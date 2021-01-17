17 Things To Do in Tokyo This Long Week(End): January 8-11

1. New Year Ballet at the New National Theatre, Tokyo
Take an elegant step into the new year with dazzling ballet performance from the National Ballet of Japan (NBJ). The New Year Ballet program mixes past, present and future to showcase the multitudes of charms the NBJ has to offer. A section from the romantic ballet classic “Paquita” will be performed in addition to “Soirée de Ballet” (choreographed by the late Hideo Fukugawa), as well as a selection of contemporary pieces from “Dance to the Future” (originally scheduled to be performed in March 2020). The audience can also enjoy the long-awaited revival of D. Bintley’s “Still Life at the Penguin Cafe,” where animal-mask clad dancers perform to the avant-pop sounds of the curious Penguin Café Orchestra.
When: Jan. 09, 2021 – Jan. 11, 2021
Where: New National Theatre, Tokyo, 1-1-1 Honmachi, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
2. ‘Moon and Jellyfish’ at Sumida Aquarium
The Sumida Aquarium’s special instalment ‘Moon and Jellyfish’ tells a story of the different life stages of a jellyfish, comparing them to various phases that the stars and moon show in the night sky. The origin of the Japanese kanji for Jellyfish (which is 海月) comes from an idea that it looks like the moon floating in the ocean. The instalment takes place in the Jellyfish area on the 6th floor, which includes a tank with about 500 jellyfish. Movies projected on the ceiling and walls show the waxing and waning of the moon, star constellations and shooting stars which are likened to various life stages of the jellyfish. The story is accompanied with relaxing music as well, giving you an unconventional aquarium experience that’s perfect for all ages and occasions.
When: Until Feb. 14, 2021
Where: Sumida Aquarium, 1-1-2 Oshiage, Sumida-ku, Tokyo
3. Tokyo Mega Illumination 2020
Tokyo Mega Illumination, which first started in 2018, is held on the grounds of a horse racing track. You’re sure to be mesmerized by the upgraded, rainbow water fountain show, “closest aurora near the city” and their “rose garden.” It’s also a chance to meet one of their gentle and friendly horses. Make sure to leave enough time to stay to get to all of the brightly lit attractions, as the facility is huge and features many different illumination areas.
When: Until Jan. 11, 2021
Where: Oi Racecourse, 2-1-2 Katsushima, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo
4. Miyamoto Saburo: Portraits of Women – Their Work and Roles
Painter Miyamoto Saburo’s style can be defined by his range of portraits, especially of women of the entertainment world. Through his paintings, he captured the reality of women in urban cities and their roles in society. Rather than posing a perverse or objectifying eye on them, Saburo looked to paint the colors of their personality. This unique collection of works suggests reflection on how the times have changed and the portrayal of women in the 21st century.
When: Mar. 14, 2021
Where: Miyamoto Saburo Memorial Museum, 5-38-13 Okusawa, Setagaya-ku, Tokyo
5. Eiko Ishioka: Blood, Sweat, and Tears – A Life of Design
The first large-scale retrospective focusing on the life and work of art director Eiko Ishioka. Ishioka’s prolific creative output spanned various mediums and genres from film costume design to iconic advertising campaigns, including collaborations with many globally renowned names including Miles Davis, Reni Riefenstahl, Francis Ford Coppola, Björk and Tarsem Singh. Her dynamic and diverse works are tied together with the creator’s bold touch and recurring references to the human body, the self and the color red. Discover the powerful and masterful works of the late visionary through this expansive, in-depth exhibition.
When: Until Feb. 14, 2021
Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo, 4-1-1 Miyoshi, Koto-ku, Tokyo
Omohara no Mori, a small forest built on top of Tokyu Hands Omotesando will be illuminated with over sixteen thousand LED lights during the holiday season. The illumination is designed to give off a warm and relaxing feel, using blue and white lights that decorate the surrounding nature. Escape the crowds and enjoy the cool air of Tokyo mixed with the smell of natural trees, on top of a popular shopping mall in Harajuku.
