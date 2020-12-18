This Season, Get Warm At TRUNK(HOTEL)’s ‘Winter Market’

Believe it or not, we’re only two weeks away from the end of 2020. Sounds sort of nice given all that we’ve been through this year. But while most of us can’t wait to leave this year behind and move on, we’re also secretly hoping that we’ll find this little something that’d make us believe that all’s well that ends well.

To help Tokyoites end the year on a positive note, Shibuya’s stylish boutique hotel and place of encounter, TRUNK(HOTEL), has organized a limited Winter Market themed “Warm.” As the name suggests, from December 18 through December 27, the hotel’s friendly staff welcome you to stop by and warm up at its facilities by sipping hot seasonal drinks, tasting fresh-out-of-the-oven bits and bites, and participating at heart-warming events.

A taste of warmth

During the event, TRUNK(HOTEL) will be serving a variety of warm foods and drinks at its beautifully decorated for the holidays terrace. Start with a raclette grill with locally grown winter vegetables and hot dogs with sauerkraut before you move on to freshly baked waffles and churros glazed with Shibuya-grown honey. Hot wine packed with spices to keep you warm (and jolly), apple cider and other original drinks will also be offered.

Eco-friendly shops and goods

A “Socializing Popup Store” will also be set at the terrace, where TRUNK(HOTEL) will be presenting various holiday-inspired items made of recycled materials and decorations. There, the hotel’s flower design team will be selling gorgeous mini trees, wreaths and other seasonal decorations made of flowers dried up after weddings and other events held at the venue. Ornaments, cookies and other seasonal small gifts handcrafted by disabled people in Shibuya, will also be on sale. Furniture, interior design goods, cutlery and plates that are no longer used at the hotel will be awaiting their second owners at the “Trunk Vintage Store” also at the terrace.

Community bonding

On December 27, the last day of the event, the hotel will welcome local elementary school children and their families at its chapel, where TRUNK(HOTEL)’s chefs will be serving freshly baked chicken pot pies and puddings to 60 people free of charge. A series of workshops are also on the agenda — from making one-of-a-kind fragrance spray at the Fragrance Bar Workshop and your own scent at the Original Perfume Workshop to creating unique collages from recyclable items such as wine bottles, corks, flower materials and tinworks from the hotel at the Socializing Collage Workshop.

There’s more than you expect, so if you’re in the area and you’re looking for a place to warm up, stop by at TRUNK(HOTEL). You never know — it may be there where you find your little something to end the year refreshed and uplifted.

Event Information

Event dates: Fri, December 18-Sun, December 27, 2020

Time: 11:00-21:00 (From 16:00-21:00 on December 18 and 11:00-18:00 on December 27). (Trunk Vintage Store and Socializing Popup Store will be open until 20:00)

Venue: TRUNK(HOTEL), 5-31 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Tel: 03-5766-3210

Cost: Free admission. Food: ¥500-¥2,000. Drinks: ¥500 per glass. Workshops: ¥2,000-¥4,000

TRUNK(HOTEL) Safety Protocol: To guarantee the safety of all guests, TRUNK(HOTEL) will be kindly asking for visitors’ cooperation in answering a self-check questionnaire regarding their physical condition, as well as to cooperate with temperature-measuring and hand-sanitizing prior to entering the facility, in addition to wearing face masks.

Workshops: