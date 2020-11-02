17 Things To Do in Tokyo This Weekend: November 6 – 8

The Halloween festivities are finally over and we’ve officially welcomed November, the month of autumn colors, Thanksgiving and pleasant weather before the cold kicks in. On this week’s agenda, we have quite a few special events, including Japan’s first-ever Expat Expo, TELL’s annual fundraising auction (this year held online), a film festival, a few exhibitions and a few events for those with a sweet tooth. Last but not least, our Sake Fair is ongoing until the end of the weekend, so if you wish to sample sake from across Japan, stop by! 1. Tokyo Weekender x ROPPONGI TSUTAYA BOOKS Sake Fair Dip back into Japanese sake and food culture without putting yourself at risk. Until November 6, we welcome you to stop by into the pop-up TW Lounge, hosted in a chic space on the second floor of ROPPONGI TSUTAYA BOOKS, where you’ll be able to sample carefully crafted sake and food. A variety of sake brands from around the country will be participating, giving you the opportunity to discover new flavors — or perhaps fall back in love with a few old favorites. Find more information about the Sake Fair here. When: Every day until Nov. 06, 2020

Where: ROPPONGI TSUTAYA BOOKS, ROPPONGI HILLS Roppongi Keyakizaka Street, 6-11-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo 2. Expat Expo Tokyo 2020 The first exposition of its kind to be held in Japan, Expat Expo Tokyo 2020 is designed to help international residents live their best life in the nation’s capital. Business leaders and service providers from all walks of life will be on hand at this extensive, two-day expo. Coordinated with international families in mind, vendors offering services and information range from the fields of education, dining, beauty care, fitness, travel, healthcare, shopping, relocation services, legal services, pets and much more. When: Nov. 06, 2020 – Nov. 07, 2020

Where: Tokyo World Gate Kamiyacho Trust Tower, 4-1-1 Toranomon, Minato-ku 3. Takashi Murakami “Flower” Afternoon Tea As a lifestyle destination hotel that consistently offers innovative products and services, Grand Hyatt Tokyo introduces a new colorful afternoon tea menu in collaboration with Takashi Murakami, one of six artists currently featured in the “STARS: Six Contemporary Artists from Japan to the World” exhibition showing at Mori Art Museum until January 3, 2021. To celebrate renowned artist Takashi Murakami, The French Kitchen will offer a special afternoon tea inspired by his famous “Flower” works. Guests can indulge in Instagrammable desserts such as a colorful flower fromage blanc mousse and our popular strawberry shortcake lined with colorful mini profiteroles that resembles a flower field. In addition, the chefs will prepare a plate of five flower-shaped savory items. A special photo spot will also be prepared in the restaurant to make the experience even more memorable for diners. When: Nov. 01, 2020 – Dec. 23, 2020, 15:00 – 17:00

Where: Grand Hyatt Tokyo, 6-10-3 Roppongi, Minato-ku 4. Savor the Hope: TELL’s 24th Annual Connoisseurs’ Auction Help TELL, Japan’s leading mental health and counselling non-profit organization for the international community, raise money to support its Lifeline by joining their annual Connoisseur’s Auction. Held online this year, the theme this year is “Savor the Hope” and features three ways through which participants can join: an online auction with bidding open from October 30th to November 6, a live event via Zoom on November 6, and raffle tickets available throughout the period. The online auction comprises 40 lots of wine and other luxury items, while the evening program on November 6th features entertainment, the culmination of the auctions, a live raffle draw and more. Evening Program tickets include access to the online event and to the auction bidding site. Funds raised through the event will go towards TELL’s goal of building its 24-hour Lifeline. To be a part of supporting TELL and the Lifeline, RSVP or to purchase raffle tickets here. Find out more about TELL here. When: Nov. 06, 2020, 19:00 – 21:30

Where: Zoom Event

5. Dessert Buffet at The Strings Omotesando Enjoy a Sleeping Beauty-themed dessert buffet at the Gramercy House, on the 2nd floor of THE STRINGS Omotesando. Their fairy-colored Mont Blanc cakes, witch’s castle chocolate mousse and tiara decorations make you feel as if you’ve entered a world of magic. Also, don’t forget to grab the tarte and panna cotta, made from Ibaraki brand ‘Earl’s Melon’ only available during Autumn! To secure your seats at the buffet, you can make a reservation from here. When: Sep. 19, 2020 – Nov. 13, 2020

