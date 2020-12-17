17 Things To Do in Tokyo This Weekend: December 11-13

We can hear the jingle bells loud and clear despite the not-so-festive mood that 2020 has in store for us. But whether you’re getting ready to celebrate for a change or prefer to stay away from others, there is still something for everyone this weekend in Tokyo. Stay safely entertained!

1. GIGA MANGA: From Edo Giga to Modern Manga

Today, manga from Japan are translated into countless languages and distributed all over the world. In fact, in 2007, Japanese manga represented 70% of the total amount of comics sold in Germany that year. But the history of manga in Japan goes back much further than the 1990s when they first hit the international market. This exhibition explores the cultural connection between modern manga and Edo giga, an art form popular during the Edo period and often presented as the predecessor of manga.

When: Nov. 25, 2020 – Jan. 24, 2021
Where: Sumida Hokusai Museum 2-7-2 Kamezawa, Sumida-ku, Tokyo

Tokihiro Sato Photo Respiration Hara Museum Contemporary Art Exhibition Time Flows Tokyo Weekender

2. Time Flows: Reflections by 5 Artists

In the face of this year’s turbulence, this new exhibition at the Hara Museum asks the question: Can we perceive and remember the everyday phenomena at the edge of our consciousness? When our minds are elsewhere, and for good reason, it is easy to neglect our immediate environment and even our own emotions. In celebration of the acts of noticing and recording, five artists — Tomoki Imai, Tamotsu Kido, Lee Kit, Masaharu Sato and Tokihiro Sato — offer us their representations of the world around them.

When: Sep. 19, 2020 – Jan. 11, 2021
Where: Hara Museum of Contemporary Art Kitashinagawa 4-7-25, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo

3. TeNQ’s Special Exhibition: Hayabusa2

The asteroid explorer “Hayabusa2,” which was heading for asteroid Ryugu, will return to earth around December 2020 carrying with it the secrets of space, samples of space rocks and perhaps the secrets of the universe. TeNQ’s Special Exhibition is an entertaining interactive museum where one can explore the mysteries of space and marvel at the depths of the unknown.

When: Dec. 05, 2020 – Jan. 31, 2021
Where: Space Museum TeNQ 1-3-61 Koraku, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo

4. Photo Exhibition: GO TO THE PEOPLES

Atsushi Shibuya was first inspired to become a photojournalist in high school, when he saw photographs of the Vietnam War. Currently, he is based in Tokyo and continues to tell the stories of people who live in poverty and disaster zones through photography. His latest exhibition at Canon Gallery S features 90 monochrome photographs of those who face struggles at isolated camps, slums and prisons.

When: Until Dec. 14, 2020
Where: Canon Gallery S Tokyo, 2−16−6 Konan, Minato-ku, Tokyo

5. traNslatioNs: Understanding Misunderstandings

Researcher Dominique Chen, who has explored the fields of art, design and expressive media in past interdisciplinary studies leads this exhibition with the hopes of opening the eyes to the true complexity of communication, beyond the boundary of language itself.

When: Oct. 16, 2020 – Mar. 07, 2021
Where: 21_21 Design Sight, 9-7-6 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo

6. True Colors Festival 2020 – One World One Family

True Colors Festival (TCF) presented by The Nippon Foundation is a series of performing arts events presented across geographies, in celebration of diversity and inclusion as “One World One Family.” This year’s film festival will go virtual with various independent films streamed over the course of the festival. With the theme of One World One Family, the films will showcase the importance of community in both a local and global sense, especially during these trying times.

When: Dec. 03, 2020 – Dec. 10, 2020
Where: Online

7. ‘Bright Christmas Party’ at Maxell Aqua Park Shinagawa

Take in a spectacular seasonal dolphin performance and other festive attractions at this popular Shinagawa aquarium. Maxell Aqua Park, located inside the Shinagawa Prince Hotel, is inviting customers to spend the holidays in a magical aquatic world. As well as twinkling illuminations and Christmas music in the jellyfish exhibit, you can also discover a seasonal menu at the Coral Cafe, but the real main even is the festive-themed dolphin show ‘Bright Christmas Party.’ Combining performing dolphins, lights and fountains, prepare to be dazzling by a special holiday highlight.
When: Dec. 12, 2020 – Dec. 13, 2020
Where: Maxell Aqua Park Shinagawa 4-10-30 Takanawa, Minato City, Tokyo

8. Yomiuri Land Jewellumination

The spectacular ‘Jewellumination’ returns to Yomiuri Land amusement park. Located less than an hour from Shinjuku Station, these illuminations are the largest in the metropolitan area, incorporating over 6 million lights. This year the dazzling jewel-like lights displays are themed around Mount Olympus and Greek mythology, designed by Motoko Ishii.

