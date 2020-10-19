17 Things To Do in Tokyo This Weekend: October 23-25

With Halloween-themed cocktails, Autumn festivals and online events on the agenda, the spookiest month of the year is on track to provide some great entertainment. For those looking to hold off on the spooks until the last day of the month, however, there are still plenty of offline and online non-spooky events that one can indulge in — including Tokyo Weekender’s very own Sake Fair which will be open to everyone in need of an extra sip of some of the finest Japanese sake labels. We look forward to seeing you there and we wish you a wonderful week ahead! 1. Tokyo Weekender x ROPPONGI TSUTAYA BOOKS Sake Fair We wanted to give you a chance to dip back into Japanese sake and food culture without putting yourself at risk. So from October 24 to November 6, we welcome you to pop into the pop-up TW Lounge, hosted in a chic space on the second floor of ROPPONGI TSUTAYA BOOKS, where you’ll be able to sample carefully crafted sake and food. A variety of sake brands from around the country will be participating, giving you the opportunity to discover new flavors — or perhaps fall back in love with a few old favorites. Find more information about the Sake Fair here. When: Oct. 24, 2020 – Nov. 06, 2020

Where: ROPPONGI TSUTAYA BOOKS, ROPPONGI HILLS Roppongi Keyakizaka Street, 6-11-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo

2. Halloween Cocktails at The Oak Door Bar Loosen up and let out your demons with quirky Halloween themed cocktails at the Oak Door bar at the Grand Hyatt Hotel. In the run up to Halloween, the Oak Door Bar will transform into a spooking setting reminiscent of a classic horror movie. If you’re feeling brave, try one of four cute and spooky cocktails including the temptingly titled “Poison Me.” You can also try the dark rum, cream, coffee and hazelnut liqueur concoction “Black and White,” chocolate and vodka-based “The Eye,” or opt for the tasty “Blood of Frankenstein” served up in its own blood transfusion bag!

When: Oct. 23, 2020 – Oct. 31, 2020

Where: Grand Hyatt Tokyo, 6-10-3 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo 3. Photo Exhibition: “SHINING WOMAN #cancerbeauty” “SHINING WOMAN #cancerbeauty” is a portrait project dedicated to women who currently are or have battled cancer at some point in their lives. Japanese photographer Hideka Tonomura travels across Japan to meet women willing to share the scars of their cancer treatment to raise awareness of the social stigma against cancer patients and specifically women suffering from it. The project also wants to send the message that women can coexist with cancer and emerge from the illness stronger physically and emotionally. In this first round of exhibiting the project, Tonomura and Zen Foto Gallery will display the photographs of nearly 30 women. Read more about how the project started in this article.

When: Oct. 23, 2020 – Nov. 21, 2020

Where: Zen Foto Gallery, 2F-6-6-9 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo

By creating a safe but comfortable screening space, the Hibiya Cinema Festival 2020 goes forward despite the pandemic. While the festival is open to anyone, there will be a limit on how many people can enter the grounds at once and thus booking ahead of time is advised. The festival will show older Japanese films and showcase some newer independent titles as well. Stop by if you’ve been missing the big screen for a while! See the full program here.

When: Oct. 16, 2020 – Nov. 08, 2020

Where: Hibiya Step Square, Tokyo Midtown Hibiya, 1-1-2 Yurakucho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

5. Science Halloween Afternoon Tea at InterContinental Tokyo Bay Take a trip to a spooky, yet elegant laboratory and let your taste buds experiment with their scientific and tasty platters. Ghosts have taken over the Hudson Lounge restaurant at the InterContinental Tokyo Bay to bring you some cute and kooky cuisine with their Science Halloween Afternoon Tea. Various delicious concoctions await you, including bubbling grape juice served in test tubes, popping candy lollipops, cobweb macrons, black cream puffs and more. When: Sep. 11, 2020 – Oct. 31, 2020

Where: InterContinental Tokyo Bay, 1-16-2 Kaigan, Minato-Ku, Tokyo 6. An Autumn Taste of Toyama Bay Toyama is known for many things, beautiful mountains, trams but most importantly amazing fresh fish. The seafood in Toyama are deliciously fresh pulled from the port located a short 30mins from the center of Toyama. These freshly caught jewels of the sea will be brought to Tokyo Station for this Taste of Toyama Autumn Event. When: Oct. 01, 2020 – Oct. 31, 2020

Where: Tokyo Station 1-9 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo-to 100-0005

Coffee lovers’ favorite franchise, Streamer Coffee Tokyo, is taking us to an imaginary wake-up-and-smell-the-coffee world journey to compensate for those travel plans that went down the drain this year. Until October 23, the coffee brand is offering a different kind of coffee flavor from all over the world at its Tokyo stores. Staying true to its identity and spirit, Streamer has selected the most unique and most “kick” coffee from all around the world and will introduce them in “extreme styles” — so youʼll surely come across a cup youʼve never heard or seen before. When: Aug. 15, 2020 – Oct. 23, 2020

Where: Streamer Coffee Tokyo stores

8. Ballet: Don Quixote The National Ballet of Japan presents this fun and lively production of a beloved ballet classic. Based on an adaptation of tales from the Spanish novel by Miguel de Cervantes, set in vibrant Barcelona, Don Quixote follows the adventurer as he becomes entwined in the love story of local barber, Basilio, and town girl, Kitri. Featuring an impressive corps de ballet and rich line of soloists, the audience will be transported to sunny Spain and enthralled by love triangles, mistaken identity, bedazzled matadors and passionate dances. When: Oct. 23, 2020 – Oct. 23, 2020