Where: The Strings Omotesando 3-6-8 Kitaaoyama, Minato-ku, Tokyo 6. Hachioji Ginkgo Festival This year Hachioji scales back its annual ichou (gingko tree) festival to a safe and modest celebration. The traditional local festival usually incorporates vibrant performers and colorful stalls and attractions around the tree lined Koshu Kaido road, but due to concerns around Covid-19, this year’s 41st edition will take a much more low-key approach. Using a GPS app on your smartphone you can participate in a digital stamp rally to earns small prizes and rewards, checking-in at specific locations around the 4km stretch of road that boasts over 700 stunning gingko trees. Visitors are encouraged to take a leisurely healthy stroll anytime in November, upholding social distancing measures, to enjoy the beautiful sight of the autumn leaves and learn about the local heritage sites. Organizers are also asking for individual’s support through a crowdfunding page in order to cover lost profits and raise funds for next years event. When: Nov. 01, 2020 – Nov. 30, 2020

Where: Around Hachioji, 3-1 Sennincho, Hachioji 7. Chocolate Dessert Buffet at Westin Hotel Tokyo Get ready for the sweetest afternoon buffet at the Westin Hotel Tokyo! Located on the first floor of the hotel is The Terrace, an international restaurant that is currently holding a weekday-only chocolate dessert buffet. Chocolate desserts at The Terrace change monthly, offering over 500 variations in 2months. You can go for the 2-hour course, or 2.5 hours for an extra time of indulgence. When: Oct. 01, 2020 – Nov. 30, 2020

Where: Westin Hotel Tokyo 1-4-1 Mita, Meguro-ku, Tokyo

8. Photo Exhibition: “SHINING WOMAN #cancerbeauty” “SHINING WOMAN #cancerbeauty” is a portrait project dedicated to women who currently are or have battled cancer at some point in their lives. Japanese photographer Hideka Tonomura travels across Japan to meet women willing to share the scars of their cancer treatment to raise awareness of the social stigma against cancer patients and specifically women suffering from it. The project also wants to send the message that women can coexist with cancer and emerge from the illness stronger physically and emotionally. In this first round of exhibiting the project, Tonomura and Zen Foto Gallery will display the photographs of nearly 30 women. Read more about how the project started in this article. When: Until Nov. 21, 2020, 12:00 – 19:00

Where: Zen Foto Gallery, 6−6−9 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo

9. Japanese Art: Deep and Deeper The second part of the renewal exhibition at the Suntory Museum of Art takes a deeper look at the unique aesthetics of Japanese beauty. Japanese Art: Deep and Deeperexplores the beauty of daily life and traces its roots to historic artworks and styles. Discover new ways to appreciate the wonders of the every day as you journey through the sections of this exhibition. From the use of space and the view of the ‘landscape’ to the appreciation of all things small and cute, see the connections and influences that have developed over centuries, intertwining art, life, and culture. When: Sep. 30, 2020 – Nov. 29, 2020

Where: Suntory Museum of Art 9-7-4 Akasaka, Minato-ku

10. Tokyo International Film Festival 2020 This year marks the 33rd edition of the Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF), the only Japanese ﬁlm festival accredited by the International Federation of Film Producers Associations (FIAPF). One of the leading ﬁlm festivals in Asia, TIFF seeks out excellent ﬁlms from around the world and brings them to Tokyo, where ﬁlmmakers and ﬁlm fans can enjoy them, meet young ﬁlmmakers and be inspired. For the screening schedule and participating locations, please check the event website. For our top 5 recommendations, see this article.

When: Oct. 31, 2020 – Nov. 09, 2020

Where: Various Locations

While it has been one hundred years since the birth of these two legendary actresses, Setsuko Hara and Yoshiko Yamaguchi, they still remain in people’s hearts and minds today. This exhibition looks back at their careers, life stories and how they managed to find success in such a turbulent era.

