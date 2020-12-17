17 Things To Do in Tokyo This Weekend: December 11-13

In the face of this year’s turbulence, this new exhibition at the Hara Museum asks the question: Can we perceive and remember the everyday phenomena at the edge of our consciousness? When our minds are elsewhere, and for good reason, it is easy to neglect our immediate environment and even our own emotions. In celebration of the acts of noticing and recording, five artists — Tomoki Imai, Tamotsu Kido, Lee Kit, Masaharu Sato and Tokihiro Sato — offer us their representations of the world around them.

When: Sep. 19, 2020 – Jan. 11, 2021

Where: Hara Museum of Contemporary Art Kitashinagawa 4-7-25, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo