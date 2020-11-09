17 Things To Do in Tokyo This Weekend: November 13-15

Weather reports tell us that the cold days of early winter will come sooner than expected this year, but before that happens, we still have a few weeks of transitional autumn weather. As the leaves change and the temperature drops, take a moment to enjoy a few exciting offline and online events happening this weekend — from seasonal celebrations, unique pop up cafes and charity events, there’s a lot to see, feel, do and taste in and around Tokyo this week(end). Enjoy!
Loko Gallery presents sculpture artist Hana Tobari’s solo exhibition “Immanence.” A Tama Art University BFA graduate of 2016 (her graduation work “FORCE” was selected Excellent Work in 2016) and MA graduate of 2018 with top honors, the upcoming artist has gained positive reviews ever since. Tobari’s sculpture is realized by burning metal rod in flame which heats up to 3,000 degrees, combining flammable gas (acetylene gas) and oxygen until the rod liquefies. At this exhibition, the gallery will showcase her massive sculpture works along with drawings made from metal powder which derived from the creation process. Although the size and form of her works vary, there is consistency in which the works are completed by Tobari’s repetitive subtle actions — a metaphor of the smallest unit’s life phenomenon, which continues from birth to annihilation.
When: Nov. 13, 2020 – Dec. 06, 2020
Where: Loko Gallery, 12-6 Uguisudani-Cho, Shibuya-Ku, Tokyo
This centennial exhibition celebrates the life and work of dynamic photographer Yasuhiro Ishimoto. Born in California in 1921, Ishimoto studied at the Institute of Design (New Bauhaus) in Chicago which would strongly influence his career and lead him to explore his medium from a new perspective. Living in both Japan and America throughout his life, the photographer is best known for his monochrome shots focusing on form and structure, including American street scenes, traditional and contemporary Japanese architecture and nature. The exhibition will include previously unseen early works and magazine works as well as chronicling the extensive output of the acclaimed Japanese-American photographer.
When: Until Dec. 20, 2020
Where: Tokyo Opera City Art Gallery, 3-20-2 Nishishinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo
This year’s lineup features artists and companies from Japan, Europe and Asia, including Teater Ekamatra from Malaysia, fabien prioville dance company, Bangkok International Performing Arts Meeting and another collaboration between Japanese playwright Shu Matsui and up-and-coming South Korean director Kim Jeong.
Where: 4F 5-24-12 Mejiro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo
Raise money for breast cancer awareness and keep yourself feeling fit and fabulous at this International Dance Fitness event. Five dance fitness instructors and Zumba teachers hailing from Thailand, Japan, the Philippines, Canada and Israel, are joining forces to bring you a super 90-minute fitness session for a good cause. The bilingual dance class is open to all genders and skill levels but all guests must follow the venue health and safety measures and register their attendance in advance. Step, stretch, shimmy and shake your way to feeling great, and most importantly, wear something pink!
When: Nov. 15, 2020
Where: Shinjuku Cosmic Sports Center 3-1-2 Okubo, Shinjuku, Tokyo
Join instructor Katie for a 60-minute Zumba session safely from your home. Get ready to get your groove on in your living room (or anywhere with some suitable space) with an hour of invigorating, healthy, happy workout fun. Zumba is a dance fitness exercise mixing aerobic elements and cardio set to music that samples rhythms from around the world, including salsa, merengue, reggaeton and cumbia. Work out your body and keep smiling and moving from a safe social distance through this virtual class.
When: Nov. 13, 2020
Where: Online Streaming
When: Nov. 15, 2020
Where: Minamiboso, Chiba
7. Takashi Murakami “Flower” Afternoon Tea
As a lifestyle destination hotel that consistently offers innovative products and services, Grand Hyatt Tokyo introduces a new colorful afternoon tea menu in collaboration with Takashi Murakami, one of six artists currently featured in the “STARS: Six Contemporary Artists from Japan to the World” exhibition showing at Mori Art Museum until January 3, 2021. To celebrate renowned artist Takashi Murakami, The French Kitchen will offer a special afternoon tea inspired by his famous “Flower” works. Guests can indulge in Instagrammable desserts such as a colorful flower fromage blanc mousse and our popular strawberry shortcake lined with colorful mini profiteroles that resembles a flower field. In addition, the chefs will prepare a plate of five flower-shaped savory items. A special photo spot will also be prepared in the restaurant to make the experience even more memorable for diners.
When: Until Dec. 23, 2020, 15:00 – 17:00
Where: Grand Hyatt Tokyo, 6-10-3 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo
Enjoy a Sleeping Beauty-themed dessert buffet at the Gramercy House, on the 2nd floor of THE STRINGS Omotesando. Their fairy-colored Mont Blanc cakes, witch’s castle chocolate mousse and tiara decorations make you feel as if you’ve entered a world of magic. Also, don’t forget to grab the tarte and panna cotta, made from Ibaraki brand ‘Earl’s Melon’ only available during Autumn! To secure your seats at the buffet, you can make a reservation from here.
