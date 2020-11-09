17 Things To Do in Tokyo This Weekend: November 13-15

Weather reports tell us that the cold days of early winter will come sooner than expected this year, but before that happens, we still have a few weeks of transitional autumn weather. As the leaves change and the temperature drops, take a moment to enjoy a few exciting offline and online events happening this weekend — from seasonal celebrations, unique pop up cafes and charity events, there’s a lot to see, feel, do and taste in and around Tokyo this week(end). Enjoy!

Loko Gallery presents sculpture artist Hana Tobari’s solo exhibition “Immanence.” A Tama Art University BFA graduate of 2016 (her graduation work “FORCE” was selected Excellent Work in 2016) and MA graduate of 2018 with top honors, the upcoming artist has gained positive reviews ever since. Tobari’s sculpture is realized by burning metal rod in flame which heats up to 3,000 degrees, combining flammable gas (acetylene gas) and oxygen until the rod liquefies. At this exhibition, the gallery will showcase her massive sculpture works along with drawings made from metal powder which derived from the creation process. Although the size and form of her works vary, there is consistency in which the works are completed by Tobari’s repetitive subtle actions — a metaphor of the smallest unit’s life phenomenon, which continues from birth to annihilation. When: Nov. 13, 2020 – Dec. 06, 2020

Where: Loko Gallery, 12-6 Uguisudani-Cho, Shibuya-Ku, Tokyo

This centennial exhibition celebrates the life and work of dynamic photographer Yasuhiro Ishimoto. Born in California in 1921, Ishimoto studied at the Institute of Design (New Bauhaus) in Chicago which would strongly influence his career and lead him to explore his medium from a new perspective. Living in both Japan and America throughout his life, the photographer is best known for his monochrome shots focusing on form and structure, including American street scenes, traditional and contemporary Japanese architecture and nature. The exhibition will include previously unseen early works and magazine works as well as chronicling the extensive output of the acclaimed Japanese-American photographer. When: Until Dec. 20, 2020

Where: Tokyo Opera City Art Gallery, 3-20-2 Nishishinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

Presenting a wide and exciting range of contemporary stage performances, Festival/Tokyo explores new social possibilities for art. Launched in 2009 and held every autumn mainly in the Ikebukuro area of Tokyo, the festival features a program of theatre, dance, music, visual art and film by cutting-edge artists from Japan and around the world.