TW Creatives: “Life in Color, Color in Life” by Osaka-Based Illustrator Koko Lee

Welcome back to Tokyo Weekender’s series, TW Creatives. In this series, we feature various works by Japan-based writers, photographers, videographers, illustrators and other creatives in a bid to provide one additional platform for them to exhibit their talent. The works submitted here belong entirely to the creators — Tokyo Weekender only takes pride in being one of their most passionate supporters!

In our second October entry, we introduce the colorful, pop art-inspired works of Osaka-based illustrator, Koko Lee.

About the Illustrator

Koko Lee is a Taiwanese-Canadian freelance illustrator based in Osaka, Japan. For her illustrations, she combines textured calligraphy brush strokes and contemporary digital colors. Though she currently specializes in editorial illustration for magazines, newspapers, books, and branding illustrations for stores and shops, she is always willing to challenge herself to work on projects for different industries. In her spare time, she likes to solve the crimes of criminal TV dramas (before the detectives) and daydream about creating a rival to Hello Kitty featuring her own cat, Miko. Learn more about Koko’s work through her website at kokoleeillustration.com or follow her on Instagram at @kokolee.illustration.

Zebra and Giraffe

These two illustrations hypothetically imagine the scenario when wild animals migrating to the cities due to habitat loss and degradation, and how these animals would wreak havoc upon our cities by demonstrating what poor neighbors we both would be if we lived side by side

The girl with the tea cup and red flowers

Brand image illustration for a bubble tea chain shop in Japan called Taiwan Ten Cafe

(台湾甜商店)

Girl with the yellow retro background

Brand image illustration for a massage chain salon in Japan called Foot Therapy

(フットセラピー）

Characters playing a boardgame

Illustration for Avenue Edmonton magazine (Canada) on the story of a freshman finding a new place where she belongs to by playing Dungeons and Dragons with her classmates

Skunk

Illustration for Virginia Living magazine (US) about humorous, interesting feature on eastern spotted skunks

Copyright: ©Koko Lee. Any unauthorized copying, alteration, distribution, transmission, performance, display or other use of this material is prohibited.

Do you have a work to share? Got a question? Contact us at [email protected]