When: Until Nov. 13, 2020
Where: The Strings Omotesando 3-6-8 Kitaaoyama, Minato-ku, Tokyo
Oktoberfest is widely known as one of the world’s largest festivals held in Munich, Germany. Japan usually holds its own Oktoberfest at Hibiya Park and Odaiba area, and this year they’re opening a Shinjuku Beer Market at Shinjuku Odakyu Park. You can enjoy traditional German beer and delicacies either by takeout or on the spot. Also, look out for various performances throughout the festival that liven up the atmosphere.
When: Until Nov. 23, 2020
Where: Shinjuku Odakyu Park 1-7-2 Nishishinjuku, Shinjuku, Tokyo
Where: Musashi-Kyuryo National Government Park 1920 Yamata, Namegawa-machi, Hiki-gun, Saitama
As the season for cosmos flower viewing comes to an end, Showa Kinen Park changes in color from various shades of pink to a beautiful mixture of yellow and red. The park is especially known for the 98 Ginko Trees that make a golden tunnel along the canal. You can also visit the Japanese garden for a spectacular collaboration of red Maple Tree leaves and traditional architecture. Various trees add their own unique autumn colors to the park, making it a go-to location for many visitors during fall foliage season.
When: Until Nov. 29, 2020
Where: Showa Kinen Park 3173 Midoricho, Tachikawa-shi, Tokyo
12. Hachioji Ginkgo Festival
This year Hachioji scales back its annual ichou (gingko tree) festival to a safe and modest celebration. The traditional local festival usually incorporates vibrant performers and colorful stalls and attractions around the tree lined Koshu Kaido road, but due to concerns around Covid-19, this year’s 41st edition will take a much more low-key approach. Using a GPS app on your smartphone you can participate in a digital stamp rally to earns small prizes and rewards, checking-in at specific locations around the 4km stretch of road that boasts over 700 stunning gingko trees. Visitors are encouraged to take a leisurely healthy stroll anytime in November, upholding social distancing measures, to enjoy the beautiful sight of the autumn leaves and learn about the local heritage sites. Organizers are also asking for individual’s support through a crowdfunding page in order to cover lost profits and raise funds for next years event.
When: Until Nov. 30, 2020
Where: Around Hachioji, 3-1 Sennincho, Hachioji
Get ready for the sweetest afternoon buffet at the Westin Hotel Tokyo! Located on the first floor of the hotel is The Terrace, an international restaurant that is currently holding a weekday-only chocolate dessert buffet. Chocolate desserts at The Terrace change monthly, offering over 500 variations in 2months. You can go for the 2-hour course, or 2.5 hours for an extra time of indulgence.
Where: Westin Hotel Tokyo 1-4-1 Mita, Meguro-ku, Tokyo
14. On the Table
Eight illustrators come together to bring you charming food illustrations. Stop by the gallery to enjoy their delicious and individual styles. You can find colorful sweets, seasonal fruits, and winter oden on the table! Just looking at them will make you warm and happy!
When: Until Nov. 15, 2020
Where: Mount Tokyo 2-40-6 Komazawa, Setagaya-ku, Tokyo
15. Origami Noshi from the Meiji Era – A Symbol of Gifts
This special exhibition presents a collection of colorful origami noshi from the Meiji Era. Noshi are the ceremonial origami paper folds attached to gifts and goods to bring good fortune to the receiver. The practice can still be seen today, but this exhibition showcase many of the more varied and vibrant styles of noshi from the late 19th and early 20th century. You can also enjoy the permanent exhibitions of the Beni Museum, dedicated to the history and varied uses of beni red pigment extracted from safflower and commonly used in makeup and fabric dyes.
When: Until Dec. 26, 2020
Where: Beni Museum, 1F K’s Minami Aoyama Building,6-6-20 Minami Aoyama, Minato ku, Tokyo
Japanese artist Ayumu Yamamoto, who is set to complete the graduate program at Musashino Art University this year, launches a solo exhibition of paintings and drawings. Yamamoto’s work is, at first glance, colorful and vibrant. Looking deeper, the hedonistic paradise depicted by Yamamoto shows the discord and conflict of coexistence with chaos. Yamamoto’s solo exhibition draws on the ambiguity that lies beyond the negative and positive views of the world.
When: Until Nov. 15, 2020
Where: Open Letter 5-3-17 Shimotakaido, Suginami-ku, Tokyo
When: Nov. 14, 2020 – Nov. 15, 2020
Where: Yoyogi Village 1-28-9 Yoyogi, Shibuya City, Tokyo
For more event recommendations, see our recently revamped event listing page. Got an event to share? Let us know at [email protected]
