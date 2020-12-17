17 Things To Do in Tokyo This Weekend: December 18-20

Painter Miyamoto Saburo’s style can be defined by his range of portraits, especially of women of the entertainment world. Through his paintings, he captured the reality of women in urban cities and their roles in society. Rather than posing a perverse or objectifying eye on them, Saburo looked to paint the colors of their personality. This unique collection of works suggests reflection on how the times have changed and the portrayal of women in the 21st century.

When: Until Mar. 14, 2021

Where: Miyamoto Saburo Memorial Museum, 5-38-13 Okusawa, Setagaya-ku, Tokyo

Inspired by Stuttgart’s famous (and one of the world’s largest) Christmas Marché, the Roppongi Christmas Market 2020 — now in its 14th year — seeks to bring a traditional Christmas to Roppongi Hills while still having some Japanese Christmas favorites. From seasonal Christmas goodies to delicious food and snacks from home and abroad there’s something for everyone this year at Roppongi.

When: Until Dec. 25, 2020

Where:Roppongi Hills Arena, 6-9-1 Roppongi, Minato, Tokyo

Tokyo Opera City’s “Visual Organ Concert” series offers monthly lunchtime concerts free of charge. Visitors can experience the spectacular sights and sounds of the centerpiece 3,826-pipe organ in the fantastic acoustics of the main concert hall. The short program usually feature four or more pieces lasting around 45 minutes in total. You can find details of the performers and program on the website from around one month in advance. Although the concert is free to attend, due to current health and safety restrictions, advance reservation is required.

When: Dec. 18, 2020, 11:30 – 12:30

Where: Tokyo Opera City Concert Hall, 3-20-2 Nishi-shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

An exploration of the artistic expressions of ‘sleep’ from Goya and Rubens to Chiharu Shiota. Sleep is an essential part of human existence, so unsurprisingly it is the subject of many works of art from various styles and backgrounds. This exhibition at the National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo features around 120 works relating to the theme in a variety of genres including paintings, prints, drawings, photographs and 3D pieces. Can the art created around sleep bring us new perspectives in our waking moments?

When: Nov. 25, 2020 – Feb. 23, 2021

Where: National Museum of Modern Art Tokyo, Kitanomarukoen 3−1, Chiyoda ku, Tokyo

Go to the TNM & Toppan Museum Theater at Tokyo National Museum to ‘glide’ on the world of Hokusai’s works through a special VR experience. The 15-minute experience will take you through some of Hokusai’s greatest works, including those that are designated as National Treasures. The TNM Collection shows us that present day Tokyo is much more similar to when it was the city of Edo: a place that values the Japanese aesthetics of the four seasons and traditional cultures that were born from them. There are three screening times per day, which are 10:30, 13:00, and 14:30.

When: Until Dec. 20, 2020

Where: Tokyo National Museum, 13-9 Ueno Park, Taito-ku, Tokyo