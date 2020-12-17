17 Things To Do in Tokyo This Christmas Weekend: December 25-27

Held at Hibiya Park until the 25th of December is the annual Tokyo Christmas Market, comprising various food and drink stands, souvenir shops and events. You can experience Christmas in a truly European style, with lively music performances and traditional Christmas foods and drinks. Enjoy a mug of hot wine or a sweet hot chocolate at the Lindt’s shop, and take home a loaf of stollen to share with your family and friends. Cute wooden ornaments made in the town of Seiffen are also available, a perfect addition to your collection of holiday decorations.
When: Until Dec. 25, 2020
Where: Hibiya Park, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
2. Roppongi Hills Christmas Market
Inspired by Stuttgart’s famous (and one of the world’s largest) Christmas Marché, the Roppongi Christmas Market 2020 — now in its 14th year — seeks to bring a traditional Christmas to Roppongi Hills while still having some Japanese Christmas favorites. From seasonal Christmas goodies to delicious food and snacks from home and abroad, there’s something for everyone this year at Roppongi.
When: Until Dec. 25, 2020
Where: Roppongi Hills Arena, 6-9-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo
Jiyugaoka Sweets Forest is a theme park solely dedicated to desserts and everything sweet and sugary. There are various dessert shops and limited-edition menu items found only at this location, as well as seasonal events that are held throughout the year. For Christmas 2020, Jiyugaoka Sweets Forest is holding a Christmas event where you can enjoy adorable Christmas-themed desserts and illumination events. Their Christmas Tree Mont Blanc cakes, specialty Buche de Noel, and X’mas jelly parfaits are sure to make you and your family smile. Whole cakes are available to take home as well.
When: Nov. 06, 2020 – Dec. 25, 2020
Where: Jiyugaoka Sweets Forest 2-25-7 Midorigaoka, Meguro-ku, Tokyo
Where: Tokyo Station Area 1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda
Where: InterContinental Tokyo Bay, 1-16-2 Kaigan Minato-Ku, Tokyo
Omohara no Mori, a small forest built on top of Tokyu Hands Omotesando will be illuminated with over sixteen thousand LED lights during the holiday season. The illumination is designed to give off a warm and relaxing feel, using blue and white lights that decorate the surrounding nature. Escape the crowds and enjoy the cool air of Tokyo mixed with the smell of natural trees, on top of a popular shopping mall in Harajuku. On your way down (or up), you can do some Christmas shopping as the stores are featuring various Christmas-themed items and gifts for your loved ones.
Where: Tokyu Plaza Omotesando, Omohara Forest 4-30-3 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
The theme of this year’s illumination at Nihonbashi is “kibo,” which translates to “hope” in Japanese. The main attraction is the Meteoroid Coupola, a meteor-linked illumination art that will be installed on the large roof plaza of Coredo Muromachi Terrace. This year, experience a unique feature: shooting stars into the sky and making a wish, possible thanks to new AR technology. All you need is to bring your smartphone and you’re all set.
When: Nov. 25, 2020 – Jan. 17, 2021
Where: Around Nihonbashi Area
The world’s only gemstone-inspired illumination event is taking place at Yomiuri Land, a large-scale amusement park not far from the city. Designed based on this year’s theme which is “birthstones”, the park is divided into twelve different sections. Each section is designed in the image of a birthstone, such as the Amethyst area and the Moonstone area. The colorful lights are meant to look like small jewels glistening in the night, especially beautiful from the top of the ferris wheel or roller coaster (if you can keep your eyes open), where you can see both Tokyo Tower and Tokyo Skytree in the distance.
Where: Yomiuri Land, 4015-1 Yanokuchi, Inagi-shi, Tokyo
This year, in addition to their regular display which uses six million LED lights and is spectacular on its own, Sagamiko Illumillion features a Pokemon-themed area for some extra fun. The illuminations are made in the image of the Pokemon world, making use of the natural environment at the resort. Different characters are dedicated to each section, such as Pikachu’s forest of lights and Eevee and Friends’ rainbow lift.
