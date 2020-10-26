17 Things To Do in Tokyo This Halloween Weekend: October 30 – November 1

Halloween is finally among us, and for those looking for a list filled to the brim with Halloween-themed events, look no further than our Halloween event round-up. But since there’s a lot more going on in Tokyo than Halloween, we have also blended in a few non-Halloween events with this weekend’s round-up for those who aren’t quite in the mood yet.

On this week’s agenda, we have a traditional “How To Make” Hanko live tutorial stream, a film festival, a few exhibitions and a few events for those with a sweet tooth — and, last but not least, our very own spooky Halloween Live House! Online or offline, let’s safely enjoy this Halloween weekend together.

Last year, we collaborated with Kamakura Hanko to produce a series of articles presenting what a hanko is and why it is culturally significant for Japan. This year, we’ll be showing you the behind the scenes of how hanko is made from scratch via an exclusive free online stream tutorial. Watch the making of a hanko process, discover fun facts about it (you’ll get to see what the emperor’s hanko looks like, too) and dive into its history and tradition as you watch a hanko craftsman work his magic. More good news — keep your ears peeled for interesting information during the live stream and test your knowledge at our follow-up online quiz on the TW website for a chance to win your own hanko-making experience! When: Oct. 31, 2020, 12:30 – 13:00

Where: Online Streaming via Tokyo Weekender’s Facebook page.

Dip back into Japanese sake and food culture without putting yourself at risk. Until November 6, we welcome you to stop by into the pop-up TW Lounge, hosted in a chic space on the second floor of ROPPONGI TSUTAYA BOOKS, where you’ll be able to sample carefully crafted sake and food. A variety of sake brands from around the country will be participating, giving you the opportunity to discover new flavors — or perhaps fall back in love with a few old favorites. Find more information about the Sake Fair here.

When: Every day until Nov. 06, 2020

Where: ROPPONGI TSUTAYA BOOKS, ROPPONGI HILLS Roppongi Keyakizaka Street, 6-11-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo