17 Things To Do in Tokyo This Christmas Weekend: December 25-27

When: Until Dec. 25, 2020

Where: Hibiya Park, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Inspired by Stuttgart’s famous (and one of the world’s largest) Christmas Marché, the Roppongi Christmas Market 2020 — now in its 14th year — seeks to bring a traditional Christmas to Roppongi Hills while still having some Japanese Christmas favorites. From seasonal Christmas goodies to delicious food and snacks from home and abroad, there’s something for everyone this year at Roppongi.

When: Until Dec. 25, 2020

Where: Roppongi Hills Arena, 6-9-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Jiyugaoka Sweets Forest is a theme park solely dedicated to desserts and everything sweet and sugary. There are various dessert shops and limited-edition menu items found only at this location, as well as seasonal events that are held throughout the year. For Christmas 2020, Jiyugaoka Sweets Forest is holding a Christmas event where you can enjoy adorable Christmas-themed desserts and illumination events. Their Christmas Tree Mont Blanc cakes, specialty Buche de Noel, and X’mas jelly parfaits are sure to make you and your family smile. Whole cakes are available to take home as well. When: Nov. 06, 2020 – Dec. 25, 2020

Where: Jiyugaoka Sweets Forest 2-25-7 Midorigaoka, Meguro-ku, Tokyo 4. Gransta Christmas Fair at Tokyo Station It’s never too early for a slice of Christmas cake, and at the Gransta Christmas Fair there are a wealth of limited edition Christmas cakes to choose from. With a few popular cakes coming back for a second year and a few special designs including an adorable Suica cake and a sleek Shinkansen-designed cake you better get your Christmas orders in early at this year’s Christmas Fair. When: Until Dec. 25, 2020

Where: Tokyo Station Area 1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda 5. Christmas Lunch & Dinner at the InterContinental Tokyo Bay Treat yourself and your partner, family or friends to delicious festive dining options at the InterContinental Tokyo Bay. Throughout December you can make reservations for a variety of Christmas dinners and lunches across the hotel’s luxurious restaurants and lounges. Modern French restaurant La Provence will be serving up lobster and beef as well as a strawberry dessert Afternoon Tea option. Meanwhile, Italian Dining Zillion offers high tea style hors d’oeuvre and your favorite pasta main dishes. When: Until Dec. 25, 2020

Where: InterContinental Tokyo Bay, 1-16-2 Kaigan Minato-Ku, Tokyo

6. OMOHARA Christmas illumination Omohara no Mori, a small forest built on top of Tokyu Hands Omotesando will be illuminated with over sixteen thousand LED lights during the holiday season. The illumination is designed to give off a warm and relaxing feel, using blue and white lights that decorate the surrounding nature. Escape the crowds and enjoy the cool air of Tokyo mixed with the smell of natural trees, on top of a popular shopping mall in Harajuku. On your way down (or up), you can do some Christmas shopping as the stores are featuring various Christmas-themed items and gifts for your loved ones.