17 Things To Do in Tokyo This Weekend: December 18-20

1. Miyamoto Saburo: Portraits of Women – Their Work and Roles
When: Until Mar. 14, 2021
Where: Miyamoto Saburo Memorial Museum, 5-38-13 Okusawa, Setagaya-ku, Tokyo
2. Roppongi Hills Christmas Market
Inspired by Stuttgart’s famous (and one of the world’s largest) Christmas Marché, the Roppongi Christmas Market 2020 — now in its 14th year — seeks to bring a traditional Christmas to Roppongi Hills while still having some Japanese Christmas favorites. From seasonal Christmas goodies to delicious food and snacks from home and abroad there’s something for everyone this year at Roppongi.
When: Until Dec. 25, 2020
Where:Roppongi Hills Arena, 6-9-1 Roppongi, Minato, Tokyo
3. Tokyo Opera City – Lunchtime Organ Concerts
Tokyo Opera City’s “Visual Organ Concert” series offers monthly lunchtime concerts free of charge. Visitors can experience the spectacular sights and sounds of the centerpiece 3,826-pipe organ in the fantastic acoustics of the main concert hall. The short program usually feature four or more pieces lasting around 45 minutes in total. You can find details of the performers and program on the website from around one month in advance. Although the concert is free to attend, due to current health and safety restrictions, advance reservation is required.
When: Dec. 18, 2020, 11:30 – 12:30
Where: Tokyo Opera City Concert Hall, 3-20-2 Nishi-shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo
4. Sleeping: Life with Art
An exploration of the artistic expressions of ‘sleep’ from Goya and Rubens to Chiharu Shiota. Sleep is an essential part of human existence, so unsurprisingly it is the subject of many works of art from various styles and backgrounds. This exhibition at the National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo features around 120 works relating to the theme in a variety of genres including paintings, prints, drawings, photographs and 3D pieces. Can the art created around sleep bring us new perspectives in our waking moments?
When: Nov. 25, 2020 – Feb. 23, 2021
Where: National Museum of Modern Art Tokyo, Kitanomarukoen 3−1, Chiyoda ku, Tokyo
5. A GLIDE ON THE GREAT WAVE -Experience Japanese Culture at TNM–
Go to the TNM & Toppan Museum Theater at Tokyo National Museum to ‘glide’ on the world of Hokusai’s works through a special VR experience. The 15-minute experience will take you through some of Hokusai’s greatest works, including those that are designated as National Treasures. The TNM Collection shows us that present day Tokyo is much more similar to when it was the city of Edo: a place that values the Japanese aesthetics of the four seasons and traditional cultures that were born from them. There are three screening times per day, which are 10:30, 13:00, and 14:30.
When: Until Dec. 20, 2020
Where: Tokyo National Museum, 13-9 Ueno Park, Taito-ku, Tokyo
6. GIGA MANGA: From Edo Giga to Modern Manga
Today, manga from Japan are translated into countless languages and distributed all over the world. In fact, in 2007, Japanese manga represented 70% of the total amount of comics sold in Germany that year. But the history of manga in Japan goes back much further than the 1990s when they first hit the international market. This exhibition explores the cultural connection between modern manga and Edo giga, an art form popular during the Edo period and often presented as the predecessor of manga.
Where: Sumida Hokusai Museum 2-7-2 Kamezawa, Sumida-ku, Tokyo
The world’s only gemstone-inspired illumination event is taking place at Yomiuri Land, a large-scale amusement park not far from the city. Designed based on this year’s theme which is “birthstones”, the park is divided into twelve different sections. Each section is designed in the image of a birthstone, such as the Amethyst area and the Moonstone area. The colorful lights are meant to look like small jewels glistening in the night, especially beautiful from the top of the ferris wheel or roller coaster (if you can keep your eyes open), where you can see both Tokyo Tower and Tokyo Skytree in the distance.
Where: Yomiuri Land, 4015-1 Yanokuchi, Inagi-shi, Tokyo
The asteroid explorer “Hayabusa2,” which was heading for asteroid Ryugu, has returned to earth carrying with it the secrets of space, samples of space rocks and perhaps the secrets of the universe. TeNQ’s Special Exhibition is an entertaining interactive museum where one can explore the mysteries of space and marvel at the depths of the unknown.
