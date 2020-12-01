[SURVEY] Share your thoughts on the Setouchi islands and udon for a chance to win a ¥5,000 Amazon gift card

The Setouchi islands, located off the coast of Kagawa Prefecture, are famous for their beautiful, landscapes and one very popular outdoor museum. But did you know that Kagawa is also known for udon?  The noodle-forward dish is a local soul food and delicacy and is without a doubt a must-try when visiting the region.

For a chance to win one of five ¥5,000 Amazon gift cards, share your thoughts on Japan travel, Setouchi and udon in this quick 10-minute survey. We also have an exciting project with Kagawa Prefecture in the works so keep your eyes peeled!

Click here to take the survey!

Survey closes on December 31, 2020. Winners will be notified via email by January 15, 2021.

