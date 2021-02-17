17 Things To Do in Tokyo and at Home This Valentine’s Day Weekend: February 12-14

Valentine’s Day calls for a celebration of love of all kinds. For the occasion, we have a plethora of places to go, delicious food to eat and online experiences for you to try this weekend. Afternoon tea is all the rage and so are socially-distanced museum visits. But most importantly, don’t forget to keep safe and stay up-to-date with the latest news on Covid in Tokyo, and a cozy night in is just as good of a way to spend some quality time.
1. Valentine’s Day Tasting Box and Experience
Arigato Japan is hosting a truly unique experience this Valentine’s season. Choose from a ‘Wine and Cheese’ or ‘DIY Cocktail’ tasting box and they’ll send it directly to your home. Then, join an expert online for a one-hour tasting session and learn about local wines, or creative cocktails, and how to pair them in the most delicious way.
When: Until Feb 21, 20:00-21:15
Where: Online
2. Pretty Woman Afternoon Tea
Are you a fan of the award-winning movie Pretty Woman? Then you’ll love this unique afternoon tea experience at the Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Otemachi. Designed in collaboration with FRED, the makers of the iconic necklace worn by Julia Roberts, this signature dining experience combines the culinary creativity of Four Seasons with the joyful sophistication of the French jewelry maison.
When: Until Mar 31, (11:00-12:30 | 13:00-15:00 | 15:30-17:30)
Where: Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Otemachi, 1-2-1 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku
3. Strawberry and Ruby Chocolate Afternoon Tea
Enjoy a sweet and romantic Afternoon Tea at ZelkovA at The Strings Omotesando. Perfect for a delicious winter date or a cute Valentine’s treat with your friends, this pink- and red-themed platter makes the most of seasonal strawberries and love-filled motifs.
When: Until Mar 2
Where: The Strings Omotesando, 3-6-8 Kitaaoyama, Minato-ku, Tokyo
Treat yourself, or somebody you love, to Park Hyatt Tokyo’s upcoming Valentine and White Day confectionary. Pastry Boutique has recently appointed Executive Pastry Chef Julien Perrinet to create this luxurious collection which includes: Pink Bliss, rich and creamy mousse cakes topped with delicate flowers; Valentine Hearts, simple heart-shaped chocolates with three flavors; Chocolate Tablet, filled with homemade almond and hazelnut gianduja, and Chocolate Bar Collection and Japanese Tea Truffles.
When: Until Mar 14
Where: Park Hyatt Tokyo, 3-7-1-2 Nishi-Shinjuku
A temporary exhibition about chocolate making and its natural origins at Yumenoshima Tropical Greenhouse Dome. In addition to the wonderful and exotic flora and fauna of over 1000 species which you can ordinarily find at this charming botanical garden, the month of love and chocolate is hosting a special exhibition.
When: Until Feb 28
Where: Yumenoshima Tropical Greenhouse Dome, 2-1-2 Yumenoshima, Koto City, Tokyo
6. Amour Du Chocolat! – Valentine’s Fair
Find the perfect chocolate gift for the special person in your life at Takashimaya’s 2021 Valentine’s Fair. Held on the 11th-floor event space of Takashimaya Shinjuku, this chocolate shopping spectacular introduces carefully chosen selections from chocolatiers around the world.
When: Until Feb 14
Where: Takashimaya Shinjuku, 5-24-2 Sendagaya, Shibuya-ku
7. Table Tennis Space ‘Tokyo Smash!’ at Tokyo Tower
Try your hand at table tennis at this temporary table tennis pop up at Tokyo Tower Foot Town. Collaborating with table tennis manufacturer Nittaku, Tokyo Tower is encouraging visitors to get indoor active and discover the fast action fun of ping pong at Tokyo Smash! All ages and abilities are welcome to take to the table and show off your skills in a 30-minute session. So after you’ve had your fill of the spectacular views over Tokyo, why not challenge your family and friends to a match or two?
When: Until Mar 31, 14:00–19:00
Where: Tokyo Tower, 4-2-8 Shibakoen, Minato-ku
8. Riko Monma: “Slowscapes”
A sense of peace. That’s always the concept when it comes to Riko Monma’s art. In her first solo exhibition, Monma attempts to combine Japanese abstract concepts and ornamentation with her own experiences and emotions from growing up in New Zealand to create pieces that will install a sense of peace in the viewer.
When: Until May 5
Where: The Knot Tokyo Shinjuku, 4 Chome-31-1 Nishishinjuku, Shinjuku-ku
9. Robert Doisneau La Musique Paris
Immerse yourself in the magnificent works of one of France’s most celebrated photographers. Robert Doisneau (1912-1994) is renowned and adored as a pioneer of modern photojournalism and practitioner of humanist photography. His works capture the everyday lives of the residents of Paris, with this special exhibition focusing on his celebration and love of music.