When: Until Jan. 31, 2021
Where: Tokyu Plaza Omotesando, Omohara Forest 4-30-3 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
The theme of this year’s illumination at Nihonbashi is “kibo,” which translates to “hope” in Japanese. The main attraction is the Meteoroid Coupola, a meteor-linked illumination art that will be installed on the large roof plaza of Coredo Muromachi Terrace. This year, experience a unique feature: shooting stars into the sky and making a wish, possible thanks to new AR technology. All you need is to bring your smartphone and you’re all set.
When: Until Jan. 17, 2021
Where: Around Nihonbashi Area
8. Roppongi Hills New Year’s 2021
This New Year’s may be radically different from the rest, but some things never change – including the custom of fukubukuro, or the “lucky” grab bags. Starting January 1, more than 50 stores in Roppongi Hills offer fukubukuro, from clothing retailers to patisseries (in addition to a universal sale!). These make for wonderful gifts: Africa Rose & Flowers, for example, sells mystery bundles of vases and flowers; and Kakitobai Arms Men’s Grooming Salon offers a skin- and haircare set.
When: Until Jan. 11, 2021
Where: Roppongi Hills, 6-11-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku
The world’s only gemstone-inspired illumination event is taking place at Yomiuri Land, a large-scale amusement park not far from the city. Designed based on this year’s theme which is “birthstones”, the park is divided into twelve different sections. Each section is designed in the image of a birthstone, such as the Amethyst area and the Moonstone area. The colorful lights are meant to look like small jewels glistening in the night, especially beautiful from the top of the ferris wheel or roller coaster (if you can keep your eyes open), where you can see both Tokyo Tower and Tokyo Skytree in the distance.
When: Until Apr. 04, 2021
Where: Yomiuri Land, 4015-1 Yanokuchi, Inagi-shi, Tokyo
10. Kinoshita Circus Performance in Yokohama
The historic Kinoshita Circus has returned in the spotlight with another upcoming amazing show to please children and adults alike. From December 27 through March 7, the famous red tent will be stationed in Yokohama’s Minato Mirai area to house an unforgettable show, featuring the Circus’ signature acrobatic performances, trapeze acts, Safari spectacle, an adorable elephant show and new breathtaking illusion acts. Founded in 1902, Kinoshita Circus is one of the oldest and most famous Japanese entertainment events.
To prevent the spread of Covid-19, seats will be placed in three rows, each within a meter from the front and back row and ventilation of the facility will be ongoing throughout the show. Temperature will be measured for all visitors upon entering the tent among other precautions, including disinfection of all facilities.
To get a free pair of tickets to this event, see details here.
When: Dec. 27, 2020 – Mar. 07, 2021. Time: Varies
Where: Minato Mirai Special Event Venue, 6-2 Minatomirai, Nishi Ward, Yokohama, Kanagawa
11. Online Live Yoga
Join a qualified yoga instructor who will guide you through a morning routine that will help you start your day feeling calm and refreshed. All levels, including beginners, are welcome to attend this online class where you can practice yoga safely in the comfort of your own home. Using Zoom video conferencing, just roll out your mat and follow instructor Aki as she talks you through various stretches and poses in English and Japanese. Reservations and payment should be made in advance. Full details here.
When: Jan. 09, 2021, 08:00 – 09:00
Where: Online
12. GIGA MANGA: From Edo Giga to Modern Manga
Today, manga from Japan are translated into countless languages and distributed all over the world. In fact, in 2007, Japanese manga represented 70% of the total amount of comics sold in Germany that year. But the history of manga in Japan goes back much further than the 1990s when they first hit the international market. This exhibition explores the cultural connection between modern manga and Edo giga, an art form popular during the Edo period and often presented as the predecessor of manga.
