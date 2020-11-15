Shop Japan: 9 Accessories and Gift Ideas for the Upcoming Holiday Season

Looking for something quintessentially Japanese for that perfect gift or souvenir? Each month, we round up some of our favorite artisanal items made by local craftsmen and designers.

This month, we’re reminding you that the holiday season is just around the corner (yes, this year really passed by in an instant) with our selection of nine accessories and experiences to gift to your loved one.

1. A stay at OYO Ryokan by OYO Hotels Japan G.K.

OYO Ryokan aims to provide guests an opportunity to experience elements of traditional Japanese culture, while also supporting ryokan owners to protect these valuable cultural assets. Thanks to cutting-edge technology systems, visitors from all over the world can receive a true Japanese omotenashi experience. ¥5,700-¥19,000. See plan details here.

2. MUZOSA & NYLON ULTRALIGHT BAG by UNLOCK TOKYO G.K.

A multifunctional pouch designed for an eco-friendly lifestyle. The Muzosa combines a key case, card case, wallet and the Nylon Ultralight Bag, an innovative eco bag that is ultra small, super lightweight, durable and waterproof. ¥7,980. Buy here.

3. Entokaku Gibier Leather Coin Case by ENTOKAKU.org

This gibier leather product was created in an attempt to utilize the hides from wild animals that are hunted to prevent agricultural crop damage. The manufacturing is done at a facility for persons with disabilities, making this coin case both environmentally friendly and supportive of an often overlooked minority in Japan. ¥5,000. Buy here.

4. KLON AUTOMATIC WATCH by Titan Art Co., Ltd.

This automatic watch is a self-winding piece with a minimal design. The crown is placed at 12 o’clock to ensure ease of use for both left and right-handed wearers. Turn the watch over to find a skeleton back case and see beautiful mechanisms at work inside. ¥69,696. Buy here.

5. HITOE fold wallet by SYRINX

The thin and compact Hitoe fold wallet was designed in pursuit of an easy-to-use, high-capacity storage system that retains a form of ultimate minimalism, handy in today’s cashless society while also promising durability thanks to thick, high quality leather. ¥15.363. Buy here.

6. fit it / TWO THOUSAND TWENTY by HONSHU CO.LTD

These sporty slippers were built with the upcoming Olympics in mind. Offering a unique arch support structure and cushioning in a light but secure fit, they do not affect the performance and mobility of the feet and create a balance equivalent to high-performance athletic sandals. ¥1,800. More information here.

7. Table with by FOOTMARK CORPORATION

Want to look stylish while avoiding any clumsy food spills during dinner? Table with offers two handy items that can be slung around your neck while dining: an elegant pleated “scarf” or smart “waistcoat,” both made from yarn-dyed Banshu-ori fabric, a traditional textile from Hyogo Prefecture. ¥5,000-¥5,300. Buy here.

8. Unicorn Backpack by Rasical Japan, Inc.

Unicorn is a minimalist backpack with a unique design that can be used for work, travel or leisure. With multifunctional storage and being highly durable, it’s ideal for those whose storage needs change frequently – the perfect companion on every type of adventure. ¥15,000. Buy here.

9. Pillowspeaker by Right-EAR L.L.C.

The Pillowspeaker is designed to be used under a pillow, allowing you to enjoy music or podcasts when relaxing in bed – without disturbing those around or next to you. The speaker delivers quality sound with little distortion and no discomfort to your ears. ¥21,000. Buy here.

All featured products are part of Omotenashi Selection, a project that brings together fine handcrafted items from around Japan and shares them with international audiences.

