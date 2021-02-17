17 Things To Do in Tokyo and at Home This Valentine’s Day Weekend: February 12-14

Valentine’s Day calls for a celebration of love of all kinds. For the occasion, we have a plethora of places to go, delicious food to eat and online experiences for you to try this weekend. Afternoon tea is all the rage and so are socially-distanced museum visits. But most importantly, don’t forget to keep safe and stay up-to-date with the latest news on Covid in Tokyo, and a cozy night in is just as good of a way to spend some quality time.

Arigato Japan is hosting a truly unique experience this Valentine’s season. Choose from a ‘Wine and Cheese’ or ‘DIY Cocktail’ tasting box and they’ll send it directly to your home. Then, join an expert online for a one-hour tasting session and learn about local wines, or creative cocktails, and how to pair them in the most delicious way.

When: Until Feb 21, 20:00-21:15

Where: Online

2. Pretty Woman Afternoon Tea Are you a fan of the award-winning movie Pretty Woman? Then you’ll love this unique afternoon tea experience at the Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Otemachi. Designed in collaboration with FRED, the makers of the iconic necklace worn by Julia Roberts, this signature dining experience combines the culinary creativity of Four Seasons with the joyful sophistication of the French jewelry maison.

When: Until Mar 31, (11:00-12:30 | 13:00-15:00 | 15:30-17:30)

Where: Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Otemachi, 1-2-1 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku

3. Strawberry and Ruby Chocolate Afternoon Tea Enjoy a sweet and romantic Afternoon Tea at ZelkovA at The Strings Omotesando. Perfect for a delicious winter date or a cute Valentine’s treat with your friends, this pink- and red-themed platter makes the most of seasonal strawberries and love-filled motifs. When: Until Mar 2

Where: The Strings Omotesando, 3-6-8 Kitaaoyama, Minato-ku, Tokyo 4. 2021 Valentine and White Day Sweets at Park Hyatt Tokyo Treat yourself, or somebody you love, to Park Hyatt Tokyo’s upcoming Valentine and White Day confectionary. Pastry Boutique has recently appointed Executive Pastry Chef Julien Perrinet to create this luxurious collection which includes: Pink Bliss, rich and creamy mousse cakes topped with delicate flowers; Valentine Hearts, simple heart-shaped chocolates with three flavors; Chocolate Tablet, filled with homemade almond and hazelnut gianduja, and Chocolate Bar Collection and Japanese Tea Truffles. When: Until Mar 14

Where: Park Hyatt Tokyo, 3-7-1-2 Nishi-Shinjuku

5. Yumenoshima Cacao & Chocolate Exhibition A temporary exhibition about chocolate making and its natural origins at Yumenoshima Tropical Greenhouse Dome. In addition to the wonderful and exotic flora and fauna of over 1000 species which you can ordinarily find at this charming botanical garden, the month of love and chocolate is hosting a special exhibition.

When: Until Feb 28

Where: Yumenoshima Tropical Greenhouse Dome, 2-1-2 Yumenoshima, Koto City, Tokyo 6. Amour Du Chocolat! – Valentine’s Fair Find the perfect chocolate gift for the special person in your life at Takashimaya’s 2021 Valentine’s Fair. Held on the 11th-floor event space of Takashimaya Shinjuku, this chocolate shopping spectacular introduces carefully chosen selections from chocolatiers around the world. When: Until Feb 14

Where: Takashimaya Shinjuku, 5-24-2 Sendagaya, Shibuya-ku 7. Table Tennis Space ‘Tokyo Smash!’ at Tokyo Tower Try your hand at table tennis at this temporary table tennis pop up at Tokyo Tower Foot Town. Collaborating with table tennis manufacturer Nittaku, Tokyo Tower is encouraging visitors to get indoor active and discover the fast action fun of ping pong at Tokyo Smash! All ages and abilities are welcome to take to the table and show off your skills in a 30-minute session. So after you’ve had your fill of the spectacular views over Tokyo, why not challenge your family and friends to a match or two? When: Until Mar 31, 14:00–19:00

Where: Tokyo Tower, 4-2-8 Shibakoen, Minato-ku

A sense of peace. That’s always the concept when it comes to Riko Monma’s art. In her first solo exhibition, Monma attempts to combine Japanese abstract concepts and ornamentation with her own experiences and emotions from growing up in New Zealand to create pieces that will install a sense of peace in the viewer.

When: Until May 5

Where: The Knot Tokyo Shinjuku, 4 Chome-31-1 Nishishinjuku, Shinjuku-ku

Immerse yourself in the magnificent works of one of France’s most celebrated photographers. Robert Doisneau (1912-1994) is renowned and adored as a pioneer of modern photojournalism and practitioner of humanist photography. His works capture the everyday lives of the residents of Paris, with this special exhibition focusing on his celebration and love of music.

When: Until Mar 31, 10:00 – 18:00

Where: Bunkamura The Museum, 2-24-1 Dogenzaka, Shibuya-ku