When: Until Mar 31, 10:00 – 18:00
Where: Bunkamura The Museum, 2-24-1 Dogenzaka, Shibuya-ku
10. Japanese Architecture: Traditional Skills and Natural Materials
At the exhibition, you can experience the various changes in style and techniques that have been used in Japanese architecture over the years. Japan is full of historical buildings that have survived to this date, such as traditional castles, temples and shrines－ including some that are designated national treasures or important cultural properties.
When: Until Feb 21, 09:30-17:00
Where: Tokyo National Museum, 13-9 Ueno Park, Taito-ku, Tokyo, 110-8712
The Yebisu International Festival for Art & Alternative Visions gathers exhibits, screening programs, live performances, talk sessions, and more for an annual international celebration of images and art held in the Ebisu area.
When: Feb 21, 10:00-20:00
Where: Tokyo Photographic Art Museum, 1-13-3 Mita, Meguro-ku
12. The Full Page Color Cosmetics Advertisement in Japan
A rare chance to see an original artifact from Japanese advertising and printing history. The Beni Museum is dedicated to the history and varied uses of beni red pigment extracted from safflower and commonly used in makeup and fabric dyes. This special exhibit will showcase the first-ever full-page, full-color cosmetics advertisement, from the January 1st edition of the Mainichi Shimbun in 1952. Pre-dating the boom of color photography and color television in the 1960s, this early example used artificial coloring to create its eye-catching effect. A must-see for anyone interested in the history of cosmetics, newspapers or advertising.
When: Until Mar 27, 10:00-17:00
Where: Beni Museum, 1F K’s Minami Aoyama Building,6-6-20 Minami Aoyama, Minato-ku
An online performance of one of the most popular Noh plays, Funa Benkei, will be streamed for a limited time with English subtitles. This virtual experience offers something more profound than even watching the real thing at a theater — the organizers have created visual artwork to add to the performance, including a combination of video footage from the audience seats and on-stage, thus allowing to see the performance from all possible angles.
When: Until Mar 31
Where: Online
Explore Japan through the lens of your favorite Ghibli films. This virtual tour takes you through various locations in Japan, which are said to have inspired seven of the most popular Ghibli films, including My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, and Princess Mononoke.
When: Until April 10
Where: Online
15. Online Cooking Classes with Air Kitchen Live
From lovely panda obento to gyoza from scratch and Carbonara taught by an Italian chef, you have a lot of options to choose from, but the best thing is that you’ll never wonder what to cook next. There is also a good selection of vegan recipes and such for people with different dietary preferences. Participants will be provided with a list of all necessary ingredients and cooking supplies prior to the class and when the food’s ready, you can sit down and enjoy the meal along with all other participants.
When: Until Mar 31
Where: Online
16. Netflix at home
Staying at home under your kotatsu (or blanket) doing nothing is one of the best things we can all do right now. Not only for ourselves but for the sake of everyone out there too. Here are a few of our own recommendations on what’s best on Netflix — old and new, there’s something for everyone.
- ‘Alice in Borderland’ is the Netflix Show We Need to Make Sense of 2020
- 5 Less-Known LGBT Movies To Watch on Netflix Japan This Year
- 5 of the Best Japanese Kids’ Shows on Netflix
- TW ScreenCap: The Best Documentaries on Netflix Japan
- 14 Netflix Shows To Binge Watch (And Study Japanese With) Now
- Top Japan Netflix Shows for Improving Your Japanese
- 10 Films And Documentaries On Black History And Systemic Racism You Can Watch In Japan
When: At your own pace
Where: At home
17. Reading at home
We also have quite a few book recommendations if you prefer the company of a good read and a warm cup of coffee as relaxation time.
- 5 Japanese Books That Made Me Fall in Love With Japan
- 8 Japan Memoirs To Read in 2021
- 12 Heartwarming Children’s Books That Teach Kindness and Empathy
- 12 Japanese Books to Get You in the Mood for Autumn
- 9 Japanese Ghost and Mystery Books To Read This Summer
- The Books Behind Your Favorite Japanese Films
- 9 Essential Books for Your Japan Reading List
- Book Review: “Earthlings” by Sayaka Murata is a Scathing Review of the Society We Live In
For more recommendations, join our TW Book Club.
When: At your own pace
Where: At home
For more event recommendations, see our recently revamped event listing page. Got an event to share? Let us know at [email protected]