Where: New National Theatre, 1-1-1 Honmachi, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 9. Super American Swap Meet Part car show, part flea market, this retro Americana spectacular parks up in Harbor City Soga, Chiba. This grand event now in its 27th year has changed up its name and concept from its previous incarnation as Super American Festival to the current Super American Swap Meet, since the closure of the it’s beloved drag racing venue. Even without the racing action there are still more than enough motors on show as well as plenty of rock’n’roll, pin-up girls, fast food and, obviously, a big ‘swap meet’ market full of goodies to browse and buy. When: Oct. 25, 2020 – Oct. 25, 2020

Where: Harbor City Soga, 51-1 Kawasakicho, Chuo Ward, Chiba 10. The 28th Teddy Bear with Friends Convention Teddy bear enthusiasts and “bear artists” from all over the country gather together for this annual convention organized by the Japan Teddy Bear Association. Thousands of handmade and custom bears (and other furry friends) will be on display and entered into various contests to win awards with categories designated by height, costume and animal. An auction and charity raffle is held to raise money for children’s hospices and disaster relief through the With Bear Fund. When: Oct. 24, 2020 – Oct. 25, 2020

Where: Tokyo Metropolitan Industrial Trade Center TAITO-KAN, 2-6-5 Hanakawado, Taito-ku, Tokyo 11. DESIGNART TOKYO 2020: Into the Emotions For the first time, DESIGNART TOKYO will be held in conjunction with an online event featuring virtual exhibitions, guidebooks, presentation videos and an online conference. Moreover, organizers have conceived OVER 2020, their first exhibition fee waiver program, in collaboration with three exhibitors. When: Oct. 23, 2020 – Nov. 03, 2020

Where: Online Streaming 12. Ryoichi Nakamura Solo Exhibition: ‘Immigrant’ This exhibition showcases more than 400 pieces including new works from the “a study of identity” series, and will be Nakamura’s third solo exhibition at Koki Arts. Depicting Japanese Americans who were sent to internment camps during WWII, Nakamura’s solo exhibition, Immigrant, focuses on the complex theme of the wavering identity between two countries – Japan and America. When: Sep. 26, 2020 – Oct. 24, 2020

Where: Koki Arts 1-15-2, Higashi-Kanda, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 13. Kiyoshi Hamada “Strata of Memory -Light and Shadow-“ A unique and telling aspect of Hamada’s development, the exhibition will feature approximately 30 of Hamada’s works from the 1980’s to his most recent oeuvre. Now in his 80s, Hamada’s most recent works reflect a certain maturity and confidence. Featuring a completely new series of semi-sculptural works, the exhibition will also showcase Hamada’s response to a series he began in the 1980’s called Drawings. An intimate exploration of visceral forms, Hamada’s newest semi-sculptural series of works provide a sense of calamity, at a time of great uncertainty. When: Sep. 26, 2020 – Oct. 24, 2020

Where: Root K Contemporary 6 Minami Cho, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo 14. Embrace – Paule Saviano An exhibition of photography exploring gender identity and the lives of transgender and gender-nonconforming people. New York-based photographer Paule Saviano began his ongoing ‘Embrace’ project in 2016, aiming to spread awareness of transgender issues and to document the diverse lives and experiences of transgender, intersex and gender-nonconforming people from around the world. Held at Gallery EF, a 150 year old former warehouse in Asakusa, the exhibition will feature Saviano’s intimate and moving portraits alongside statements and stories from the subjects. You can read more about Paule Saviano and the Embrace series in our full article from earlier this year. When: Sep. 02, 2020 – Oct. 25, 2020

Where: Gallery EF 2-19-18 Kaminarimon, Taito City, Tokyo 15. Jean-Michel Othoniel «夢路» Dream Road French artist Jean-Michel Othoniel marks his first gallery presentation in Japan. On view is a new series of glass sculptures and gold leaf paintings that have never been seen before. This solo show in Japan follows the artist’s retrospective at the Hara Museum in 2012. Othoniel continues his exploration of nature in a contemplative approach by presenting new series of abstract and sensuous artworks: the Kiku, inspired by the chrysanthemum flower and its symbolism in ancient Japanese culture.

When: Sep. 02, 2020 – Oct. 25, 2020

Where: Perrotin Tokyo Piramide Building, 1F, 6-6-9 Roppongi, Minato-Ku

Over four million cosmos flowers bloom during the Cosmos Flower Festival at Showa Kinen Park in Tachikawa. From mid-September to mid-October, the Golden Cosmos gives the field a unique lemon-yellow color. If you want to see the traditional pink flowers, they will be in full bloom from early to late October. The 2020 festival will feature some variations that symbolize Japan, such as the “Hinomaru” and “Akatsuki”. Also, check out their exciting events and activities, as well as the seasonal menu at various restaurants located inside the park When: Sep. 12, 2020 – Oct. 25, 2020

Where: Showa Kinen Park 3173 Midoricho, Tachikawa-shi, Tokyo 17. Ginza Six – Prismatic Cloud Bending and shaping light to form the shape of clouds, Tokujin Yoshioka, a Japanese artist with shows and installations worldwide, launches his Ginza Six debut with his masterpiece “Prismatic Cloud.” Depending on the angle from which one looks at the piece, it appears to constantly change and shift, meaning the deeper you venture into Ginza Six the more the art transforms. When: Feb. 27, 2020 – Oct. 29, 2020

Where: Ginza Six 6-11-19 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo