17 Things To Do in Tokyo This Weekend: December 4-7

Tokyo Weekender's guide to the best events, activities and things to do in the city this weekend

There’s no more hiding from it, Christmas is coming. The first weekend in December means the start of the Christmas countdown, so dust off your ornaments and fish out that Christmas tree for these festive and non-festive events. From illuminations to exhibitions and everything in between, there’s something for everyone this weekend in Tokyo.

1. Sakagura of Tohoku: Free Sake Tasting and Food Pairing at Tokyo Station

While this year has been nothing but difficult, it is still important to occasionally indulge in some earthly pleasures, while, of course, maintaining social distance. This upcoming December 7, you might do just that by stopping at the Japan Rail Cafe Tokyoat Tokyo Station on your way back home for a free sake (and wine) tasting and food pairing from three Tohoku prefectures. RegistrationThis is an exclusive event limited to a small audience. To secure a spot, please register here.
When: Mon, Dec. 07, 2020, 19:00 – 21:00
Where: JAPAN RAIL CAFE Tokyo 1-9 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku

2. Hana Tobari: “Immanence”

Loko Gallery presents sculpture artist, Hana Tobari’s solo exhibition “Immanence.” A Tama Art University BFA graduate of 2016 (her graduation work FORCE was selected Excellent Work in 2016) and MA graduate of 2018 with top honors, the upcoming artist has gained positive reviews ever since. She currently works at a shared studio in Kawaguchi, Saitama.

When: Until Dec. 06, 2020
Where: Loko Gallery, 12-6 Uguisudanicho, Shibuya City, Tokyo

3. Nerd Nite Tokyo: Star Power – Live on YouTube

Nerd Nite gathers three smart speakers and a curious crowd for a night of entertaining and mind-expanding facts and fun. Due to the ongoing social social distancing measure,  the nerds continue to keep things online for their final event of the year. This time the lineup features fascinating talks from Kathryn Elmer ‘Species Recovery After Collapse, Saida Caballero-Nieves ‘Hidden Figures of Astronomy’ and Don Warren ‘Wherever You Go, There You Are: From the Scilly Seas to GPS’. From evolutionary history to the development of GPS, get your drinks ready, tune in, and give your brain something completely different to think about for a while!
When: Dec. 04, 2020, From 20:00
Where: Online

4. Photo Exhibition: GO TO THE PEOPLES

Atsushi Shibuya was first inspired to become a photojournalist in high school, when he saw photographs of the Vietnam War. Currently, he is based in Tokyo and continues to tell the stories of people who live in poverty and disaster zones through photography. His latest exhibition at Canon Gallery S features 90 monochrome photographs of those who face struggles at isolated camps, slums and prisons.

When: Until Dec. 14, 2020
Where: Canon Gallery S Tokyo, 2−16−6 Konan, Minato-ku, Tokyo

5. 1894 Visions: Odilon Redon and Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Mitsubishi Ichigokan Museum, Tokyo (MIMT) this spectacular exhibition focuses on the art of 1894, the year in which the museum building first opened. The historic Mitsubishi Ichigokan building will host over 140 artworks from Japan and overseas, presenting significant pieces from the time period when Odilon Redon released his first colorwork and began contributing to the legendary print portfolio L’Estampe Originale alongside other great names such as Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec and Paul Gauguin.

When: Until Jan. 17, 2021
Where: Mitsubishi Ichigokan Museum 2-6-2 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

6. Snoopy 1950’s Afternoon Tea

What could possibly be cuter than an afternoon tea set in the theme of the world-famous comic strip Peanuts? This special menu celebrates the 70th anniversary of Peanuts as well as the 130th anniversary of The Imperial Hotel. The whole set is made with a vintage feel to its looks, reminding you of the original comic strips back in the 1950’s.

When: Nov. 01, 2020 – Jan. 01, 2021
Where: Imperial Hotel Tokyo 1-1-1 Uchisaiwaicho, Chiyoda-ku. Tokyo

7. Takashi Murakami “Flower” Afternoon Tea

As a lifestyle destination hotel that consistently offers innovative products and services, Grand Hyatt Tokyo introduces a new colorful afternoon tea menu in collaboration with Takashi Murakami, one of six artists currently featured in the “STARS: Six Contemporary Artists from Japan to the World” exhibition showing at Mori Art Museum until January 3, 2021.
When: Nov. 01, 2020 – Dec. 23, 2020
Where: Grand Hyatt Tokyo 6-10-3 Roppongi, Minato-ku

8. Trunk Hotel x Mr Lyan Studio Cocktail Collaboration

A creative team led by world-renowned London-based top bartender Mr. Lyan has teamed up with Trunk Hotel to reinterpret how Japanese ingredients can be used in these new Trunk Hotel-exclusive cocktails.

