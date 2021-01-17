17 Things To Do in Tokyo and at Home This Weekend: January 15-17

1. Sanrio × EGG＆SPUMA Collaboration Cafe
This year, Sanrio’s monthly magazine Ichigo Shimbun is celebrating its 45th anniversary and is doing a limited-time collaboration with EGG＆SPUMA. Although the exact ending date is yet to be announced, the collaboration is scheduled to take place until the end of January, 2021. Current menu items include a My Melody cream stew and a mini afternoon tea set. If you don’t feel like eating in, you can order a takeout drink which is also decorated with cute character-themed toppings.
When: Until Jan. 31, 2021
Where: Lumine EST Shinjuku 8F, 3-38-1 Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo
2. ‘Moon and Jellyfish’ at Sumida Aquarium
The Sumida Aquarium’s special instalment ‘Moon and Jellyfish’ tells a story of the different life stages of a jellyfish, comparing them to various phases that the stars and moon show in the night sky. The origin of the Japanese kanji for Jellyfish (which is 海月) comes from an idea that it looks like the moon floating in the ocean. The instalment takes place in the Jellyfish area on the 6th floor, which includes a tank with about 500 jellyfish. Movies projected on the ceiling and walls show the waxing and waning of the moon, star constellations and shooting stars which are likened to various life stages of the jellyfish. The story is accompanied with relaxing music as well, giving you an unconventional aquarium experience that’s perfect for all ages and occasions.
When: Until Feb. 14, 2021
Where: Sumida Aquarium, 1-1-2 Oshiage, Sumida-ku, Tokyo
3. Strawberry Afternoon Tea
The Artist’s Cafe, located on the top floor of Tokyo Dome Hotel, has created an afternoon tea set that’s sure to be every strawberry-lover’s dream. The Strawberry Afternoon Tea set is a delicious selection of strawberry desserts like strawberry mousse, scones and mini parfaits. The antipasto menu is an unusual combination of strawberries with savory items like salmon, burrata cheese, and prosciutto. The restaurant looks over a panoramic view of Tokyo, which is especially beautiful at nighttime.
When: Until Mar. 31, 2021, 15:00 – 18:00 (L.O. 17:30)
Where: Tokyo Dome Hotel, 1 Chome-3-61 Koraku, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo
4. Miyamoto Saburo: Portraits of Women – Their Work and Roles
Painter Miyamoto Saburo’s style can be defined by his range of portraits, especially of women of the entertainment world. Through his paintings, he captured the reality of women in urban cities and their roles in society. Rather than posing a perverse or objectifying eye on them, Saburo looked to paint the colors of their personality. This unique collection of works suggests reflection on how the times have changed and the portrayal of women in the 21st century.
When: Mar. 14, 2021
Where: Miyamoto Saburo Memorial Museum, 5-38-13 Okusawa, Setagaya-ku, Tokyo
5. Eiko Ishioka: Blood, Sweat, and Tears – A Life of Design
The first large-scale retrospective focusing on the life and work of art director Eiko Ishioka. Ishioka’s prolific creative output spanned various mediums and genres from film costume design to iconic advertising campaigns, including collaborations with many globally renowned names including Miles Davis, Reni Riefenstahl, Francis Ford Coppola, Björk and Tarsem Singh. Her dynamic and diverse works are tied together with the creator’s bold touch and recurring references to the human body, the self and the color red. Discover the powerful and masterful works of the late visionary through this expansive, in-depth exhibition.
When: Until Feb. 14, 2021
Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo, 4-1-1 Miyoshi, Koto-ku, Tokyo
Omohara no Mori, a small forest built on top of Tokyu Hands Omotesando will be illuminated with over sixteen thousand LED lights during the holiday season. The illumination is designed to give off a warm and relaxing feel, using blue and white lights that decorate the surrounding nature. Escape the crowds and enjoy the cool air of Tokyo mixed with the smell of natural trees, on top of a popular shopping mall in Harajuku.
When: Until Jan. 31, 2021
Where: Tokyu Plaza Omotesando, Omohara Forest 4-30-3 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
The theme of this year’s illumination at Nihonbashi is “kibo,” which translates to “hope” in Japanese. The main attraction is the Meteoroid Coupola, a meteor-linked illumination art that will be installed on the large roof plaza of Coredo Muromachi Terrace. This year, experience a unique feature: shooting stars into the sky and making a wish, possible thanks to new AR technology. All you need is to bring your smartphone and you’re all set.
When: Until Jan. 17, 2021
Where: Around Nihonbashi Area
8. Nerd Nite Tokyo : Stayin’ Alive – Live on YouTube
Nerd Nite gathers three smart speakers and a curious crowd for a night of entertaining and mind-expanding facts and fun. Due to ongoing social social distancing measures, the nerds continue to keep things online their first event of the new year. This time the lineup features fascinating talks about the untold story of “the last samurai’s” death-poem, the battle of the biological sexes and a throwback talk on the most exciting near-disasters in space science. From the birds and bees to the lessons learnt from near miss space catastrophes, get your drinks ready, tune in, and stimulate your brain with something completely different.
