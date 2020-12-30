How Well Did You Follow Japan’s News This Year? Take This 2020 Quiz to Find Out!

A lot happened in 2020 in Japan. From joining the world in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and introducing a completely new life and workstyle to a new Prime Minister, elections, political and celebrity scandals, and, sadly, many far too early partings with beloved stars. But there were some positive news stories out there, too, including the massive success of Demon Slayer, which managed to steal the number one spot for the highest-grossing movie ever in Japan from Spirited Away, the Hayao Miyazaki anime that no one believed would ever be surpassed in popularity. But if 2020 taught us a thing, it is that we should never say never because everything is possible — for good and bad.
Here is a short quiz of 26 questions that tackles some of 2020’s most significant news reports from Japan. Good luck!
The answers to all questions, along with explanations, will be displayed after you complete the survey.
Create your own user feedback survey
Looking for hints?
You’ll find some of the answers in the following articles:
- Japanese Comedian Ken Shimura Dies Following Coronavirus Hospitalization
- What’s Wrong with NHK’s Black Lives Matter Video and Why We Need to Talk About It
- The Seven Masks of Naomi Osaka
- [Update] Tokyo’s State of Emergency Ends: How It Affects You
- The TW Pop Culture Weekly: Nozomi Sasaki Not Divorcing Despite Ken Watabe’s Infidelity (Inside Public Restrooms)
- Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo To Resign Over Health Issues
- 10 Things To Know about Japan’s Prime Minister-elect Yoshihide Suga
- Who Is the Greatest Japanese Person Ever?
- Director Kiyoshi Kurosawa Talks Horror and Facing Fear
- TW Pop Culture Update: Yusuke Iseya Grounded by Japan’s Tough Marijuana Laws
- “The Conditions are Barbaric”: Real Stories From Japan’s ‘Hostage Justice’ System
- Supporters, Critics and Statistics: Another Look at Japan’s Handling of Covid-19
- TW Pop Culture Weekly: Noriyuki Makihara Learns That Crime Can Pay
- TW Pop Culture Weekly: Actress Erika Sawajiri Guilty of Having a Good Time