When: Until Jan. 24, 2021
Where: Sumida Hokusai Museum 2-7-2 Kamezawa, Sumida-ku, Tokyo
The asteroid explorer “Hayabusa2,” which was heading for asteroid Ryugu, has returned to earth carrying with it the secrets of space, samples of space rocks and perhaps the secrets of the universe. TeNQ’s Special Exhibition is an entertaining interactive museum where one can explore the mysteries of space and marvel at the depths of the unknown.
When: Until Jan. 31, 2021
Where: Space Museum TeNQ 1-3-61 Koraku, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo
Since its opening in 2012, d47 museum has introduced various local crafts, cultures and food from all 47 prefectures around Japan. From mass-produced products to handcrafted goods this year’s exhibition will highlight the beauty in all products.
When: Until Feb. 08, 2021
Where: d47 Museum 2-21-1, Shibuya, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo Shibuya Hikarie 8th floor
15. Sleeping: Life with Art
An exploration of the artistic expressions of ‘sleep’ from Goya and Rubens to Chiharu Shiota. Sleep is an essential part of human existence, so unsurprisingly it is the subject of many works of art from various styles and backgrounds. This exhibition at the National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo features around 120 works relating to the theme in a variety of genres including paintings, prints, drawings, photographs and 3D pieces. Can the art created around sleep bring us new perspectives in our waking moments?
When: Until Feb. 23, 2021
Where: National Museum of Modern Art Tokyo, Kitanomarukoen 3−1, Chiyoda ku, Tokyo
16. Flower Art Award 2020 in Tokyo Midtown
As part of its New Year’s celebrations, the main atrium of Tokyo Midtown Hibiya will bloom. The magnificent display of floral art will receive the new year in vibrant color. From January 2 to 4 and January 9 to 11, there will be various performances held in this space, from acrobatics and lion dances to magic and opera. There will also be workshops ranging from magic tricks to wreath-making perfect for both parents and kids. And Midtown has even organized special events for those who opt to stay home.
When: Jan. 02, 2021 – Jan. 11, 2021, 08:00 – 18:00
Where: Tokyo Midtown, 9-7-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo
17. Time Flows: Reflections by 5 Artists
In the face of this year’s turbulence, this new exhibition at the Hara Museum asks the question: Can we perceive and remember the everyday phenomena at the edge of our consciousness? When our minds are elsewhere, and for good reason, it is easy to neglect our immediate environment and even our own emotions. In celebration of the acts of noticing and recording, five artists – Tomoki Imai, Tamotsu Kido, Lee Kit, Masaharu Sato and Tokihiro Sato – offer us their representations of the world around them. As they work in different media and maintain distinct perceptions of time, Time Flows becomes a comprehensive examination of the ever-changing, sometimes mundane, world. A reservation is required before visiting; make one here. Reservations can be made up to 15 minutes before your visit.
When: Until Jan. 11, 2021
Where: Hara Museum of Contemporary Art, Kitashinagawa 4-7-25, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo
Bonus
DRUM TAO “THE BEST LIVE -Saikyo-“
Technically not scheduled for this week, but we thought this is worth a special mentioning because it requires a reservation and also because we have free tickets to give you!
Internationally-acclaimed wadaiko drum group DRUM TAO is back with another fascinating show that promises to take the audience “back to basics.” The group’s latest 2020 production, “THE BEST LIVE SAIKYO,” brings “Festival” in the spotlight in a timely way to remind us that festivals were born as a traditional culture for confronting and overcoming various difficulties (because 2020 was all about that!) by the intense sounds of Japanese drums which are a driving force of enthusiasm. This three-day limited show is as powerful as it gets and while this may not be the perfect time to leave your house, if you’re going to do it anyway, do it for this event — you’ll know why these guys are loved by over eight million spectators across the globe.
Need a free ticket? If you wish to get one, please send us an e-mail with the itle “Drum Tao” along with your name and postal address by Friday, January 8. Good luck!
For more event recommendations, see our recently revamped event listing page. Got an event to share? Let us know at [email protected]