When: Oct. 22, 2020 – Apr. 04, 2021
Where: Yomiuri Land 4015-1 Yanokuchi, Inagi-shi, Tokyo

9. Tokyo German Village Winter Illumination

Celebrating their 15th anniversary in 2020, Tokyo German Village has decided that this year’s illumination theme will be the “miracle of smiles.” It’s sure to bring smiles to the faces of anyone that’s visiting, with bright and colorful illuminations set up throughout the whole village. Even the individual houses are lined with brightly colored LED lights! For the first time, there will be a collaboration of winter illuminations and beautiful Chinese lanterns at this event as well.

When: Oct. 30, 2020 – Mar. 28, 2021
Where: Tokyo German Village 419 Nagayoshi, Sodegaura-shi, Chiba Prefecture

10. Yebisu Garden Place Baccarat ETERNAL LIGHTS

Returning to Yebisu Garden Place, Baccarat Eternal Lights might just be the most spectacular of Tokyo’s winter illuminations. Under the slogan, “The shape of pleasure,” the all-gold-everything illumination event features the highly anticipated chandelier made with 8,472 crystal pieces and 250 lights, as well as a towering Christmas tree decorated with 100,000 fairy lights. This year, the lights are lit to express mutual gratitude and support in those challenging times. Grab a frosty pint at the Yebisu Beer Hall and take a walk through this winter wonderland.

When: Nov. 14, 2020 – Jan. 11, 2021
Where: Ebisu Garden Place 4-20 Ebisu, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

11. Sagamiko Illumillion

This year, in addition to their regular display which uses six million LED lights and is spectacular on its own, Sagamiko Illumillion features a Pokemon-themed area for some extra fun. The illuminations are made in the image of the Pokemon world, making use of the natural environment at the resort. Different characters are dedicated to each section, such as Pikachu’s forest of lights and Eevee and Friends’ rainbow lift.

When: Nov. 14, 2020 – Apr. 04, 2021
Where: Sagamiko Resort Sol Square Mates 806, 1749-9 Shimotsuruma, Sagami-shi, Kanagawa Prefecture

12. Ark Hills Christmas

This year the Ark Hills seasonal festivities include a 25m tree, markets, handbells, twinkling illuminations and more. Collaborating with More Trees, a forest conservation organization led by musician, Ryuichi Sakamoto, visitors are encouraged to feel the connection to nature and consider the future of our forests. You can also pick up a special paper bag made from domestic trees, produced by Kiko Mizuhara, available with purchases from the Ark Hills Marche.

When: Nov. 20, 2020 – Dec. 25, 2020
Where: Ark Hills 1-12-32, Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo

13. Sunshine City 2020: Christmas is Coming!

You can experience various Christmas events at Sunshine City from Dec 19 leading up to Christmas Day. At the West exit of Sunshine Alpa stands the Welcome Advent Calendar Tree, and the World Christmas Box makes for a colorful picture-taking spot on the first floor. On the top floors of Sunshine 60, you can enjoy a variety of special Christmas dinners being served at each restaurant. Also visit the Sunshine Aquarium to see a diving Santa Clause, penguin Christmas tree, and more!

When: Nov. 26, 2020 – Dec. 25, 2020
Where: Sunshine City 3-1-1 Higashiikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo

14. My Color My Christmas

With limited edition Christmas items, food and gifts ideas Shibuya Scramble Square is the place to be in the run-up to Christmas. Make your way up to the seventh floor of the Scramble building to gaze at the colorful Christmas tree installation – Motoki. The Motoki Tree was designed by Kansai Yamamoto and is on display from November 26.

When: Nov. 26, 2020 – Dec. 25, 2020
Where: Shibuya Scramble Square 2-24-12 Shibuya, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

15. Takashi Murakami “Flower” Afternoon Tea

As a lifestyle destination hotel that consistently offers innovative products and services, Grand Hyatt Tokyo introduces a new colorful afternoon tea menu in collaboration with Takashi Murakami, one of six artists currently featured in the “STARS: Six Contemporary Artists from Japan to the World” exhibition showing at Mori Art Museum until January 3, 2021.
When: Nov. 01, 2020 – Dec. 23, 2020
Where: Grand Hyatt Tokyo 6-10-3 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo

16. Trunk Hotel x Mr Lyan Studio Cocktail Collaboration

A creative team led by world-renowned London-based top bartender Mr. Lyan has teamed up with Trunk Hotel to reinterpret how Japanese ingredients can be used in these new Trunk Hotel-exclusive cocktails.

When: Oct. 16, 2020 – Dec. 29, 2020
Where: Trunk (Hotel) 5-31 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

17. Gransta Christmas Fair at Tokyo Station

It’s never too early for a slice of Christmas cake, and at the Gransta Christmas Fair there are a wealth of limited edition Christmas cakes to choose from. With a few popular cakes coming back for a second year and a few special designs including an adorable Suica cake and a sleek Shinkansen-designed cake, you better get your Christmas orders in early at this year’s Christmas Fair.

When: Nov. 04, 2020 – Dec. 25, 2020
Where: Tokyo Station Area 1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

