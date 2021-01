You’re not alone in taking the month of January to plan for the new year. To help us prepare our content for 2021, we want to know more about our readers and audience online. This will allow us to write articles and keep an eye out for events that are meaningful to you.

We kindly ask that you take this 10-minute survey. Submitting your answers will automatically enter you for a chance to win one of five ¥5,000 Amazon gift cards!

Good luck and thank you!