. You can find chocolate bars that use cacao beans from Ghana, products that support nature conservation in Japan, colorful and unique chocolates for those weekend zoom parties, and much more.
When: Until Feb 14
Where: Seibu Ikebukuro, 1-28-1 Minamiikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo
Prepare the perfect gift or indulge yourself in the run-up to Valentine’s Day at this sweet treat bonanza. Mitsukoshi Valentine has prepared a rich line of fine chocolate products to suit every taste and preference at their annual Valentine’s Fair at the Nihonbashi store.
When: Until Feb 14
Where: Mitsukoshi Nihonbashi Main Store, 1-4-1 Nihonbashi-Muromachi, Chuo, 103-0022
7. Strawberry and Ruby Chocolate Afternoon Tea
Enjoy a sweet and romantic Afternoon Tea at ZelkovA at The Strings Omotesando. Perfect for a delicious winter date or a cute Valentine’s treat with your friends, this pink- and red-themed platter makes the most of seasonal strawberries and love-filled motifs.
When: Until Mar 2
Where: The Strings Omotesando, 3-6-8 Kitaaoyama, Minato-ku, Tokyo
Treat yourself, or somebody you love, to Park Hyatt Tokyo’s upcoming Valentine and White Day confectionary. Pastry Boutique has recently appointed Executive Pastry Chef Julien Perrinet to create this luxurious collection which includes: Pink Bliss, rich and creamy mousse cakes topped with delicate flowers; Valentine Hearts, simple heart-shaped chocolates with three flavors; Chocolate Tablet, filled with homemade almond and hazelnut gianduja, and Chocolate Bar Collection and Japanese Tea Truffles.
When: Until Mar 14
Where: Park Hyatt Tokyo, 3-7-1-2 Nishi-Shinjuku
A temporary exhibition about chocolate making and its natural origins at Yumenoshima Tropical Greenhouse Dome. In addition to the wonderful and exotic flora and fauna of over 1000 species which you can ordinarily find at this charming botanical garden, the month of love and chocolate is hosting a special exhibition.
When: Feb 2 -28
Where: Yumenoshima Tropical Greenhouse Dome, 2-1-2 Yumenoshima, Koto City, Tokyo
10. Watch On Demand: “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King” Ballet
The National Ballet of Japan’s beloved production of “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King” is now available for a limited time online. This classic masterpiece is an enchanting holiday tradition. The production by Wayne Eagling features splendid, fast-paced choreography while the rich colors of the set and costumes describe the world of reality and dreams.
When: Until Feb 14
Where: Online
11. Alice’s Bread, “Eat Me” too! Lunch and Afternoon Tea
Enjoy a luxurious bread-based afternoon tea party at Bar & Lounge Zatta, in the Hilton Tokyo. From the decadent Rossini burger with foie gras and truffle sauce on steak, or anchovy and black olive bread, to a smoked salmon croissant sandwich and traditional scones, choose from a tempting array of tasty light dining options.
When: Until April 30
Where: Hilton Tokyo, 6-6-2 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku
12. Amour Du Chocolat! – Valentine’s Fair
Find the perfect chocolate gift for the special person in your life at Takashimaya’s 2021 Valentine’s Fair. Held on the 11th-floor event space of Takashimaya Shinjuku, this chocolate shopping spectacular introduces carefully chosen selections from chocolatiers around the world.
When: Until Feb 14
Where: Takashimaya Shinjuku, 5-24-2 Sendagaya, Shibuya-ku
An online performance of one of the most popular Noh plays, Funa Benkei, will be streamed for a limited time with English subtitles. This virtual experience offers something more profound than even watching the real thing at a theater — the organizers have created visual artwork to add to the performance, including a combination of video footage from the audience seats and on-stage, thus allowing to see the performance from all possible angles.
When: Until Mar 31
Where: Online
Explore Japan through the lens of your favorite Ghibli films. This virtual tour takes you through various locations in Japan, which are said to have inspired seven of the most popular Ghibli films, including My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, and Princess Mononoke.
When: Until April 10
Where: Online
15. Online Cooking Classes with Air Kitchen Live
From lovely panda obento to gyoza from scratch and Carbonara taught by an Italian chef, you have a lot of options to choose from, but the best thing is that you’ll never wonder what to cook next. There is also a good selection of vegan recipes and such for people with different dietary preferences. Participants will be provided with a list of all necessary ingredients and cooking supplies prior to the class and when the food’s ready, you can sit down and enjoy the meal along with all other participants.
When: Until Mar 31
Where: Online
16. Netflix at home
Staying at home under your kotatsu (or blanket) doing nothing is one of the best things we can all do right now. Not only for ourselves but for the sake of everyone out there too. Here are a few of our own recommendations on what’s best on Netflix — old and new, there’s something for everyone.