Where: Space Museum TeNQ 1-3-61 Koraku, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo
9. Holiday Brunch & Live Music at The Oak Door
If you’ve been missing the vibrant and lively Tokyo hospitality scene in the past couple of months, Grand Hyatt Tokyo’s The Oak Door invites you to start the weekend right with a new brunch experience that features an array of unlimited appetizers and desserts, a choice of a main dish and free-flowing drinks including Perrier-Jouët Champagne, accompanied by live music and a DJ. Diners can savor brunch classics such as steak and eggs with sliced truffle, Belgian waffles and banana pancakes as well as notable dishes unique to the brunch menu including prawn tempura rolls, cured salmon with Turkish simit (sesame-crusted bread), and muzen (German donuts).
Where: Grand Hyatt Tokyo, 6-10-3 Roppongi, Minato-ku
10. Snoopy 1950’s Afternoon Tea
What could possibly be cuter than an afternoon tea set in the theme of famous comic strip Peanuts? This special menu celebrates the 70th anniversary of Peanuts as well as the 130th anniversary of The Imperial Hotel. The whole set is made with a vintage feel to its looks, reminding you of the original comic strips back in the 1950’s.
Where: Imperial Hotel Tokyo, 1-1-1 Uchisaiwaicho, Chiyoda-ku
With annually changing themes, Tokyo Dome City’s illuminations are one of the most spectacular and interactive lights of the season, spreading throughout the entire dome area. You’ll find magnificent tunnels of lights, a giant Christmas tree and dozens of winter-inspired sculptures spread around the dome and La Qua shopping center areas. The theme this year is “smile” — because, with everything that 2020 has brought upon us, we all need a bit of that for sure! The highlight of the event is the giant 15-meter tall “Smile Tree” decorated with 5,000 glittering smiley face ornaments.
Where: Tokyo Dome, 1-3-61 Koraku, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo
This year, in addition to their regular display which uses six million LED lights and is spectacular on its own, Sagamiko Illumillion features a Pokemon-themed area for some extra fun. The illuminations are made in the image of the Pokemon world, making use of the natural environment at the resort. Different characters are dedicated to each section, such as Pikachu’s forest of lights and Eevee and Friends’ rainbow lift.
Where: Sagamiko Resort Sol Square Mates 806, 1749-9 Shimotsuruma, Sagami-shi, Kanagawa Prefecture
Tokyo Mega Illumination, which first started in 2018, is held on the grounds of a horse racing track. The illumination will open for the third year, not succumbing to the difficulties brought upon by the Covid-19 outbreak. You’re sure to be mesmerized by the upgraded, rainbow water fountain show, “closest aurora near the city” and their “rose garden.” It’s also a chance to meet one of their gentle and friendly horses. Make sure to leave enough time to stay to get to all of the brightly lit attractions, as the facility is huge and features many different illumination areas.
Where: Oi Racecourse, 2-1-2 Katsushima, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo
You can experience various Christmas events at Sunshine City from Dec 19 leading up to Christmas Day. At the West exit of Sunshine Alpa stands the Welcome Advent Calendar Tree, and the World Christmas Box makes for a colorful picture-taking spot on the first floor. On the top floors of Sunshine 60, you can enjoy a variety of special Christmas dinners being served at each restaurant. Also visit the Sunshine Aquarium to see a diving Santa Clause, penguin Christmas tree, and more!
Where: Sunshine City 3-1-1 Higashiikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo
With limited edition Christmas items, food and gifts ideas Shibuya Scramble Square is the place to be in the run-up to Christmas. Make your way up to the seventh floor of the Scramble building to gaze at the colorful Christmas tree installation – Motoki. The Motoki Tree was designed by Kansai Yamamoto and is on display from November 26.
Where: Shibuya Scramble Square 2-24-12 Shibuya, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
A creative team led by world-renowned London-based top bartender Mr. Lyan has teamed up with Trunk Hotel to reinterpret how Japanese ingredients can be used in these new Trunk Hotel-exclusive cocktails.
Where: Trunk (Hotel) 5-31 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
