TW Social: What We Got Up To in October and November 2020

Enter your search query
By David Schneider
By Weekender Editor
From a bird’s-eye view, “Why,” Kamikatsu’s famed recycling facility and zero waste center, looks like a question mark. The recycling center and related facilities curl into a semi-circle with a tail, while…
Filmelangé is collaborating with long-standing French shoemaker Paraboot for the second year running. Both brands prize the balance of traditional craftsmanship with the spirit of innovation, so each time they come together…
Believe it or not, we’re only two weeks away from the end of 2020. Sounds sort of nice given all that we’ve been through this year. But while most of us can’t…