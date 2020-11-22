TW Creatives: Three Poems By Shiga-Based Author James Woodham

Tokyo Weekender’s series TW Creatives feature various works by Japan-based writers, photographers, videographers, illustrators and other creatives in a bid to provide one additional platform for them to exhibit their talent. The works submitted here belong entirely to the creators — Tokyo Weekender only takes pride in being one of their most passionate supporters!

For our November entry, we present three poems by author James Woodham from Shiga Prefecture.

The Wind’s Word

intricate scripture –

each leaf’s quiver the wind’s word

on a page of air

snail on his way

down the rain soaked road

easy grace of line

shadows of bamboo

score a melody of wind

on the old stone wall

crow carries its cry

to the heights of the pine tree

then on into sky

cry of the crow pure

and meaningless as the wash

of waves on the shore

cicada insists

till its presence addresses

surfing the silence

woman in full bloom

pregnant with her future joy

swelling summer sun

sunbathing truly

is lying meditation –

breathing ocean

yellow leaves tumbling

on the tail of the typhoon

mountain sighing

under the big blue

laid out in such opulence

hills’ fall brocade

out of the mountains

momentary birdcall

lost in sky

the deserted shore

heron flaps the lake’s surface

owning shadow

lake the palest blue

the sky listens to itself

spilling birdsong

crested grebe dives

the lake gathering its thoughts

yielding grebe again

the mind’s erasure –

ninja of the poem

stealing into silence

Way Back When

On my doorstep

happy as an utter fool

I gaze at Mount Hira.

Wind in the arms

of the May-leaved trees,

a chill on my skin.

I think of Cid Corman

and a friend who knows Gary Snyder

cloud on the mountain.

Wind soughing the leaves,

a drop of rain now

the voice of my daughter.

Beer bottles empty

on the doorstep,

pistachio nutshells

and Soseki’s

Kusamakura in Japanese

and English

How come

that single daffodil

trumpeting yellow?

A swallow swoops

first drop of rain on my ear

grey wind from the hills

Even this far out –

omnipresent power lines

ruining rainbows!

The lake so calm

I let the photo take me –

my mind the water

Rainy Season

Emerging from sleep

on the Hankyu train,

platform a warm dream –

suddenly

to find oneself

inside a poem!

Under grey cloud

a spirit-lifting wind –

the imminence of rain.

Drink can gleams in a hedge,

the squeal of bicycle brakes,

leaves in the wind.

Ankle bracelet on a leg –

that golden skin,

fine down of hairs.

Following the ghosts

of beautiful girls

down under Umeda.

***************

voices of birds

coming through the rain

the garden listens

*Photos by James Woodham

About the Author

James Woodham was born in a suburb of London. After graduating from Manchester University, he side-stepped a normal career to travel the world, taking any job that sounded exotic, including zoo keeper in the UK, tobacco picker in Canada and blast furnace laborer in South Australia. He finally settled down in Kyoto, then in Shiga with his family, teaching at Rakunan high school for 32 years. He has been a translator for Omotesenke for 30 years, mainly of the Grand Master’s monthly article in Domon magazine and the book, ‘Japanese Tea Culture The Omotesenke Tradition’. His poems and sketches were published in ‘Encounters with Kyoto: Writers in Kyoto Anthology 3’. Previous postings of poems and photos can also be seen at Writers In Kyoto, of which he is a member. He enjoys swimming and walking the shores of Biwako, iphone camera at the ready.

