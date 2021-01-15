Exclusive Giveaway: Check This New Tottori Book To Win Delicious Regional Delicacies from Tottori Prefecture

With all the coverage we have been doing, you might have sensed by now that we love Tottori Prefecture at Tokyo Weekender. In 2020, while the pandemic prevented us from traveling to and enjoying the prefecture as much as we wished, we managed to visit once while traveling was less restricted and we came back with enough material to publish a book.

This new book, the latest collaboration between Tottori Prefecture and Tokyo Weekender, is now released and you can see it here:

Presented in a narrative form, the book showcases the prefecture’s raw, unbeaten beauty, its laidback life and well-preserved good-old Japan vibes through a curated selection of its most inspiring historical, cultural and natural landmarks, its friendly people and the stories we heard while being there. Along with breathtaking photographs from the prefecture, you will find a selection of Tottori’s many charms packed in a portable size of 80 pages!

In this book, you will find out what the best sand dunes activities are, where to stay for the best stargazing experience in the prefecture, why a nomad couple moved all the way from Tokyo to Chiba to Okayama and finally settled in Tottori, why it is recommended to stay at Misasa Onsen three mornings, the story of how Tottori’s local beer began and so much more.

We hope that this book will inspire you to visit Tottori yourself when it’s safe to travel again and that you will share its beauty with your friends and family! But meanwhile…

To share this experience with our readers, we have partnered with Tottori Prefecture to send a bit of Tottori to those of you who cannot travel there yet.

What you can win

Tottori Matsuba Crab Set (Worth approximately ¥20,000) *Two Winners

Tottori Wagyu Beef Steak Set (Worth approximately ¥10,000) *Four Winners

Tottori Nihonshu and Craft Beer Set (Worth approximately ¥10,000) *Three Winners

All winners will also receive a hard copy of the ‘Tottori — The Land, The Lives, The Stories’ book. We will also send the book to 10 people who missed the chance to receive one of the grand prizes.

How to win

Browse through the book by clicking the banner below and then answer this short survey about your general thoughts about it.

Campaign period

January 15 – January 29, 2021

Terms & Conditions

This giveaway is eligible only to people currently residing in Japan. The winners of this giveaway will be selected at random by Tokyo Weekender’s editorial staff after the campaign closes. The winners of the campaign will be notified personally and will receive their prize in a package sent to their homes by mid-February 2021.