When: Oct. 16, 2020 – Dec. 29, 2020
Where: Trunk (Hotel) 5-31 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

9. Gransta Christmas Fair at Tokyo Station

It’s never too early for a slice of Christmas cake, and at the Gransta Christmas Fair there are a wealth of limited edition Christmas cakes to choose from. With a few popular cakes coming back for a second year and a few special designs including an adorable Suica cake and a sleek Shinkansen-designed cake, you better get your Christmas orders in early at this year’s Christmas Fair.

When: Nov. 04, 2020 – Dec. 25, 2020
Where: Tokyo Station Area 1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda

10. Jiyugaoka ‘Heartful Sweets Christmas 2020’

Jiyugaoka Sweets Forest is a theme park solely dedicated to desserts and everything sweet and sugary. There are various dessert shops and limited-edition menu items found only at this location, as well as seasonal events that are held throughout the year.

When: Until Dec. 25, 2020
Where: Jiyugaoka Sweets Forest 2-chome-25-7 Midorigaoka, Meguro City, Tokyo

11. Ginza Six Christmas Decorations: Xmas Crossing

In collaboration with artist Lemasa Yamabata, this year’s winter decorations at Ginza Six are not to be missed. Fusing classic Christmas designs with traditional kogin patterns this year’s decorations will be a cross between these two cultures. From Christmas decorations, the gorgeous kogin Christmas tree and various goods and fashion one can purchase at Ginza Six, what better place to launch the Christmas season.

When: Nov. 04, 2020 – Dec. 25, 2020
Where: Ginza Six 6-11-19 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

12. Midtown Winter Lights 2020

With a giant snow globe, an ice rink and illuminated trees as far as the eye can see, this year Tokyo Midtown truly becomes a winter wonderland. Bask in the sea of golden lights on a romantic Christmas stroll or perhaps take it easy with a seasonal snack at their Christmas-themed stores there something for everyone to get a little festive about.

When: Nov. 19, 2020 – Feb. 28, 2021
Where: Tokyo Midtown 9-7-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku

roppongi illumination

13. Roppongi Hills Christmas 2020

Roppongi Hills comes to live when the whole complex is festooned with light, celebrating the season all the way along the Keyakizaka-dori, the Mohri Garden and the Christmas tree at Roku-Roku Plaza. Watch some 70,000 lights glitter as they change from “Snow and Blue” to “Candle and Red” along the posh streets of Roppongi. Enjoy the early signs of the holiday season as you stroll through the complex’ stores and hunt for mulled wine.

When: Nov. 13, 2020 – Dec. 25, 2020
Where: Roppongi Hills 6-11-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo

14. Yomiuriland Jewellumination

The world’s only gemstone-inspired illumination event is taking place at Yomiuri Land, a large-scale amusement park not far from the city. Designed based on this year’s theme which is “birthstones,” the park is divided into twelve different sections. Each section is designed in the image of a birthstone, such as the Amethyst area and the Moonstone area.

When: Nov. 22, 2020 – Apr. 04, 2021
Where: Yomiuri Land 4015-1 Yanokuchi, Inagi-shi, Tokyo

15. Yokohama City of Lights Illumination

Stretching from Yokohama Station through Grand Mall Park and ending at Sakura Street, the illuminations in Yokohama are taken to a whole new level this year. The illumination road spans almost two kilometers with romantic blue lights guiding the way. The road also hosts various illumination zones such as the golden walkway at Hama Terrace or the blue river road at Suzuka Street.

When: Nov. 12, 2020 – Feb. 14, 2021
Where: Grand Mall Park 3-4 Minatomirai, Nishi Ward, Yokohama

16. Tokyo Mega Illumination 2020

Tokyo Mega Illumination, which first started in 2018, is held on the grounds of a horse racing track. The illumination will open for the third year, not succumbing to the difficulties brought upon by the Covid-19 outbreak. You’re sure to be mesmerized by the upgraded, rainbow water fountain show, “closest aurora near the city” and their “rose garden.”

When: Oct. 24, 2020 – Jan. 11, 2021
Where: Oi Racecourse 2 Chome-1-2 Katsushima, Shinagawa City, Tokyo

17. Mizuhiki Christmas Illuminations at KITTE Marunouchi

Gather around this glowing Christmas tree for a one-of-a-kind Christmas illumination experience. With different songs, lights and illumination designs this customizable tree is the illumination gift that keeps on giving.

When: Nov. 18, 2020 – Dec. 25, 2020
Where:  KITTE 2-7-2 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

For more event recommendations, see our recently revamped event listing page. Got an event to share? Let us know at [email protected]

