Kinoshita Circus Performance in Yokohama

The historic Kinoshita Circus has returned in the spotlight with another upcoming amazing show to please children and adults alike. From December 27 through March 7, the famous red tent will be stationed in Yokohama’s Minato Mirai area to house an unforgettable show, featuring the Circus’ signature acrobatic performances, trapeze acts, Safari spectacle, an adorable elephant show and new breathtaking illusion acts. Founded in 1902, Kinoshita Circus is one of the oldest and most famous Japanese entertainment events.

To prevent the spread of Covid-19, seats will be placed in three rows, each within a meter from the front and back row and ventilation of the facility will be ongoing throughout the show. Temperature will be measured for all visitors upon entering the tent among other precautions, including disinfection of all facilities.

Free Tickets!

To celebrate the festive season, Kinoshita Circus has partnered with Tokyo Weekender to give 10 pairs of free tickets to our readers based in Japan. These tickets can be used for shows between December 27 and January 31. To win a pair, send us an email at editor@tokyoweeekender.com with your full name and postal address. Please mention “Kinoshita Circus” in your email. The tickets will be sent to the winners directly.

Essential information

Kinoshita Circus

Show dates: December 27, 2020 – March 7, 2021 (*Free tickets can be used for shows from December 27 through January 31)

Time: Monday-Wednesday and Saturdays from 11am and 2pm; Fridays, Dec 27 and Jan 1: 1pm and 3:50pm; Sunday, National Holidays and Jan 2: 10:10am, 1pm and 3:50pm. No shows on Thursdays except for Feb 11. No shows on Jan 6, Jan 20, Feb 3, Feb 10 and Feb 17. Show times and dates are subject to cancelation depending on the spread of Covid-19.

Venue: Minato Mirai Special Event Venue

Access: 3-minute walk from Minato Mirai Station, Exit 3 or 9-minute walk from Yokohama Station, East Exit. Map

Tickets: For those who wish to use the free tickets for a date after January 31, a special ¥1,000-same-day-ticket will be available.

For more information, see Kinoshita Circus’ official website at www.kinoshita-circus.co.jp