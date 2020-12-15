Exclusive Christmas Dinner at ANA InterContinental Tokyo

While many of us prefer to stay home for Christmas, relaxing in our holiday pajamas and watching old festive movies, sometimes there is no better gift than the gift of an exclusive, superb dinner at a holiday-inspired luxurious venue in the heart of Tokyo. Those who want to make the holiday extra special for this very loved someone who deserves a good rest (from cooking and staying indoors), consider buying them ANA Intercontinental’s special Christmas Dinner at The Steakhouse.

This exclusive five-dish festive menu includes three kinds of amuse-bouche, a Taraba Crab salad with strawberries, salmon roe, yuzu gel, squid ink tapioca crisp as an appetizer, grilled grouper with fennel veloute, caviar, crispy burdock, Aichi striploin with truffle gratin potato, shallot and fond de veau and the very Instagrammable dessert of a sphere of chocolate, pistachio sponge with chocolate grand marnier and berries.

For those who prefer a Christmas family lunch and dinner, The Steakhouse also offers a Christmas Family Course Menu, which includes a whole roasted chicken and a classic Bush de Noel as dessert.

Enjoy the jolly dinner — it will surely be a memorable one at The Steakhouse!

Essential Information

Christmas Dinner Course

From December 24-December 26, 5p.m. – 8p.m. (Close 9:30p.m.)

Price: ¥15,000 per person

Christmas Family Course

From December 24-December 26, 11:30a.m. – 8p.m. (Close 9:30p.m.)

Price: ¥6,500

*Minimum 2 people.

Please book in advance at anaintercontinental-tokyo.jp/en/offer/steakhouse-christmas-2020 or by phone at 03-3505-1185