One of a Kind Handmade Jewelry by ‘mm’

In an era of mass production, opting for handcrafted products is a choice people make when thinking of that special someone; of their smile and gratitude upon receiving the unique gift. With this in mind, jewelry-maker Miho Matsuka founded her brand “mm” in 2014, promising to deliver products that have been crafted with love and warmth. From bracelets and necklaces to brooches and earrings, mm’s jewelry is original, colorful and fun to wear — and receive!

If you have a special someone in your life who would appreciate the gesture of originality, choose one of mm’s products!

Individual earrings

These polyester earrings, sold individually, are the perfect accent to your outfit and can be used as brooch pins too. ¥12,000. Buy here.

Bracelet-Necklace

Can’t choose between a bracelet and a necklace? Get both by buying this single item. New in the mm collections, this bracelet and necklace combines knitted and jewelry parts and can be adjusted in as many ways you wish! The charm is sold separately. Knitted parts bracelet or necklace ¥10,500, Knitted heart charm ¥7,500. Buy here.

Knit heart pin brooch

The cutest addition to any outfit, this one speaks ‘I love you’ in the sweetest possible way. Subtle, yet statement-making, this one is for the truly elegant special one in your life.¥9,500 each. Buy here.

Want to see more? Find more products on mm’s official website at milli.katalok.ooo/en