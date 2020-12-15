Festive Dinner Course at Andaz Tokyo’s The Tavern — Grill & Lounge

With 2020 coming to an end, Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills invites guests to wrap up the season with festive menus and deals. Surprise yourself and a loved one with an exclusive early Christmas dinner overseeing the best of Tokyo lights in an elegant setting perfectly fit for a special occasion. To celebrate the occasion, Andaz Tokyo and Tokyo Weekender have partnered to offer this exclusive experience with a 20% discount for all our readers. 

The Tavern — Grill & Lounge’s festive dinner centers on a traditional Christmas meal with a modern touch for each course. The classic fois gras stuffed turkey ballotine is presented with Sauternes jelly, with sweet and floral notes complimenting the richness of the fois gras perfectly. Full-bodied plum chutney and hajikami ginger add a refreshing taste to the dish. Adding to your lavish dining experience, the main course can be upgraded to a chateaubriand – the most premium section of the tenderloin sought after for its tenderness prepared to your liking and carved tableside by the restaurant’s famed chefs. 

Essential Information

The Tavern – Grill & Lounge Festive Dinner

Period: December 19 (Saturday) – December 23 (Wednesday)
Time: 18:00 – 22:00
Price: 4-Course ¥22,000 (without lobster) *¥ 17,600 with 20% off discount; 5-Course ¥24,000 *¥ 19,200 with 20% off discount. 

To book the dinner with a 20% off discount, click here.

*Upgrade Option: Additional fee of ¥4,000 per person
*Prices are subject to consumption tax and a 15% service charge.
*Menu items are subject to change due to market availability.

The Festive Dinner is also offered on December 24 (Thursday) and 25 (Friday) from 18:00 – 20:00 and from 20:30. The 20% off discount, however, does not apply to those dates. 

For more information on Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills, see here

