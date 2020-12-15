Strawberry Flower Nihonshu from Shiraso Shuzo

A sip of heaven!

by

Let your dearest and nearest celebrate the festive season with an elegant glass of strawberry-inspired nihonshu (Japanese sake). A signature product of Shiraso Shuzo sake brewery from Tochigi Prefecture, this sake is made with strawberry flower yeast and is perfect for sake newbies and experts alike. Staying true to its company motto to “brew sake that the locals would drink, using local products,” Shiraso Shuzo uses yeast from Tochigi-grown strawberry flowers, a product that is abundant in the area, giving it the well-deserved name of “Japan’s Strawberry Kingdom.”  

For the festive season, Shiraso Shuzo offers two nihonshu labels, the “Sake Tochiakane RED ~ Brewed by Strawberry Flower Yeast ~” and the “Junmai Ginjo Tochiakane ~ Brewed by Strawberry Flower Yeast ~.” Tochiakane RED has a slightly sour juicy flavor, though one should be careful with the glasses — it’s still 17-degree alcohol! The most recommended way to enjoy it is as an aperitif, on the rocks.  

Junmai Ginjo Tochiakane ~ Brewed by Strawberry Flower Yeast ~, the more robust sake of the two, is made with “Nasuhikari” rice, an A-rated locally-grown rice brand. Enjoy it cold or lukewarm — you’ll feel the rich sake flavor on the first sip!  

Sake Tochiakane RED ~ Brewed by Strawberry Flower Yeast ~ (left) and the Junmai Ginjo Tochiakane ~ Brewed by Strawberry Flower Yeast ~ (right) 

Sake Tochiakane RED ~ Brewed by Strawberry Flower Yeast ~

Price: ¥1,700
Order from: shop.shiraso.com/items/30679159 

Junmai Ginjo Tochiakane ~ Brewed by Strawberry Flower Yeast ~

Price: ¥1,420
Order from: shop.shiraso.com/items/30679186 

*Shipping fee of ¥800 charged separately 

 For more information on Shiraso Shuzo, visit their website at www.shiraso.com

What's New

The British Culinary Renaissance: A UK Food Scene is Blossoming in Tokyo

Food

The British Culinary Renaissance: A UK Food Scene is Blossoming in Tokyo

Japan Selects ‘Mitsu’ (Dense) Character to Define 2020

News & Opinion

Japan Selects ‘Mitsu’ (Dense) Character to Define 2020

TW Creatives: “Going Up the Country” by Edward J. Taylor

TW CREATIVES

TW Creatives: “Going Up the Country” by Edward J. Taylor

The Life of Sakae Menda, the Man who Spent 34 Years in Prison for Crime He Didn’t Commit

News & Opinion

The Life of Sakae Menda, the Man who Spent 34 Years in Prison for Crime He Didn’t Commit

Trending

Yokohama’s Hamakaze Shelter is a Microcosm of Homelessness in Japan

Guides & Insights

Yokohama’s Hamakaze Shelter is a Microcosm of Homelessness in Japan

8 of the Best 100-yen Makeup Products You’ll Find in Japan

Beauty

8 of the Best 100-yen Makeup Products You’ll Find in Japan

‘Sanmitsu,’ ‘Ai no Fujichaku,’ ‘Kimetsu no Yaiba’: What Were Japan’s Top Buzzwords for 2020?

News & Opinion

‘Sanmitsu,’ ‘Ai no Fujichaku,’ ‘Kimetsu no Yaiba’: What Were Japan’s Top Buzzwords for 2020?

Osechi Ryori: The Meaning Behind Japan’s Traditional New Year Food

Japanese Culture

Osechi Ryori: The Meaning Behind Japan’s Traditional New Year Food

by

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

View Comments

You Might Also Like