When: Until Dec. 13, 2020

Where: Kamakura City Kawakita Film Museum, 2-2-12 Yukinoshita Kamakura-city, Kanagawa

12. Design Festa Known as the largest design festival in Asia, Design Festa celebrates art and creativity in all forms and kinds. Stop by to see live painting, buy hand-crafted ornaments and goods for your home and office, illustrations, jewellery, paintings and so much more. Unique stage performances and international cuisine complete the entertainment package. Booking advance tickets online is highly recommended. When: Nov. 07, 2020 – Nov. 08, 2020, 11am-7pm

Where: Tokyo Big Sight EAST Hall. More information here. 13. Origami Noshi from the Meiji Era – A Symbol of Gifts This special exhibition presents a collection of colorful origami noshi from the Meiji Era. Noshi are the ceremonial origami paper folds attached to gifts and goods to bring good fortune to the receiver. The practice can still be seen today, but this exhibition showcase many of the more varied and vibrant styles of noshi from the late 19th and early 20th century. You can also enjoy the permanent exhibitions of the Beni Museum, dedicated to the history and varied uses of beni red pigment extracted from safflower and commonly used in make up and fabric dyes. Image: ©Beni Museum Official Twitter Account When: Until Dec. 26, 2020

Where: Beni Museum, 1F K’s Minami Aoyama Building,6-6-20 Minami Aoyama, Minato ku, Tokyo 14. ‘Curry Magic’ Lunch Buffet at Hilton Tokyo Curry and ice cream are two types of food that usually do NOT go together, but Hilton Tokyo has combined them both with a touch of autumnal seasonings and ingredients to create a delicious lunch buffet. The autumn Curry Magic buffet consist of 5 types of magical ‘spice ice creams’ and a traditional curry buffet like the Roast Pumpkin Curry and the Devil’s Chicken Curry, which is only for those who can eat really, really spicy foods. If you’re not feeling adventurous, they serve the regular butter chicken curry and green curry as well. To enjoy their seasonal curry menu, please make a reservation from here.

When: Until Nov. 12, 2020, 11:30 – 13:30

Where: Hilton Tokyo, 6-6-2 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku

The International Library of Children’s Literature at Ueno Park is currently exhibiting various works by Japanese picture book authors that represent the Heisei Era. The exhibition features 35 authors and titles such as Bamu to kero no okaimono by Shimada Yuka and Momiji no tegami by Kikuchi Chiki. Take a look back at the last decade and its developments through these works, and you may be able to discover a new favorite picture book to read to your family members as well.

When: Until Dec. 27, 2020

Where: International Library of Children’s Literature, 12-49 Ueno Park, Taito-ku, Tokyo

Find your hidden power and feast on the strength and skills of your favorite Marvel characters at this themed collaboration cafe. From Captain America to the Black Widow, rediscover many beloved characters from the popular superhero comic books and movies with a culinary twist. Tuck in to Spiderman Peter Parker’s lunch bag, or see if you can lift the mighty Thor’s hammer (constructed out of molded rice and a breadstick…) as you slurp down an Iron Man red cherry soda. A range of original goods will also be on sale featuring cool comic artwork, cute menu illustrations and photo stills from the Avengers : End Game movie.

The café operates an 80 minute scheduled time system. Advanced reservation is recommended, especially at busy times, and includes an original character mask case as a benefit.

When: Until Nov. 29, 2020

Where: Tokyo Box Cafe & Space Omotesando, 6-3-7 Jingumae, Shibuya, Tokyo

For this exhibition, the museum showcases six artists whose careers propelled them beyond the confines of Japan during this period, earning them high acclaim around the world and across generations. Stars explores how the practice of each artist has been evaluated in the global context, and touches upon these artists’ pursuit of universal issues transcending nationality and culture; traditions and aesthetics; technology and subculture, while keeping in mind aspects of social, cultural and economic background unique and particular to Japan.

Image: Yayoi Kusama, Pink Boat, 1992, Stuffed sewn fabric, boat, pair-oar, 90 x 350 x 180 cm, Collection: Nagoya City Art Museum