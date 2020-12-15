Strawberry Flower Nihonshu from Shiraso Shuzo

Let your dearest and nearest celebrate the festive season with an elegant glass of strawberry-inspired nihonshu (Japanese sake). A signature product of Shiraso Shuzo sake brewery from Tochigi Prefecture, this sake is made with strawberry flower yeast and is perfect for sake newbies and experts alike. Staying true to its company motto to “brew sake that the locals would drink, using local products,” Shiraso Shuzo uses yeast from Tochigi-grown strawberry flowers, a product that is abundant in the area, giving it the well-deserved name of “Japan’s Strawberry Kingdom.”

For the festive season, Shiraso Shuzo offers two nihonshu labels, the “Sake Tochiakane RED ~ Brewed by Strawberry Flower Yeast ~” and the “Junmai Ginjo Tochiakane ~ Brewed by Strawberry Flower Yeast ~.” Tochiakane RED has a slightly sour juicy flavor, though one should be careful with the glasses — it’s still 17-degree alcohol! The most recommended way to enjoy it is as an aperitif, on the rocks.

Junmai Ginjo Tochiakane ~ Brewed by Strawberry Flower Yeast ~, the more robust sake of the two, is made with “Nasuhikari” rice, an A-rated locally-grown rice brand. Enjoy it cold or lukewarm — you’ll feel the rich sake flavor on the first sip!

Sake Tochiakane RED ~ Brewed by Strawberry Flower Yeast ~

Price: ¥1,700

Order from: shop.shiraso.com/items/30679159

Junmai Ginjo Tochiakane ~ Brewed by Strawberry Flower Yeast ~

Price: ¥1,420

Order from: shop.shiraso.com/items/30679186

*Shipping fee of ¥800 charged separately

For more information on Shiraso Shuzo, visit their website at www.shiraso.com