When: Jan. 15, 2021, 20:00 – 23:00
Where: Online
The world’s only gemstone-inspired illumination event is taking place at Yomiuri Land, a large-scale amusement park not far from the city. Designed based on this year’s theme which is “birthstones”, the park is divided into twelve different sections. Each section is designed in the image of a birthstone, such as the Amethyst area and the Moonstone area. The colorful lights are meant to look like small jewels glistening in the night, especially beautiful from the top of the ferris wheel or roller coaster (if you can keep your eyes open), where you can see both Tokyo Tower and Tokyo Skytree in the distance.
When: Until Apr. 04, 2021
Where: Yomiuri Land, 4015-1 Yanokuchi, Inagi-shi, Tokyo
10. Kinoshita Circus Performance in Yokohama
The historic Kinoshita Circus has returned in the spotlight with another upcoming amazing show to please children and adults alike. From December 27 through March 7, the famous red tent will be stationed in Yokohama’s Minato Mirai area to house an unforgettable show, featuring the Circus’ signature acrobatic performances, trapeze acts, Safari spectacle, an adorable elephant show and new breathtaking illusion acts.
To prevent the spread of Covid-19, seats will be placed in three rows, each within a meter from the front and back row and ventilation of the facility will be ongoing throughout the show. Temperature will be measured for all visitors upon entering the tent among other precautions, including disinfection of all facilities.
To get a free pair of tickets to this event, see details here.
When: Dec. 27, 2020 – Mar. 07, 2021. Time: Varies
Where: Minato Mirai Special Event Venue, 6-2 Minatomirai, Nishi Ward, Yokohama, Kanagawa
11. Pinky Vision Solo Exhibition ‘Tokyo 2021’
Step into the positive world of Pinky Vision at the UK-based graffiti artist’s first ever show in Japan. Gaining recognition as part of the vibrant Graffiti Art scene that swept through Europe in the 90s, Pinky is known for his unique, hyper-saturated and sometimes psychedelic style full of love, peace and positivity. This exhibition showcases all new works on paper and canvas based on sketches produced during ‘lockdown’ throughout 2020. Colorful characters are waiting to greet you for a better new year, spreading the message of love and togetherness. Please wear a mask and maintain social distancing etiquette when you visit the gallery.
When: Jan. 16-Feb 7, 2021
Where: WISH LESS Gallery, 5-12-10 Tabata, Kita-ku, Tokyo
12. GIGA MANGA: From Edo Giga to Modern Manga
Today, manga from Japan are translated into countless languages and distributed all over the world. In fact, in 2007, Japanese manga represented 70% of the total amount of comics sold in Germany that year. But the history of manga in Japan goes back much further than the 1990s when they first hit the international market. This exhibition explores the cultural connection between modern manga and Edo giga, an art form popular during the Edo period and often presented as the predecessor of manga.
When: Until Jan. 24, 2021
Where: Sumida Hokusai Museum 2-7-2 Kamezawa, Sumida-ku, Tokyo
13. Creation Project 2020 Exhibition: Masu Boxes
For 2020, the Creation Project, an annual charity event, collaborated with 160 artists who designed their own wooden Masu box. Artisans in Ogaki, Gifu Prefecture, crafted these boxes – and now they are up for display at two Ginza galleries, Creation Gallery G8 and Guardian Garden. Masu boxes originated as measuring receptacles for rice and other grains, but you might recognize them now as vessels for pretty much anything, most famously sake. Made from Japanese cypress, a material famous for its aroma and beauty, Masu are seen as having auspicious overtones (the name means “to increase”) and since they use lumber byproducts no trees are cut down expressly for their creation. The exhibition will also feature the work of August’s “Creation Kids Lab” workshop.
All works are up for purchase at the two galleries and online, and all proceeds go to families impacted by the pandemic and the July floods.
When: Until Jan. 20, 2021
Where: Creation Gallery G8, Recruit Ginza 8 Bldg., 1F 8-4-17 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo
Since its opening in 2012, d47 museum has introduced various local crafts, cultures and food from all 47 prefectures around Japan. From mass-produced products to handcrafted goods this year’s exhibition will highlight the beauty in all products.
When: Until Feb. 08, 2021
Where: d47 Museum 2-21-1, Shibuya, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo Shibuya Hikarie 8th floor
15. Sleeping: Life with Art
An exploration of the artistic expressions of ‘sleep’ from Goya and Rubens to Chiharu Shiota. Sleep is an essential part of human existence, so unsurprisingly it is the subject of many works of art from various styles and backgrounds. This exhibition at the National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo features around 120 works relating to the theme in a variety of genres including paintings, prints, drawings, photographs and 3D pieces. Can the art created around sleep bring us new perspectives in our waking moments?
When: Until Feb. 23, 2021
Where: National Museum of Modern Art Tokyo, Kitanomarukoen 3−1, Chiyoda ku, Tokyo
16. Netflix at home
Staying at home under your kotatsu (or blanket) doing nothing is one of the best things we can all do right now. Not only for ourselves but for the sake of everyone out there too. Here are a few of our own recommendations on what’s best on Netflix — old and new, there’s something for everyone.
When: At your own pace
Where: At your home
17. Reading at home
We also have quite a few book recommendations if you prefer the company of a good read and warm cup of coffee as relaxation time.
For more recommendations, join our TW Book Club.
When: At your own pace
Where: At your home