Where: Sagamiko Resort Sol Square Mates 806, 1749-9 Shimotsuruma, Sagami-shi, Kanagawa Prefecture
You can experience various Christmas events at Sunshine City from Dec 19 leading up to Christmas Day. At the West exit of Sunshine Alpa stands the Welcome Advent Calendar Tree, and the World Christmas Box makes for a colorful picture-taking spot on the first floor. On the top floors of Sunshine 60, you can enjoy a variety of special Christmas dinners being served at each restaurant. Also visit the Sunshine Aquarium to see a diving Santa Clause, penguin Christmas tree, and more!
Where: Sunshine City 3-1-1 Higashiikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo
With limited edition Christmas items, food and gifts ideas Shibuya Scramble Square is the place to be in the run-up to Christmas. Make your way up to the seventh floor of the Scramble building to gaze at the colorful Christmas tree installation – Motoki. The Motoki Tree was designed by Kansai Yamamoto and is on display from November 26.
Where: Shibuya Scramble Square 2-24-12 Shibuya, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
12. GIGA MANGA: From Edo Giga to Modern Manga
Today, manga from Japan are translated into countless languages and distributed all over the world. In fact, in 2007, Japanese manga represented 70% of the total amount of comics sold in Germany that year. But the history of manga in Japan goes back much further than the 1990s when they first hit the international market. This exhibition explores the cultural connection between modern manga and Edo giga, an art form popular during the Edo period and often presented as the predecessor of manga.
Where: Sumida Hokusai Museum 2-7-2 Kamezawa, Sumida-ku, Tokyo
The asteroid explorer “Hayabusa2,” which was heading for asteroid Ryugu, has returned to earth carrying with it the secrets of space, samples of space rocks and perhaps the secrets of the universe. TeNQ’s Special Exhibition is an entertaining interactive museum where one can explore the mysteries of space and marvel at the depths of the unknown.
Where: Space Museum TeNQ 1-3-61 Koraku, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo
Since its opening in 2012, d47 museum has introduced various local crafts, cultures and food from all 47 prefectures around Japan. From mass-produced products to handcrafted goods this year’s exhibition will highlight the beauty in all products.
Where: d47 Museum 2-21-1, Shibuya, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo Shibuya Hikarie 8th floor
15. Festive Dinner Course at Andaz Tokyo’s The Tavern — Grill & Lounge
With 2020 coming to an end, Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills invites guests to wrap up the season with festive menus and deals. Surprise yourself and a loved one with an exclusive early Christmas dinner overseeing the best of Tokyo lights in an elegant setting perfectly fit for a special occasion. To celebrate the occasion, Andaz Tokyo is offering this exclusive experience with a 20% discount for all Tokyo Weekender readers.
Where: Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills, The Tavern — Grill & Lounge, 1-23-4 Toranomon, Minato City, Tokyo
16. Holiday Brunch & Live Music at The Oak Door
If you’ve been missing the vibrant and lively Tokyo hospitality scene in the past couple of months, Grand Hyatt Tokyo’s The Oak Door invites you to start the weekend right with a new brunch experience that features an array of unlimited appetizers and desserts, a choice of a main dish and free-flowing drinks including Perrier-Jouët Champagne, accompanied by live music and a DJ. Diners can savor brunch classics such as steak and eggs with sliced truffle, Belgian waffles and banana pancakes as well as notable dishes unique to the brunch menu including prawn tempura rolls, cured salmon with Turkish simit (sesame-crusted bread), and muzen (German donuts).
Where: Grand Hyatt Tokyo, 6-10-3 Roppongi, Minato-ku
To help Tokyoites end the year on a positive note, Shibuya’s stylish boutique hotel and place of encounter, TRUNK(HOTEL), has organized a limited Winter Market themed “Warm.” As the name suggests, from December 18 through December 27, the hotel’s friendly staff welcome you to stop by and warm up at its facilities by sipping hot seasonal drinks, tasting fresh-out-of-the-oven bits and bites, and participating at heart-warming events.
Where: TRUNK(HOTEL), 5-31 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
For more event recommendations, see our recently revamped event listing page.
