17 Things To Do in Tokyo This Long Week(End): January 8-11

The Sumida Aquarium’s special instalment ‘Moon and Jellyfish’ tells a story of the different life stages of a jellyfish, comparing them to various phases that the stars and moon show in the night sky. The origin of the Japanese kanji for Jellyfish (which is 海月) comes from an idea that it looks like the moon floating in the ocean. The instalment takes place in the Jellyfish area on the 6th floor, which includes a tank with about 500 jellyfish. Movies projected on the ceiling and walls show the waxing and waning of the moon, star constellations and shooting stars which are likened to various life stages of the jellyfish. The story is accompanied with relaxing music as well, giving you an unconventional aquarium experience that’s perfect for all ages and occasions.

When: Until Feb. 14, 2021

Where: Sumida Aquarium, 1-1-2 Oshiage, Sumida-ku, Tokyo

3. Tokyo Mega Illumination 2020 Tokyo Mega Illumination, which first started in 2018, is held on the grounds of a horse racing track. You’re sure to be mesmerized by the upgraded, rainbow water fountain show, “closest aurora near the city” and their “rose garden.” It’s also a chance to meet one of their gentle and friendly horses. Make sure to leave enough time to stay to get to all of the brightly lit attractions, as the facility is huge and features many different illumination areas. When: Until Jan. 11, 2021

Where: Oi Racecourse, 2-1-2 Katsushima, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo

4. Miyamoto Saburo: Portraits of Women – Their Work and Roles Painter Miyamoto Saburo’s style can be defined by his range of portraits, especially of women of the entertainment world. Through his paintings, he captured the reality of women in urban cities and their roles in society. Rather than posing a perverse or objectifying eye on them, Saburo looked to paint the colors of their personality. This unique collection of works suggests reflection on how the times have changed and the portrayal of women in the 21st century. When: Mar. 14, 2021

Where: Miyamoto Saburo Memorial Museum, 5-38-13 Okusawa, Setagaya-ku, Tokyo 5. Eiko Ishioka: Blood, Sweat, and Tears – A Life of Design The first large-scale retrospective focusing on the life and work of art director Eiko Ishioka. Ishioka’s prolific creative output spanned various mediums and genres from film costume design to iconic advertising campaigns, including collaborations with many globally renowned names including Miles Davis, Reni Riefenstahl, Francis Ford Coppola, Björk and Tarsem Singh. Her dynamic and diverse works are tied together with the creator’s bold touch and recurring references to the human body, the self and the color red. Discover the powerful and masterful works of the late visionary through this expansive, in-depth exhibition. When: Until Feb. 14, 2021

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo, 4-1-1 Miyoshi, Koto-ku, Tokyo

6. OMOHARA Illumination Omohara no Mori, a small forest built on top of Tokyu Hands Omotesando will be illuminated with over sixteen thousand LED lights during the holiday season. The illumination is designed to give off a warm and relaxing feel, using blue and white lights that decorate the surrounding nature. Escape the crowds and enjoy the cool air of Tokyo mixed with the smell of natural trees, on top of a popular shopping mall in Harajuku.